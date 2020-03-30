Log in
Prospero Reports on Change of Auditor

03/30/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) - Prospero Silver Corp (TSXV: PSL.V) (the "Company" or "Prospero") announces that, upon discovering a conflict of interest such that it is no longer sufficiently independent to serve as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2019, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP ("DMCL") have resigned as the Company's auditors as required by the BC Business Corporations Act, s. 208. In connection with its resignation, DMCL has confirmed to the Company that no "reportable event" (as defined under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") has occurred in connection with its engagement with the Company. The Company's directors have appointed Davidson & Company LLP to serve as auditors to fill the vacancy resulting from DMCL's resignation. As the change of auditors was required by the governing corporate legislation of the Company, and is not associated with any reportable event, the Company is relying on the exemption from certain disclosure formalities provided for under NI 51-102, ss. 4.11(3)(b).

For further information please contact:

William Murray
Chairman
Tel: 604 288 2553

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53929


© Newsfilecorp 2020
