PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
PRX: PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated in.../02

11/22/2019 | 09:57am EST
The main restructurings are as follows:
        - On 28 September 2018, Prosus distributed its interest in certain businesses of the Video Entertainment business to Ming He, 
          which then distributed it to its parent, MIH Holdings Proprietary Limited (MIHH). Subsequent to this distribution, the Video 
          Entertainment business was listed on the JSE Limited stock exchange.
        - On 1 June 2019, through a capital contribution in kind in return for N and A ordinary shares, Prosus acquired the business 
          of Ming He via the acquisition of MIH Services FZ LLC, various receivables to its intermediate parent MIHH and the shares 
          and related activities in Ming He (the Ming He acquisition), as passed on to Prosus's subsidiary Myriad International 
          Holdings Asia B.V. As a result, Prosus then indirectly held Naspers's investment in Tencent Holdings Limited.    
        In respect of the distribution of the Video Entertainment business, the company has distributed this business to its direct 
        shareholder as a common control transaction at book value, which is in line with the group's accounting policies.
        
        In respect of the Ming He acquisition, Prosus management considers this acquisition as a transaction under common control. 
        Prosus management accounted for this transaction using the predecessor (book value) accounting method, where this book value 
        is derived from the book value captured in the consolidated financial statements of its ultimate parent, Naspers. This 
        transaction contributed US$0.9m in trade and other receivables, US$16.5bn investments in associates, US$44.3m of cash and 
        cash equivalents and US$4.9m in liabilities as of 1 April 2018. It also applied the option of presenting comparative 
        information if the relevant activities, assets and liabilities and cash flows had always been part of the Prosus group. 
        This method allows a consistent presentation of prior-period financial information in these consolidated interim financial 
        statements and aligns such information as presented in the parent's financial statements.
        
        First-time adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards
        Prosus existed as a company prior to 1 April 2018. It consists of Prosus and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, 
        associated companies and joint ventures. Prosus did not previously prepare consolidated financial statements. As of the 
        financial year ending 31 March 2020, Prosus will start preparing consolidated financial statements based on IFRS-EU. 
        Therefore, these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 1 First-Time 
        Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS 1). The transition date to IFRS is 1 April 2018. The condensed 
        consolidated interim financial statements presented here are based on uniform IFRS-EU accounting policies. As consolidated 
        financial statements were not previously required to be prepared for the Prosus group, the reconciliations with those 
        envisaged pursuant to IFRS 1.53 are not required. Accordingly, the comparative consolidated statement of financial position 
        as at 1 April 2018 will be presented as part of the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2020.    
        As permitted under IFRS 1.18 and in conjunction with IFRS 1 Appendix D16a, Prosus has used the carrying amounts presented in 
        the IFRS consolidated financial statements of Naspers. Such carrying amounts also represent the application of IFRS 3 Business 
        Combinations retrospectively for acquisitions made by Prosus before the date of transition. Other than that, none of the 
        exemptions provided for in IFRS 1 were used in preparing the consolidated financial statements of the Prosus group. The group 
        has adopted IFRS 16 Leases with effect from 1 April 2019, consistent with the approach by Naspers and the requirements in 
        IFRS 1 Appendix D16a. We refer to new accounting pronouncements set out below.
        
        Information on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
        The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 have been prepared in 
        accordance with IFRS-EU, as well as the interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee 
        (IFRIC) and of the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) and the interpretations published by the Standing Interpretations
        Committee (SIC) and, as a minimum, contain the information required by IAS 34.
        The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the disclosures required for complete annual 
        financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS-EU. The accounting policies used in preparing the condensed 
        consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with the principal accounting policies set out on pages F-14 
        to F-31 in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, published in a listing prospectus of Prosus, except as set out 
        below in respect of new accounting pronouncements.
        
        The condensed consolidated interim financial statements presented here report earnings per share, diluted earnings per share,
        headline earnings per share and core headline earnings per share (collectively referred to as earnings per share) for the 
        first time. These are calculated as the relationship of the number of ordinary shares of Prosus issued as at 30 September 2019, 
        to the net profit, headline earnings and core headline earnings attributable to the shareholders of Prosus. Earnings per share 
        are also reported for the prior reporting period, based on the same shares issued. This is applied as the actual change in 
        shares issued (including redenomination) in the period only represents a capitalisation and/or share split without the receipt 
        of any consideration for the shares issued. Pursuant to the listing the group issued 436 363 367 N ordinary shares (net of 
        treasury shares) and 1 059 213 A ordinary shares to shareholders. As the Ming He acquisition is already reflected as from the 
        transition date onwards, the actual share issuance is considered a capitalisation without consideration received.     
