Prospex Energy : Peterhouse Capital – Portfolio Review July 2020

Prospex Energy Plc

A pure gas play in a volatile oil sector

Over the last two years, Prospex has assembled an exciting portfolio of assets focused on high impact onshore gas opportunities in Italy, Romania and Spain. In December 2019, the company transformed the business with the acquisition of 49.9% of the El Romerol gas power project in southern Spain, funded by a successful placing to raise gross proceeds of £720,000 in January 2020. With plans to increase output significantly from El Romeral through a low risk drilling programme, we believe that El Romeral possesses the potential re-rate the shares.

In December 2019, Prospex acquired 49.9% of the El Romerol gas power project located in the Guadalquivir Basin in southern Spain. El Romeral consists of three gas production wells, an 8.1 MW capacity power plant and associated infrastructure. The 310 km2licence area also contains two additional development locations and a prospect inventory with over 90 BCF of prospective gas resources which carry a high weighted geological chance of success in excess of 70%.

The El Romerol gas plant is currently operating at only 22% capacity as output is limited by gas supply. Consequently, Prospex and its partner, Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) are in the early stages of the planning and permitting for a three well drilling campaign which we expect to start in 2021. We believe that gas brought on stream from a single prospect of 9 BCF+ would be more than sufficient to return the power plant back to capacity utilisation of over 70%, equivalent to output in excess of 50,000 Mwh. We note that excess gas production can also be sold directly into the Spanish grid given that an Enagás pipeline traverses directly through Prospex's licence.

In Italy, Prospex holds a 17% interest in the Podere Gallina permit located in the Po Basin of northern Italy. The permit contains the Selva gas discovery which was ascribed maiden gross reserves of 13.4 BCF in February 2019. Environmental approval has been granted by the Italian authorities as a precursor the final grant of a production concession. However, given the likely hiatus that the government's emergency measures in regard to containing Covid-19 will represent, we expect that Selva will be on stream in H1 2021 providing significant cash flow to the company next year. This could enable Prospex to participate in further exploration and appraisal activities to realise the full potential of additional targets on the wider permit area.

In Romania, Prospex holds a 50% working interest in the Exploration Area of the Suceava Concession located in the mature Carpathian Basin in Romania. The core asset on Suceava is the Bainet gas field which came on stream in September 2018. Although a second well probing a lookalike structure to Bainet was unsuccessful, Prospex has no immediate financial commitments in Romania while Bainet currently provides modest income for the company.

In Spain, Prospex increased its interest in the Tesorillo project from 2.5% to 15% in December 2018. Tesorillo contains an historic gas discovery which is estimated to contain unrisked prospective resources of 830 BCF of gas. The company has the option to increase its interest to 49.9% for a consideration of €1.725m prior to the drilling of at least one exploration well. As such a programme is currently unfunded, we believe that Prospex is likely to focus its financial resources and management time on increasing output from El Romeral with a view to funding Tesorillo over the longer term.

We have established a valuation for Prospex's core interests in production from El Romeral, Selva and Bainet of 9.6p per share which covers the existing share price by a several multiples. This metric is augmented by our upside valuation of Prospex's currently unfunded interests represented primarily by exploration and appraisal opportunities at Tesorillo and the wider Podere Gallina and Suceava permits. This lifts our fully risked assessment to approximately 43.7p per share.

Please refer to the important disclosures shown on the back page and note that post MiFID this information is categorised as Marketing Material

6 July 2020 Company data EPIC PXEN Price (last close) 1.40p 52 week Hi/Low 3.875p/1.40p Shares in issue 88.5m Fully diluted equity 98.6m Market cap £1.24m Market AIM Sector Oil & Gas

12 months share price (p) Source: LSE website Company description Prospex Energy Plc is a junior E&P company with a portfolio of gas exploration, development and production assets in proven hydrocarbon basins in Spain, Italy and Romania. Contacts: Lucy Williams020 7469 0936lw@peterhousecap.com Duncan Vasey020 7220 9797dv@peterhousecap.comCharles Goodfellow020 7220 9791cg@peterhousecap.com

