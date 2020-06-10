Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ProSiebenSat 1 Media : Cross-border European TV merger would make little sense - ProSieben CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 06:16am EDT

A cross-border European TV merger would make little sense, the CEO of German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media said on Wednesday, pushing back against calls for closer cooperation from Italy's Mediaset.

"A trans-European merger would bring few synergies," Rainer Beaujean said in response to a question at ProSieben's annual general meeting, adding that such deals would not help to cut costs for local programming.

Beaujean also told the AGM, held online due to the coronavirus, that ProSieben was not holding strategic talks either with Mediaset or with Daniel Kretinsky's Czech Media Invest. Both own double-digit stakes in Munich-based ProSieben.

(This story was refiled to insert dropped word "merger" in headline)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET -4.08% 1.672 Delayed Quote.-34.62%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -3.00% 11.69 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
06:16aPROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA : Cross-border European TV merger would make little sense -..
RE
03:12aPROSIEBEN CEO : Business is tough but we are focused on profits
RE
06/09PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
06/09PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06/05PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
06/05Mediaset presses ProSieben to commit to growth - Der Spiegel
RE
06/04PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
06/04PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Correction of a release from 03/06/2020 according to A..
EQ
06/03Mediaset ups direct stake in ProSieben to 11.7% - filing
RE
06/03PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 877 M 4 402 M 4 402 M
Net income 2020 169 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2020 2 190 M 2 487 M 2 487 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 3,24%
Capitalization 2 748 M 3 122 M 3 120 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 7 323
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,79 €
Last Close Price 12,15 €
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Beaujean Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nick Thexton Chief Technology Officer
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-12.65%3 122
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.34%223 778
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.27%192 379
VIACOMCBS INC.-32.07%16 189
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-20.42%12 079
FORMULA ONE GROUP-16.96%8 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group