        
        The group's operating segments reflect the components of the group that are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decisionmaker 
        as defined in note 35 "Segment Information" on page F-87 in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, published in the listing 
        prospectus of Prosus. The group proportionately consolidates its share of the results of its associates and joint ventures in its 
        operating segments.
        
        New accounting pronouncements
        The group has adopted all new and amended accounting pronouncements that are relevant to its operations and that are effective 
        for financial years commencing 1 April 2019. The impact of adopting new accounting pronouncements is outlined below and includes, 
        significantly, the first-time application of IFRS 16 Leases (IFRS 16) with effect from 1 April 2019. A number of other 
        pronouncements were also effective from 1 April 2019 but did not have a significant effect on the group's condensed consolidated 
        interim financial statements.
        IFRS 16 Leases
        IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17 Leases (IAS 17) and IFRIC 4 Determining Whether an Arrangement Contains a Lease (IFRIC 4) and outlines 
        the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases. In terms of IFRS 16, the group now 
        recognises all leases (with limited exceptions) as right-of-use assets and obligations to make lease payments (lease obligations) 
        in the statement of financial position whereas previously lease payments relating to arrangements classified as operating leases 
        in terms of IAS 17 were expensed on a straight-line basis in the income statement.  
        In accordance with IFRS 16, lease payments are allocated between lease obligations and finance costs. The corresponding lease 
        obligations, net of finance costs, are included in long-term liabilities or the current portion of long-term liabilities. The 
        interest element of lease payments is charged to the income statement over the relevant lease term. Right-of-use assets are 
        depreciated over the shorter of the relevant right-of-use asset's estimated useful life and the lease term, on a straight-line 
        basis.  
        The group has applied IFRS 16 on a prospective basis with effect from 1 April 2019 and has therefore not restated the comparative 
        information contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. On transition to IFRS 16, lease liabilities 
        were measured at the present value of remaining lease payments discounted at the incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019. 
        The right-of-use assets recognised on 1 April 2019 were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability adjusted by any prepaid 
        or accrued lease payments and onerous contracts provision. There was no adjustment to the group's opening balance to retained 
        earnings on 1 April 2019.
        
        The group has applied the following practical expedients:
        - The group did not reassess whether contracts contained leases and accordingly the previous classifications applied to these 
          contracts in terms of IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 were retained (ie the accounting for contracts not previously identified as leases 
          was sustained).
        - Operating leases of which the underlying assets were of low value were not recognised as right-of-use assets and obligations 
          to make lease payments in the statement of financial position - the existing accounting for these leases was sustained (ie 
          lease payments continue to be expensed on a straight-line basis for these leases).
        - Where appropriate, the group applied a single incremental borrowing rate to a portfolio of leases and onerous contract provisions 
          with reasonably similar characteristics.
        - The group relied on its existing onerous lease contract assessments as an alternative to performing impairment reviews on 
          right-of-use assets as at 1 April 2019 and recognised all existing provisions for onerous leases as adjustments to the relevant 
          right-of-use assets as at 1 April 2019.
        - Operating leases under which the lease terms end within 12 months (short-term leases) of 1 April 2019 are accounted for in terms
          of IAS 17 until the end of their lease terms (ie lease payments continue to be expensed on a straight-line basis for these leases).
        - The group excluded any initial direct costs from the measurement of right-of-use assets as at 1 April 2019.
        - The carrying amounts of leased assets and lease obligations relating to leases that were classified as finance leases in terms 
          of IAS 17 were treated as the carrying amounts of the right-of-use assets and lease obligations for purposes of IFRS 16 
          immediately before the date of transition (ie as at 31 March 2019).
        - The group applied hindsight in determining the lease terms for contracts that contain extension and termination options.
        On transition to IFRS 16, the group recognised right-of-use assets of US$193.6m and lease obligations of US$186.2m. The difference
        related primarily to pre-existing onerous lease provisions and prepaid or accrued lease payments that were adjusted to the 
        carrying value of the relevant underlying right-of-use assets. Apart from leases of assets of low value and short-term leases, 
        lease obligations and right-of-use assets have been measured by discounting lease payments (including those arising under 
        extension options where relevant) using the relevant lease's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019. The weighted average 
        lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities was 3.3%.