July 2020 Prospex Energy Plc Contents Introduction to Prospex Energy 3 A period of good progress 3 Valuation summary 4 Valuation criteria 4 Spain - The acquisition of El Romerol 6 El Romerol reserves and resources 7 The El Romerol power plant 9 Future drilling activities 11 Indicative value of El Romerol 12 El Romerol exploration upside potential 13 Spanish gas market potential 14 Electricity generation 15 Spanish gas market distribution infrastructure 15 The gas market opportunity for Spain 16 Italy - The Podere Gallina permit 18 Selva Malvezzi 18 Production Concession preliminary award 19 Selva field reserves 20 Indicative valuation of the Selva field 20 Podere Gallina - Contingent resources 22 Selva North and South 22 Establishing a value for contingent resources 23 Podere Gallina - Prospective resources 24 Other prospects 26 Establishing a value for prospective resources 27 Romania - The Suceava Concession 28 The Bainet gas field 29 Valuation of Bainet to Prospex 30 Exploration upside 30 Spain - The Tesorillo project 33 The Tesorillo asset 34 Geological conclusions 36 Resource estimates 36 Recent work commitments 37 An indicative valuation for Tesorillo 38 Appendix 1: Director's and management 39 Appendix 2: The Foredeep play 40 Appendix 3: Podere Maiar background 42 Disclaimers 44 www.peterhousecap.com

Introduction to Prospex Energy

Prospex Energy is an AIM quoted oil and gas investment company which has assembled a diverse and exciting portfolio of European onshore gas assets located in proven and working hydrocarbon regions. The company's core assets are:

•El Romerol (Spain)- Prospex has acquired a 49.9% interest in the El Romerol gas power project located in southern Spain, with its partner Warrego Energy Ltd.

•Podere Gallina (Italy)- A 17% interest in the highly prospective Podere Gallina Exploration Permit which contains the Selva gas field, expected on stream within the next twelve months, in addition to significant exploration and appraisal upside.

•Suceava (Romania)- A 50% interest the Suceava Concession which contains the producing Bainet gas field in addition to a portfolio of gas prospects and leads.

•Tesorillo (Spain)- Prospex holds a 15% interest in the Tesorillo Project which contains a large gas discovery estimated to contain 830 BCF. The company has the option to increase its stake in Tesorillo to 49.9% for a consideration of €1.725m.

We note that in this current period of volatile oil prices and the lack of future visibility in regard to the direction and stability of global crude markets, Prospex is a pure gas play in a market characterised by considerably more stable commodity pricing and better visibility.

Led by CEO Edward Dawson, the company has an experienced management and technical team in place (See Appendix 1 at the end of this report) and a focused strategy of concentrating on well understood regions located primarily in the Foredeep Play geological region of southern Europe (see Appendix 2).

A period of good progress

Over 2017, Prospex acquired its interests in the Suceava Concession in Romania, the Podere Gallina permit in Italy and an initial 2.5% interest in the Tesorillo Project in Spain. However, in the last two years in particular, the company has made further progress which we believe is not reflected in the current share price.

In early 2018, Prospex participated in the successful completion of the Podere Maiar-1 well appraisal/redevelopment well on the Selva gas field which flowed gas at highly commercial rates (See Appendix 3). The company has since booked maiden gas reserves in Italy and a preliminary production concession and key environmental approvals have been signed off by the Italian authorities as an expected precursor for final Ministerial sign off. Although Covid-19 lockdown measures instigated across Italy have slowed down activity within the energy and government sectors to a major degree, we anticipate that gas production from Selva will commence in H1 2021.

In Romania, gas production from Bainet field since September 2018 has generated modest early income for the company. Although a second well on the field, Bainet-2, did not deliver commercial volumes of hydrocarbons, the company's financial exposure to this potential extension of the Bainet field was very modest at only €0.26m net to Prospex.

In December 2018, Prospex acquired an additional 12.5% in the Tesorillo Project in Spain for €153,250 increasing the company's interest to 15%. However, of particular interest in the same country was Prospex's decision to acquire a 49.9% in the El Romerol gas power project in southern Spain which has the potential to deliver substantial revenue to the company, particularly in the event that Prospex can bring new gas resources on stream and increase capacity utilisation at the project's power plant.

As demonstrated by all of the company's investments, Prospex is focused on gas-only projects with relatively low entry costs, mature markets and relatively short timelines to production (El Romerol, Selva and Bainet). This is balanced by longer term high impact exploration upside in the form of Tesorillo in Spain and the wider Suceava Concession in Romania.

Valuation summary

Prospex has assembled its portfolio of assets at comparatively modest cost. Since 2016 to date, the company has raised new equity totalling £8.3m (prior to expenses) to build its current asset base. A recent placing to raise gross proceeds £0.72m in January 2020 was completed to provide funds for the company's participation in El Romerol in Spain in the current year.

