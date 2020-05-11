Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.05.2020 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: KKR Management LLP
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Europe V Opportunistic Investors L.P.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.21 % 2.00 % 5.21 % 233,000,000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 7,489,000 0 % 3.21 %
Total 7,489,000 3.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 22 June 2020 - 3 July 2020 n/a 4,659,000 2.00 %
    Total 4,659,000 2.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
KKR Management LLP % % %
KKR & Co. Inc. % % %
KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % %
KKR Group Partnership L.P. % % %
KKR Europe V Holdings Limited % % %
KKR Europe V S.à r.l. % % %
KKR Associates Europe V SCSp % % %
KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp % % %
Europe V Opportunistic Investors GP LLC % % %
Europe V Opportunistic Investors L.P. 3.21 % % %
Tosca S.à r.l. 3.21 % % 5.21 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
With regard to information in no. 8, voting rights directly held by Europe V Opportunistic Investors L.P. are attributed to Tosca S.à r.l. on the basis of a trust agreement. 

Date
11 May 2020


11.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1041009  11.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1041009&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
12:20pMEDIASET : KKR builds 5.2% stake in ProSieben, says company undervalued
RE
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
05/08PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
05/08PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
05/08PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Kepler Chevreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/07PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/07PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
05/07PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/07PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Buy rating from UBS
MD
05/07PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA : ProSieben CEO says not in strategic talks with Mediaset
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 860 M
EBIT 2020 406 M
Net income 2020 155 M
Debt 2020 2 209 M
Yield 2020 4,07%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 7,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 2 195 M
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,06  €
Last Close Price 9,71  €
Spread / Highest target 50,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Beaujean Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nick Thexton Chief Technology Officer
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-30.22%2 382
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-24.52%197 172
COMCAST CORPORATION-18.76%166 751
VIACOMCBS INC.-56.92%11 271
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-31.68%10 422
FORMULA ONE GROUP-33.19%7 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group