        The group presents right-of-use assets in "Property, plant and equipment" and capitalised lease liabilities in the statement 
        of financial position. Interest on lease liabilities is included in "Interest expense" in the income statement and included 
        in the "Cash flows from operating activities" in the statement of cash flows.
        The group's leasing arrangements relate primarily to office buildings, warehouse space, equipment and motor vehicles. 
        Lease agreements are generally entered into for fixed periods of between two and 10 years, depending on the nature of 
        the underlying asset being leased. Leasing arrangements may contain extension and/or termination options that are 
        exercisable by the group. In determining the lease term for arrangements that contain extension and/or termination 
        options the group considers all facts and circumstances that may create an economic incentive to exercise an extension 
        and/or not exercise a termination option. The leases do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as 
        security for borrowing purposes.
        
        In the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, the group disclosed the operating lease 
        commitments in terms of IAS 17 on an undiscounted basis. The impact on transition to IFRS 16 provides a reconciliation of 
        the lease commitments disclosed under IAS 17 as at 31 March 2019 to the lease liability recognised on a discounted basis 
        using the weighted average incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019. The impact on the financial statements on 
        transition to IFRS 16 is detailed below:
        Lease liabilities recognised 
                                                                                   1 April 
                                                                                      2019 
                                                                                     US$'m 
        Operating lease commitments under IAS 17                                           
        Operating lease commitment at 31 March as disclosed(1)                         181 
        Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019             160 
        Recognition exemptions                                                          (1)
        Short-term leases                                                               (1)
        Extension and termination options reasonably certain to be exercised            27 
        Finance lease liabilities recognised as at 31 March 2019                         8 
        Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 April 2019                                194 
        Less: Current portion of lease liabilities                                     (41)
        Non-current portion of lease liabilities                                       153 
        (1) The group disclosed these lease commitments on an undiscounted basis in the Combined 
            Carve-out Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.
3.      Segmental review
                                                                                              Revenue
                                                                                                                  Year   
                                                                         Six months ended                        ended   
                                                                            30 September                      31 March   
                                                                         2019         2018           %            2019     
                                                                         US$'m        US$'m      change          US$'m    
        Continuing operations                                                                                            
        Internet                                                         9 925        8 881          12         18 340   
        Ecommerce                                                        1 908        1 840           4          3 596   
        - Classifieds                                                      587          396          48            857   
        - Payments and Fintech                                             199          171          16            360   
        - Food Delivery                                                    306          181          69            377   
        - Etail                                                            525          849         (38)         1 529   
        - Travel                                                           146          137           7            234   
        - Other                                                            145          106          37            239   
        Social and internet platforms                                    8 017        7 041          14         14 744   
        - Tencent                                                        7 800        6 905          13         14 457   
        - Mail.ru                                                          217          136          60            287   
        Corporate segment(1)                                                 -            -           -              -   
        Total economic interest from continuing operations               9 925        8 881          12         18 340   
        Less: Equity-accounted investments                              (8 508)      (7 670)        (11)       (15 685)  
        Total consolidated from continuing operations                    1 417        1 211           -          2 655   
        Total from discontinued operations                                   -          644        (100)           644   
        Consolidated(2)                                                  1 417        1 855         (24)         3 299   
        (1) Subsequent to the listing of the Prosus group, corporate costs will be incurred and reported 
            on in the corporate segment.
        (2) Includes the results of the Video Entertainment segment which has been classified as a discontinued 
            operation (refer to note 4).
                                                                                          EBITDA(1)
                                                                                                              Year     
                                                                        Six months ended                     ended     
                                                                         30 September                     31 March     
                                                                       2019         2018           %          2019     
                                                                      US$'m        US$'m      change         US$'m     
        Continuing operations                                                                                          
        Internet                                                      2 327        2 043          14         3 850     
        Ecommerce                                                      (355)        (193)        (84)         (519)    
        - Classifieds                                                    59           50          18            10     
        - Payments and Fintech                                          (35)         (22)         59           (39)    
        - Food Delivery                                                (273)         (39)        600          (162)    
        - Etail                                                          (1)         (74)        (99)          (87)    
        - Travel                                                        (19)         (17)         12           (36)    
        - Other                                                         (86)         (91)         (5)         (205)    
        Social and internet platforms                                 2 682        2 236          20         4 369     
        - Tencent                                                     2 599        2 213          17         4 324     
        - Mail.ru                                                        83           23         261            45     
        Corporate segment(2)                                              -            -           -             -     
        Total economic interest from continuing operations            2 327        2 043          14         3 850     
        Less: Equity-accounted investments                           (2 459)      (2 101)        (17)       (4 115)    
        Total consolidated from continuing operations                  (132)         (58)          -          (265)    
        Total from discontinued operations                                -         (106)       (100)         (112)    
        Consolidated(3)                                                (132)        (164)        (20)         (377)    
        (1) EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.                        
