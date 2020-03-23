Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Italy's Mediaset hikes stake in ProSiebenSat.1 to just under 20%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan

Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset has raised its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 to just under 20% in a move that could help its plans to create a pan-European TV platform to tackle slow growth and stiffer competition.

The move comes at time of a deepening crisis at Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 and increases pressure on the German group's chief executive, Max Conze, who has shown little enthusiasm for a closer tie-up with Mediaset.

ProSiebenSat.1's share price has been hovering at its lowest levels in a decade in recent weeks, also hit by the spreading coronavirus crisis in Europe.

In a statement on Monday, Mediaset's Spanish unit Mediaset Espana said it had secured a further 4.25% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 for around 61 million euros, raising its share in the German company to 9.75%.

This adds to the 9.6% already owned by Milan-based Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The overall stake corresponds to voting rights for 20.1%, Mediaset said in a separate statement.

Earlier this month, Mediaset said it was considering its options for its investment in ProSiebenSat.1, adding the need for the European TV industry to consolidate was greater than ever.

Finance chief Marco Giordani said at the time that Mediaset was awaiting a ProSieben strategy update next month to decide whether "to stay, to leave or to increase" its stake.

Mediaset built the stake last year to push its broader agenda of uniting broadcasters under a European holding company it is setting up.

ProSieben's Conze has, for his part, pushed back against the idea of a merger while welcoming Mediaset's investment as a vote of confidence in his strategy and pushing to deepen cooperation in areas such as video streaming.

German media have speculated that Mediaset could team up with Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, who controls a 10% stake in ProSieben, to oust supervisory board chairman Werner Brandt and CEO Conze at this year's annual shareholders meeting.

Several top executives have left ProSieben of late as Conze has struggled to turn around the business, with Deputy CEO Conrad Albert the most recent to exit after slamming what he called a ?boardroom soap opera? at the German broadcaster.

ProSieben declined to comment on Mediaset's latest move. It said in a separate statement that Conze and CFO Rainer Beaujean would share Albert's duties with immediate effect. Albert is due to leave the company on April 30.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Agnieszka Flak; Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET 5.02% 1.7875 Delayed Quote.-36.02%
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION, S.A. -4.79% 2.666 End-of-day quote.-50.53%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -5.02% 5.9 Delayed Quote.-55.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
03:40pItaly's Mediaset hikes stake in ProSiebenSat.1 to just under 20%
RE
01:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
04:05aPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
03/13RTL sees coronavirus impact, but commits to streaming investment
RE
03/12PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
03/09PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
03/05PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA : .1 and General Atlantic team up to acquire The Meet Group..
PU
03/05MEET : ProSieben's e-commerce arm buys Meet Group for $500 million
RE
03/05PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Slide show results
CO
03/05PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 245 M
EBIT 2020 623 M
Net income 2020 300 M
Debt 2020 2 235 M
Yield 2020 13,8%
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
P/E ratio 2021 3,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 1 349 M
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 13,11  €
Last Close Price 6,21  €
Spread / Highest target 286%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Max Conze Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Beaujean Chief Financial Officer
Nick Thexton Chief Technology Officer
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-55.34%1 503
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-40.55%155 232
COMCAST CORPORATION-25.80%151 935
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-47.07%8 009
VIACOMCBS INC.-71.48%7 574
FORMULA ONE GROUP-49.96%5 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group