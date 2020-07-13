ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
07/13/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.07.2020 / 18:00
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street:
Medienallee 7
Postal code:
85774
City:
Unterföhring Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Jul 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
1.27 %
20.10 %
21.37 %
233,000,000
Previous notification
1.29 %
19.95 %
21.23 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770
0
2,970,534
0.00 %
1.27 %
Total
2,970,534
1.27 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall over lent Securities
undetermined
anytime
808,529
0.35 %
Long Call-Option
from 03.11.2020 to 31.05.2024
45,099,468
19.36 %
Total
45,907,997
19.70 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Swap
from 03.12.2020 to 08.02.2023
Cash
419,672
0.18 %
Short Put-Option
17.12.2021
Physical
500,000
0.21 %
Total
919,672
0.39 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Credit Suisse Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse International
%
19.57 %
20.42 %
-
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Investment Holdings (UK)
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc.
%
%
%
Credit Suisse (USA), Inc.
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Group AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG
%
%
%
Credit Suisse Funds AG
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10 Jul 2020
