ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
News 
News

Mediaset ups direct stake in ProSieben to 11.7% - filing

06/03/2020 | 12:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan

Italian broadcaster Mediaset has increased its direct stake in German counterpart ProSiebenSat.1 Media to 11.7% from 8.9%, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday ahead of next week's annual general meeting.

Including shares controlled indirectly through financial instruments, Mediaset's overall stake remains at 24.2%.

The Italian company, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has amassed the position as it pushes a strategy of encouraging European industry consolidation.

ProSieben's June 10 AGM will mark the debut for CEO Rainer Beaujean, whose predecessor Max Conze stood down in late March after a boardroom feud.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET 6.92% 1.716 Delayed Quote.-39.66%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 1.87% 12.285 Delayed Quote.-13.30%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 2.45% 103.67 Delayed Quote.-15.19%
VIVENDI SE 0.78% 21.87 Real-time Quote.-15.96%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 877 M 4 359 M 4 359 M
Net income 2020 169 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2020 2 190 M 2 462 M 2 462 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 2 727 M 3 051 M 3 066 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 7 323
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,79 €
Last Close Price 12,06 €
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Beaujean Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nick Thexton Chief Technology Officer
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-13.30%3 051
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-17.89%214 494
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.32%186 126
VIACOMCBS INC.-47.96%13 633
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.24%11 601
FORMULA ONE GROUP-21.79%8 288
Categories