        (2) Subsequent to the listing of the Prosus group, corporate costs will be incurred and reported on in the 
            corporate segment.
        (3) Includes the results of the Video Entertainment segment which has been classified as a discontinued 
            operation (refer to note 4).
                                                                                       Trading profit
                                                                                                                 Year
                                                                         Six months ended                       ended
                                                                            30 September                     31 March
                                                                         2019         2018           %           2019  
                                                                        US$'m        US$'m      change          US$'m  
        Continuing operations                                                                                          
        Internet                                                        1 918        1 835           5          3 377  
        Ecommerce                                                        (416)        (220)        (89)          (575) 
        - Classifieds                                                      37           42         (12)            (6) 
        - Payments and Fintech                                            (38)         (24)         58            (43) 
        - Food Delivery                                                  (283)         (41)        590           (171) 
        - Etail                                                           (15)         (83)        (82)          (101) 
        - Travel                                                          (21)         (19)         11            (37) 
        - Other                                                           (96)         (95)          1           (217) 
        Social and internet platforms                                   2 334        2 055          14          3 952  
        - Tencent                                                       2 264        2 043          11          3 929  
        - Mail.ru                                                          70           12         483             23  
        Corporate segment(1)                                                -            -           -              -  
        Total economic interest from continuing operations              1 918        1 835           5          3 377  
        Less: Equity-accounted investments                             (2 094)      (1 909)        (10)        (3 683) 
        Total consolidated from continuing operations                    (176)         (74)          -           (306) 
        Total from discontinued operations                                  -         (154)       (100)          (155) 
        Consolidated(2)                                                  (176)        (228)        (23)          (461) 
        (1) Subsequent to the listing of the Prosus group, corporate costs will be incurred and reported on in the 
            corporate segment.
        (2) Includes the results of the Video Entertainment segment which has been classified as a discontinued 
            operation (refer to note 4).
                                                                                                   Year   
                                                                           Six months ended       ended   
                                                                             30 September      31 March   
                                                                           2019       2018         2019   
                                                                          US$'m      US$'m        US$'m   
        Consolidated trading loss from continuing operations               (176)       (74)        (306)  
        Finance cost on capitalised lease liabilities                         4          -            -   
        Amortisation of other intangible assets                             (46)       (42)         (87)  
        Other gains/(losses) - net                                            6        (33)         (40)  
        Retention option expense                                             (9)        (5)         (11)  
        Share-based incentives calculated on a cash-settled basis(1)         (4)        38           45   
        Share-based incentives settled in Naspers Limited shares(2)         (27)       (11)         (23)  
        Consolidated operating loss from continuing operations             (252)      (127)        (422)  
        (1) Represents the differential between share-based incentives measured on a cash-settled basis 
            at the Prosus group level and the share-based incentives valued on an equity-settled basis 
            at a Naspers group level. The CODM reviews share-based incentives on an equity-settled basis 
            at both a Naspers and Prosus group level.                                         
        (2) Refers to share-based incentives settled in equity instruments of the Naspers group, where 
            the Prosus group has no obligation to settle the awards with participants, ie they are 
            settled by Naspers.
4.      Loss from discontinued operations
        In September 2018, the group disposed of its sub-Saharan African Video Entertainment business, which was subsequently
        listed and distributed by the Naspers group to its shareholders in an unbundling transaction in February 2019. The 
        segment offered digital satellite and digital terrestrial television services to subscribers as well as mobile and 
        internet services through MultiChoice Africa in sub-Saharan Africa. Through Irdeto, the business provided digital 
        content management and protection systems to customers globally to protect, manage and also monetise digital media 
        on any platform. These businesses represented a separate line of business and were classified as the Video 
        Entertainment segment. The results and cash flows of the group's Video Entertainment segment have been presented as 
        discontinued operations in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Discontinued operations also 
        includes the group's subscription video-on-demand service in Poland which was closed at the end of January 2019 and 
        which formed part of the Video Entertainment segment.    
