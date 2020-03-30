ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Correction of a release from 26/03/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03/30/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Correction of a release from 26/03/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.03.2020 / 18:00
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street:
Medienallee 7
Postal code:
85774
City:
Unterföhring Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Mediaset S.p.A., Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 March 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
8.35 %
11.16 %
19.50 %
233,000,000
Previous notification
8.20 %
7.71 %
15.91 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770
0
19,447,210
0 %
8.35 %
Total
19,447,210
8.35 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall)
30.11.2020 - 31.05.2024
anytime
25,994,968
11.16 %
Total
25,994,968
11.16 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Silvio Berlusconi
%
%
%
Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A.
%
%
%
Mediaset S.p.A.
5.25 %
%
9.75 %
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.
3.10 %
6.65 %
9.75 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
27 March 2020
