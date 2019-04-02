Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust : Change of Registered Office of the REIT Manager

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust

(a Hong Kong collective investment scheme authorised under section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong))

(Stock Code: 808)

Managed by

ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited

Change of Registered Office of the REIT Manager

The board of directors (the "Board") of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited (the "REIT Manager"), as manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust, hereby announces that the registered office of the REIT Manager will be changed to Unit 901, Level 9, Fortune Metropolis, 6 The Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from 9 April 2019. The telephone and facsimile numbers of the REIT Manager remain unchanged.

Wong Lai Hung

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 2 April 2019

The Directors of the REIT Manager as at the date of this announcement are Dr. Chiu Kwok Hung, Justin (Chairman), Mr. Lim Hwee Chiang and Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald as Non-executive Directors; Ms. Wong Lai Hung as Executive Director; Dr. Lan Hong Tsung, David, Mrs. Sng Sow-Mei (alias Poon Sow Mei) and Mr. Wong Kwai Lam as Independent Non-executive Directors.