Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: COVID-19 update: ProSiebenSat.1 withdraws 2020 outlook and 2019 dividend proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: COVID-19 update: ProSiebenSat.1 withdraws 2020 outlook and 2019 dividend proposal

22-Apr-2020 / 21:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COVID-19 update: ProSiebenSat.1 withdraws 2020 outlook and 2019 dividend proposal

- Due to lack of visibility on COVID-19 related impacts and thus economic uncertainty for remainder of the year, ProSiebenSat.1 withdraws 2020 financial outlook

- Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis, ProSiebenSat.1 also withdraws initial 2019 dividend proposal

- Group confirms its current dividend policy

Unterfoehring, April 22, 2020. Due to the current standstill of the global economy and consequential significant economic uncertainty, it is currently not possible for ProSiebenSat.1 Group to provide an outlook on the financial performance in the second quarter and the full-year. The Executive Board thus decided today to withdraw the financial outlook for the full-year 2020.

Furthermore, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting to not pay-out a dividend for fiscal year 2019. Initially, the Company had announced to propose a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share to the Annual General Meeting. At the same time, the Group is confirming its current dividend policy with a pay-out-ratio of 50% of adjusted Group net income.

22-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9507-1463
Fax: +49 (0)89 9507-91463
E-mail: Dirk.Voigtlaender@ProSiebenSat1.com
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
WKN: 777117
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1027853

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1027853  22-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1027853&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
03:35pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : COVID-19 update: ProSiebenSat.1 withdraws 2020 outlook..
EQ
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
04/17PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
04/16PROSIEBENSAT.1 : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/15PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
04/15MEDIASET FREE TO RAISE STAKE IN PROS : German watchdog
RE
04/14PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
04/09PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
04/07PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
04/02PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 942 M
EBIT 2020 454 M
Net income 2020 214 M
Debt 2020 2 271 M
Yield 2020 5,68%
P/E ratio 2020 8,07x
P/E ratio 2021 5,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 1 779 M
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,55  €
Last Close Price 7,68  €
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Beaujean Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nick Thexton Chief Technology Officer
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-44.76%1 888
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.48%181 519
COMCAST CORPORATION-20.59%162 589
VIACOMCBS INC.-63.90%9 419
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-38.78%9 289
FORMULA ONE GROUP-44.31%5 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group