ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/10/2020 | 12:05pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2020 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Erik
Last name(s): Huggers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.041380 USD 4755.48 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.041380 USD 4755.48 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-08; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: New York
MIC: XNYS


10.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60475  10.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