Within this report we have outlined Prospex's core assets in Spain, Italy and Romania in detail and identified key areas of major potential upside within the portfolio. By way of a summary in the table below, we have established a core valuation for Prospex of9.6pper share which is based on the company's existing and near term projects (expected to be on stream within the next 12 months) with either zero or comparatively modest future funding requirements.

To augment this, we have also outlined the potential value of Prospex's interests in a range of exploration and appraisal projects associated with the group's core asset base which represent major potential upside yet are predominantly unfunded at this stage. We note that this combined valuation increases Prospex's upside valuation considerably to43.7pper share. We note that this and our core metric will be subject to dilution in the event that the company conducts future fund raising activities to expedite further activity in these areas.

Prospex valuation summary for core assets

Valuation Valuation Per share Item Country Status €m £m p

El Romerol gas to power project Spain Production 4.8 4.2 4.7 Podere Gallina (Selva field) Italy Development 4.6 4.0 4.5 Bainet Romania Production 1.6 1.4 1.6 Overheads Corporate -0.8 -0.7 -0.8 Cash* Corporate 0.0 0.0 0.0 Debt** Corporate -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 Core valuation 9.7 8.5 9.6 El Romerol exploration upside Spain Prospective resources 22.9 20.0 22.6 Podere Gallina appraisal upside Italy Contingent resources 1.1 0.9 1.0 Podere Gallina exploration upside Italy Prospective resources 1.4 1.3 1.4 Tesorillo exploration licence Spain Prospective resources 8.2 7.2 8.1 Suceava concession Romania Prospective resources 1.0 0.9 1.0 Portfolio upside 34.6 30.2 34.2 Total risked valuation 44.3 38.7 43.7 Source: Peterhouse estimates 4 *Estimated cash does not include proceeds of recent placing

**Unsecured loan notes of £0.48m repayable in four instalments between Dec 2020 and June 2022

Share consolidation following AGM

Following the AGM on 30 June 2020 where the company initiated a 1 for 25 share consolidation and changed the name of the company from Prospex Oil & Gas to Prospex Energy to emphasise better the current focus of the group, our valuation is based on outstanding share capital of 88.5 million shares. The company also has a modest amount of outstanding dilution represented by 8.7 million options and 1.4 million warrants held predominantly by directors and other staff members. However, these are currently priced at premiums to the current share price of between 4.0p and 15.0p for the majority of options and warrants.

Our assumptions are also based on several currency conversions and throughout we have assumed a Sterling/US Dollar conversion rate of £1.00: US$1.26 and a Sterling/Euro exchange rate of £1.00: €1.14 reflecting the average rates for the current year to date. We note that as a consequence of modest potential dilution to our current valuation from the future exercise of options or warrants offset by the potential inflow of cash from such transactions, our fully diluted per share valuation for the company's core asset base is very similar to the undiluted version.

Potential working capital requirement for the next 12 months

Prospex had a cash balance of £69,387 at the end of 2019. However, following a placing to raise gross proceeds of £720,000 (we assume net proceeds of £680,000 after expenses), the company was able to fund its share of the acquisition of El Romerol which was €374,250 (equivalent to £316,383).

Other financial commitments over the next twelve months are likely to include approximately €0.4m for Prospex's 17% share of remaining capital expenditure (based on a gross amount of €2.4m) to bring the Selva gas field in Italy into production. However, we assume that this expenditure is more likely to be required in early 2021 than in Q3/Q4 2020 as we await final permitting for the project.

Additionally, the company is required to make the first of four loan note repayments of £120,000 in December 2020 and finally, we have assumed that ongoing administration costs for the current year will be approximately £0.7m.

In summary, we expect that Prospex will have a net working capital requirement of £0.7m - £0.8m in 2020. However, this excludes any revenue generated from the company's 50% interest in the Bainet field which is on production in Romania and critically, it also excludes any cash flow from El Romerol which, at currently restricted levels, is still generating regular gross monthly revenue of approximately €65,000 via electricity sales to Spanish grid. With a 49.9% interest, this would represent annualised revenue of nearly €390,000 (£330,000) net to Prospex prior to the company's share of operating expenditure.

With the potential to fund its share of the final tranche of expenditure on Selva through non-equity sources such as short term bank finance or a bridging loan prior to first gas production, we believe that Prospex's short term financing requirements will be modest over the next twelve months. We do not rule out a further fund raisings to provide working capital in the latter part of 2020. However, with Selva on stream in 2021 potentially generating up to €1.0m of free cash flow per annum, we believe that Prospex will be able to fund most of its core working capital requirements from internal sources next year.