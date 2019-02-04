Log in
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION    PSEC

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION (PSEC)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prospect Capital Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/04/2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, “the Company” or “we”) today announced it expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its report on Form 10-Q containing results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after the close of the markets. The Company also expects to issue its earnings press release on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after the close of the markets. 

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number will be 888-338-7333. A recording of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days. To hear a replay, call 877-344-7529 and use passcode 10128664. 

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

We have elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). We are required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made. We undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer
grier@prospectstreet.com
Telephone (212) 448-0702

Prospect.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
