Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.    PB

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(PB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: PB). Stockholders will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. common stock and $6.28 for each share of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ltxb. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-legacytexas-financial-group-inc-300869591.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC
12:12pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of LegacyTexas Fin..
PR
08:58aStocks to Watch: Dish Network, Chewy, Home Depot, Pfizer and More
DJ
06:55aPROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulati..
AQ
06:31aPROSPERITY BANCSHARES : And LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Enter Into Definit..
PR
06/13PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07PROSPERITY BANCSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
04/24PROSPERITY BANCSHARES : ® Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings
PU
04/24PROSPERITY BANCSHARES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04/18PROSPERITY BANCSHARES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About