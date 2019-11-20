ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.11.2019 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Adam
Last name(s): Cahan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of number of shares acquired and of the date of the transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.5508 USD 9393.56 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.5508 USD 9393.56 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-10; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: New York, NY
MIC: CGMI


20.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54951  20.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
