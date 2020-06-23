Log in
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/23/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 43, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.06.2020 / 18:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reference is made to my voting rights notification pursuant to sections 33 et seqq. of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated 29 May 2020 concerning ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.

For reason of exceeding the threshold of 10% of the ?oting rights resulting from shares in ProSiebenSat.1. Media SE on 26 May 2020, ? hereby, making this notification also on behalf of the controlled undertakings as referred to under section 8 of the ?oting rights notification dated 29 May 2020 
 

-Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A (Milan, ltaly),

-Mediaset S.p.A. (Cologno Monzese, Italy) and

-Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (Madrid, Spain), 
 

notify you pursuant to section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the objecti?es pursued with the acquisition of ?oting rights and the origin of the funds used to make the acquisition as follows:
 

?. Objectives pursued with the acquisition:
 

  1. The acquisition of the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Med?a SE serves to implement long-term strategic objectives. This also applies to the acquisition of shares in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE on 26 May 2020 which resulted in exceeding the 10% threshold of the voting rights attached to shares. As notified by voting rights notification on 15 June 2020, such threshold was exceeded only for a limited period of time.
     
  2. It is currently not intended to acquire additional voting rights during the course of the next twelve months, except for shares subject to instruments already held.
     
  3. It is currently not intended to exercise influence on the appointment or removal of members of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, other than by the exercise of voting rights in the general meeting of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
     
  4. It is currently not intended to materially change the capital structure of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt and the dividend policy.
     

II. Pursuant to section 43 para. 1 sent. 4 WpHG, I hereby notify you that Med?aset S.p.A. and Mediaset España Comunicaci?n, S.A. used debt capital to directly acquire the voting rights in ProS?ebenSat.1 Media SE. Regarding my person, Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A. and Mediaset S.p.A. (the latter as far as voting rights held by its subsidiary Mediaset España Comunicac??n, S.A. are concerned), the acquisition occurred due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with section 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used.


23.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1076845  23.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1076845&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
