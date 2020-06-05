Log in
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/05/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.06.2020 / 18:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold undercut at subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.02 % 20.88 % 21.89 % 233000000
Previous notification 0.89 % 20.95 % 21.84 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 2367254 % 1.02 %
Total 2367254 1.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall over lent Securities undetermined anytime 1306090 0.56 %
Long Call Option from November 3, 2020 to May 31, 2024 45099468 19.36 %
    Total 46405558 19.92 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity swap from December 29, 2020 to February 4, 2025 Cash 1735753 0.75 %
Short Put Option December 17, 2021 Physical 500000 0.21 %
      Total 2235753 0.96 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % 19.57 % 20.27 %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Investments (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Investment Holdings (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. % % %
Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. % % %
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch % % %
 
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
04 Jun 2020


05.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1063673  05.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1063673&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
