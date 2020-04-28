Log in
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/28/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
28.04.2020 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Mediaset S.p.A., Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.94 % 15.22 % 24.16 % 233,000,000
Previous notification 8.94 % 11.16 % 20.10 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 20,838,032 0.00 % 8.94 %
Total 20,838,032 8.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall) 30.11.2020 - 31.05.2024 anytime 25,994,968 11.16 %
    Total 25,994,968 11.16 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020 n/a Cash or physical, subject to certain condition 9,462,000 4.06 %
Call Option 24.09.2020 - 19.11.2020 n/a Cash or physical, subject to certain condition 9,000,535 3.86 %
Option for Securities Lending 19.11.2020 anytime, subject to certain condition Physical if option is exercised 9,462,000 4.06 %
      Total 9,462,000 4.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Silvio Berlusconi % % %
Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
Mediaset S.p.A. 5.84 % 8.57 % 14.41 %
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. 3.10 % 6.65 % 9.75 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Ad section 7.b.2. above: The put and call options were not aggregated in the amount of 9,000,535 voting rights, as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Mediaset S.p.A. can acquire such 3.86% of the voting rights only once. Further, the option for securities lending was not aggregated either, as it relates to the above-mentioned collar transaction and, thus, the same voting rights position of 4.06% in total.  

Date
27 Apr 2020


28.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1031155  28.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1031155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
