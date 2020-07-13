Log in
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/13/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.07.2020 / 18:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.27 % 20.10 % 21.37 % 233,000,000
Previous notification 1.29 % 19.95 % 21.23 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 2,970,534 0.00 % 1.27 %
Total 2,970,534 1.27 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall over lent Securities undetermined anytime 808,529 0.35 %
Long Call-Option from 03.11.2020 to 31.05.2024 45,099,468 19.36 %
    Total 45,907,997 19.70 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap from 03.12.2020 to 08.02.2023 Cash 419,672 0.18 %
Short Put-Option 17.12.2021 Physical 500,000 0.21 %
      Total 919,672 0.39 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % %
- % % %
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % 19.57 % 20.42 %
- % % %
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Investments (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Investment Holdings (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited % % %
- % % %
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. % % %
Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. % % %
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC % % %
- % % %
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch % % %
- % % %
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Jul 2020


13.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1091859  13.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1091859&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