        The loss and cash flows from discontinued operations are detailed in the table below:    
        Income statement information of discontinued operations
                                                                      30 September       31 March     
                                                                              2018           2019    
                                                                             US$'m          US$'m    
        Revenue from contracts with customers(1)                               644            644    
        Expenses(1)                                                           (770)          (770)   
        Loss before tax                                                       (126)          (126)   
        Taxation                                                               (21)           (21)   
        Loss for the period                                                   (147)          (147)   
        Loss on disposal of discontinued operations(2)                        (591)          (591)   
        Loss from discontinued operations                                     (738)          (738)   
        Loss from discontinued operations attributable to:                                           
        Equity holders of the group                                           (722)          (722)   
        Non-controlling interests                                              (16)           (16)   
                                                                              (738)          (738)   
        (1) Includes sales of goods and services of US$82.6m and purchases of goods and services 
            of US$247.9m from MultiChoice South Africa group.
        (2) Relates to the realisation of foreign currency translation reserve losses of US$591.1m 
            on the distribution of discontinued operations.
                                                                      30 September       31 March     
                                                                              2018           2019    
                                                                             US$'m          US$'m    
        Revenue from contracts with customers                                                        
        Subscription revenue                                                   463            463    
        Advertising revenue                                                     12             12    
        Hardware sales and maintenance revenue                                  81             81    
        Technology revenue                                                      81             81    
        Other revenue                                                            7              7    
        Revenue from contracts with customers                                  644            644    
        Cash flow statement information of discontinued operations                                   
        Net cash utilised in operating activities                             (138)          (138)   
        Net cash utilised in investing activities                               (7)            (7)   
        Net cash generated from financing activities                           148            148    
        Cash generated by discontinued operations                                3              3    
        
        Related party balances                                                                       
        The net asset value of the Video Entertainment business that was disposed on 28 September 2018 amounted to US$119.3m. 
        Included in this net asset value were the following related party balances with the MultiChoice South Africa group.
                                                                      30 September       31 March     
                                                                              2018           2019    
                                                                             US$'m          US$'m    
        Receivables                                                                                  
        MultiChoice South Africa Limited                                        19              -    
        DStv Media Sales Proprietary Limited                                     6              -    
        MultiChoice Botswana Proprietary Limited                                 5              -    
        MultiChoice Namibia Proprietary Limited                                  3              -    
        Electronic Media Network Proprietary Limited                             2              -    
                                                                                35              -    
        Payables                                                                                     
        MultiChoice South Africa Limited                                        13              -    
        Irdeto South Africa Proprietary Limited                                  1              -    
        Showmax South Africa Proprietary Limited                                 1              -    
        Electronic Media Network Proprietary Limited                             3              -    
        DStv Media Sales Proprietary Limited                                    11              -    
        SuperSport International Proprietary Limited                            40              -    
        MIH Treasury Services Proprietary Limited                               83              -    
                                                                               152              -    
        Per share information related to discontinued operations                                     
        Loss per ordinary share (US cents)                                     (44)           (44)   
        Diluted loss per ordinary share (US cents)                             (44)           (44)   
        Headline earnings for the period (US$'m)                              (133)          (133)   
        Headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents)                         (8)            (8)   
        Diluted headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents)                 (8)            (8)   
        Core headline earnings for the period (US$'m)                         (113)          (113)   
        Core headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents)                    (7)            (7)   
        Diluted core headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents)            (7)            (7)   
        Net number of ordinary shares issued (?000)(1)                                               
        - weighted average for the period                                1 625 871      1 625 871    
        - diluted weighted average                                       1 627 869      1 627 869    
        (1) Per share information for the comparative periods is based on the net number of shares 
            issued for the six months ended 30 September 2019 to permit comparability. This is 
            applied as the actual change in shares issued represents a capitalisation without 
            consideration (refer to note 2).
5.      Headline and core headline earnings
        Headline earnings
        Headline earnings represent net profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the group, excluding certain 
        defined separately identifiable remeasurements relating to, among others, impairments of tangible assets, intangible 
        assets (including goodwill) and equity-accounted investments, gains and losses on acquisitions and disposals of 
        investments as well as assets, dilution gains and losses on equity-accounted investments, remeasurement gains and 
        losses on disposal groups classified as held for sale and remeasurements included in equity-accounted earnings, net 
        of related taxes (both current and deferred) and the related non-controlling interests. These remeasurements are 
        determined in accordance with Circular 4/2018, Headline Earnings, as issued by the South African Institute of Chartered 
        Accountants, pursuant to the JSE Listings Requirements. 
