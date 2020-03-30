Prospero Reports on Change of Auditor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) - Prospero Silver Corp (TSXV: PSL.V) (the "Company" or "Prospero") announces that, upon discovering a conflict of interest such that it is no longer sufficiently independent to serve as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2019, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP ("DMCL") have resigned as the Company's auditors as required by the BC Business Corporations Act, s. 208. In connection with its resignation, DMCL has confirmed to the Company that no "reportable event" (as defined under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") has occurred in connection with its engagement with the Company. The Company's directors have appointed Davidson & Company LLP to serve as auditors to fill the vacancy resulting from DMCL's resignation. As the change of auditors was required by the governing corporate legislation of the Company, and is not associated with any reportable event, the Company is relying on the exemption from certain disclosure formalities provided for under NI 51-102, ss. 4.11(3)(b).

