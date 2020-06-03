Mediaset ups direct stake in ProSieben to 11.7% - filing

Italian broadcaster Mediaset has increased its direct stake in German counterpart ProSiebenSat.1 Media to 11.7% from 8.9%, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday ahead of next week's annual general meeting.

Including shares controlled indirectly through financial instruments, Mediaset's overall stake remains at 24.2%.

The Italian company, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has amassed the position as it pushes a strategy of encouraging European industry consolidation.

ProSieben's June 10 AGM will mark the debut for CEO Rainer Beaujean, whose predecessor Max Conze stood down in late March after a boardroom feud.