        Core headline earnings
        Core headline earnings, a non-IFRS performance measure, represent headline earnings for the period, excluding certain 
        non-operating items. Specifically, headline earnings are adjusted for the following items to derive core headline 
        earnings: (i) equity-settled share-based payment expenses on transactions where there is no cash cost to the company. 
        These include those relating to share-based incentive awards settled by issuing treasury shares as well as certain 
        share-based payment expenses that are deemed to arise on shareholder transactions; (ii) deferred taxation income 
        recognised on the first-time recognition of deferred tax assets, as this generally relates to multiple prior periods 
        and distorts current period performance; (iii) fair-value adjustments on financial instruments (including put option 
        liabilities) and unrealised currency translation differences, as these items obscure the group's underlying operating 
        performance; (iv) one-off gains and losses (including acquisition-related costs) resulting from acquisitions and 
        disposals of businesses, as these items relate to changes in the composition of the group and are not reflective of 
        its underlying operating performance; and (v) the amortisation of intangible assets recognised in business combinations 
        and acquisitions, as these expenses are not considered operational in nature. These adjustments are made to the earnings 
        of combined businesses controlled by the group as well as the group's share of earnings of associates and joint ventures, 
        to the extent that the information is available.    
        A reconciliation of net profit attributable to shareholders to headline and core headline earnings is outlined below:
        Calculation of headline and core headline earnings
                                                                                                             Year  
                                                                                 Six months ended           ended  
                                                                                   30 September          31 March  
                                                                                 2019         2018           2019  
                                                                                US$'m        US$'m          US$'m  
        Net profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations      2 505        3 475          4 304  
        Adjusted for:                                                                                              
        - impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets                        -            -              5  
        - loss on sale of assets                                                    -            1              1  
        - gain on loss of control                                                 (17)           -              -  
        - gains on disposals of investments                                      (626)      (1 594)        (1 618) 
        - remeasurement of previously held interest                                 -          (10)            (7) 
        - dilution losses on equity-accounted investments                          65           62            182  
        - remeasurements included in equity-accounted earnings                   (420)         619            694  
        - impairment of equity-accounted investments                               10           82             88  
                                                                                1 517        2 635          3 649  
        Total tax effects of adjustments                                           44          182            178  
        Total adjustment for non-controlling interests                             53            3            (21) 
        Headline earnings                                                       1 614        2 820          3 806  
        Adjusted for:                                                                                              
        - equity-settled share-based payment expenses                             281          189            514  
        - amortisation of other intangible assets                                 170          118            283    
        - fair-value adjustments and currency translation differences            (439)      (1 535)        (1 544)   
        - retention option expense                                                  8            5             10    
        - transaction-related costs                                                79            6             21    
        Core headline earnings                                                  1 713        1 603          3 090    
        
        The diluted earnings, headline earnings and core headline earnings per share figures presented on the face of the condensed 
        consolidated income statement include a decrease of US$26.2m (2018: US$27.0m and 31 March 2019: US$47.0m) relating to the 
        future dilutive impact of potential ordinary shares issued by equity-accounted investees.
        Equity-accounted results
        The group's equity-accounted investments contributed to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements as follows:
                                                                                                             Year  
                                                                                 Six months ended           ended  
                                                                                   30 September          31 March  
                                                                                 2019         2018           2019  
                                                                                US$'m        US$'m          US$'m  
        Share of equity-accounted results                                       2 271        2 102          3 409  
        - gains on acquisitions and disposals                                    (522)        (151)          (126) 
        - impairment of investments                                               140          773            799    
        Contribution to headline earnings                                       1 889        2 724          4 082    
        - amortisation of other intangible assets                                 141           91            235    
        - equity-settled share-based payment expenses                             241          220            535    
        - fair-value adjustments and currency translation differences            (425)      (1 374)        (1 499)   
        Contribution to core headline earnings                                  1 846        1 661          3 353    
        Tencent                                                                 1 988        1 775          3 587    
        Mail.ru                                                                    60            9             15    
        MakeMyTrip                                                                (13)         (27)           (49)   
        Delivery Hero                                                             (35)         (24)           (55)   
        Swiggy                                                                   (106)         (14)           (52)   
        Other                                                                     (48)         (58)           (93)   
        The group applies an appropriate lag period in reporting the results of equity-accounted investments.
