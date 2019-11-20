ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/20/2019 | 12:05pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.11.2019 / 18:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Adam
Last name(s):
Cahan
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
Correction of number of shares acquired and of the date of the transaction
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000PSM7770
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
36.5508 USD
9393.56 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
36.5508 USD
9393.56 USD
e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-10; UTC-4
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
New York, NY
MIC:
CGMI