6.      Revenue from contracts with customers
                                                                                                             Year  
                                                                                 Six months ended           ended  
                                                                                    30 September         31 March  
                                                    Reportable segment(s)        2019         2018           2019  
                                                    where revenue is included   US$'m        US$'m          US$'m  
        Online sale of goods revenue                Classifieds and Etail         564          498          1 193  
        Classifieds listings revenue                Classifieds                   382          298            606  
        Payment transaction commissions and fees    Payments and Fintech          174          145            309  
        Mobile and other content revenue            Other Ecommerce                88           73            159  
        Food-delivery revenue                       Food Delivery                 129           74            159  
        Travel package revenue and commissions      Travel                          -           27             27  
        Advertising revenue                         Various                        44           50            100  
        Comparison shopping commissions and fees    Other Ecommerce                18           20             45  
        Other revenue                               Various                        18           26             57  
                                                                                1 417        1 211          2 655  
        Revenue is presented on an economic-interest basis (ie including the proportionate consolidation of the revenue of 
        associates and joint ventures) in the group's segmental review and is accordingly not directly comparable to the above 
        consolidated revenue figures.
7.      Finance income/(costs)
                                                                                                             Year  
                                                                                 Six months ended           ended  
                                                                                   30 September          31 March  
                                                                                 2019         2018           2019  
                                                                                US$'m        US$'m          US$'m  
        Interest income                                                           118          128            265  
        - loans and bank accounts                                                 118          128            265  
        Interest expense                                                         (102)         (98)          (200) 
        - loans and overdrafts                                                    (96)         (96)          (196) 
        - other                                                                    (6)          (2)            (4) 
        Other finance income/(cost) - net                                           6          226            114  
        - net foreign exchange differences and fair-value adjustments                    
          on derivatives                                                           (2)         (13)            61  
        - remeasurement of written put option liabilities                           8          239             53  
8.      Profit before taxation
        In addition to the items already detailed, profit before taxation has been determined after taking into account, inter 
        alia, the following:
                                                                                                             Year 
                                                                                  Six months ended          ended 
                                                                                    30 September         31 March 
                                                                                 2019         2018           2019 
                                                                                US$'m        US$'m          US$'m 
        Depreciation of property, plant and equipment(1)                           37           12             25 
        Amortisation                                                               49           46             95  
        - other intangible assets                                                  46           42             87  
        - software                                                                  3            4              8  
        Impairment losses on financial assets measured at amortised cost            5            4             15  
        Net realisable value adjustments on inventory, net of reversals(2)          2            1              -  
        Other gains/(losses) - net                                                  6          (33)           (40) 
        - loss on sale of assets                                                    -           (1)            (1) 
        - impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets                        -            -             (7) 
        - fair-value adjustments on financial instruments                           -          (27)           (27) 
        - gain recognised on loss of significant influence                          7            -              -  
        - other                                                                    (1)          (5)            (5) 
        Gains on acquisitions and disposals                                       561        1 605          1 610  
        - gains on disposal of investments                                        626        1 594          1 618  
        - gains recognised on loss of control transactions                         17            -              -  
        - remeasurement of contingent consideration                                 -            3              3  
        - transaction-related costs                                               (82)          (2)           (18) 
        - remeasurement of previously held interest                                 -           10              7  
        (1) The increase in depreciation is as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases. Refer to note 2 for details 
            of the group's adoption of new accounting pronouncements during the period.
        (2) Net realisable value writedowns relate primarily to general inventory writedowns in the Etail segment.
9.       Goodwill
         Movements in the group's goodwill for the period are detailed below:
                                                                                                             Year   
                                                                                Six months ended            ended   
                                                                                  30 September           31 March   
                                                                               2019           2018           2019    
                                                                              US$'m          US$'m          US$'m    
         Goodwill                                                                                                
         - cost                                                               2 269          2 532          2 532    
         - accumulated impairment                                              (234)          (334)          (334)   
         Opening balance                                                      2 035          2 198          2 198    
         - foreign currency translation effects                                   2           (222)          (224)   
         - acquisitions of subsidiaries and businesses                           84             88            105    
         - disposals of subsidiaries and businesses                               -            (28)           (25)   
         - transferred to assets classified as held for sale                      -            (13)           (13)   
         - impairment(1)                                                          -              -             (6)   
         Closing balance                                                      2 121          2 023          2 035    
         - cost                                                               2 209          2 248          2 269    
         - accumulated impairment                                               (88)          (225)          (234)   
         (1) Goodwill is tested for impairment annually on 31 December. No impairment triggers have been identified 
             for the period ended on 30 September 2019.
10.      Commitments and contingent liabilities
         Commitments relate to amounts for which the group has contracted, but that have not yet been recognised as 
         obligations in the statement of financial position.
                                                                                                             Year  
                                                                                Six months ended            ended  
                                                                                  30 September           31 March  
                                                                               2019           2018           2019  
                                                                              US$'m          US$'m          US$'m  
         Commitments                                                            162            125            210    
         - capital expenditure                                                    6              3              6    
         - other service commitments                                            153             17             23    
         - short-term lease commitments(1)                                        3            105            181    
         (1) The decrease in short-term lease commitments is as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases. Refer 
             to note 2 for details of the group's adoption of new accounting pronouncements during the period.
         
         The group operates a number of businesses in jurisdictions where taxes are payable on certain transactions or payments. 
         The group continues to seek relevant advice and works with its advisers to identify and quantify such tax exposures. 
         The group has an uncertain tax position of US$177.0m (2018: US$nil and 31 March 2019: US$177.0m) related to amounts 
         receivable from tax authorities.
11.      Assets classified as held for sale
         In May 2019 the group announced the sale of its 100% effective interest in its subsidiary BuscaPe Company Informacao 
         e Technologia Limitada (BuscaPe). Regulatory approval for this transaction was granted in October 2019 and accordingly, 
         the assets and liabilities of BuscaPe have been classified as held sale as at 30 September 2019. The sale was concluded 
         in October 2019.    
         
         In April 2019 the group concluded the contribution of its subsidiary Netrepreneur Connections Enterprises, Inc. (Sulit) 
         to Carousell Private Limited (Carousell) for an equity interest in Carousell. Sulit was classified as held for sale as 
         at 30 September 2018. Refer to note 12 for further information.
         Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale are detailed in the table below:
                                                                                                            Year
                                                                                Six months ended           ended
                                                                                  30 September          31 March
                                                                              2019           2018           2019
                                                                             US$'m          US$'m          US$'m
         Assets                                                                 21             16             16    
         Goodwill and other intangible assets                                    2             13             13    
         Trade and other receivables                                            14              2              2    
         Cash and cash equivalents                                               5              1              1    
         Liabilities                                                            12              2              2    
         Deferred taxation liabilities                                           1              -              -    
         Accrued expenses and other current liabilities                         11              2              2    
12.      Business combinations, other acquisitions and disposals
         The following relates to the group's significant transactions related to business combinations and subsidiaries:
         In July 2019 the group acquired the majority stake in Red Dot Payment Private Limited (Red Dot) in Southeast Asia for 
         US$45m. The company is an online payment company providing premium payment solutions and expertise to merchants across 
         Asia Pacific. Following this investment the group has a 73% effective interest (66% fully diluted) in Red Dot. The 
         transaction was accounted for as a business combination with an effective date of July 2019. The provisional purchase 
         price allocation: intangible assets US$8m; cash and deposits US$14m; trade and other receivables US$2m; trade and other 
         liabilities US$7m; and the balance of US$28m to goodwill. The main intangible assets recognised in the business 
         combination were customer relationships and technology.    
         The revenue and net results of Red Dot, had the acquisition taken place on 1 April 2019, were not significant to the 
         group's income statement.
         
         The main factor contributing to the goodwill recognised in the acquisition is Red Dot's market presence and engineering 
         capabilities. The goodwill that arose is not expected to be deductible for income tax purposes.
         In July 2019 the group invested US$66m for a 100% effective and fully diluted interest in Wibmo, Inc. (Wibmo), a digital
         payment company providing payment security, mobile payment solutions and processing services in India. The transaction 
         was accounted for as a business combination with an effective date of July 2019. The purchase price allocation: intangible 
         assets US$28m; property, plant and equipment US$3m; cash and deposits US$4m; trade and other receivables US$9m; liabilities 
         US$14m; and the balance of US$36m to goodwill. The main intangible assets recognised in the business combination were 
         technology and customer relationships.
         The revenue and net results of Wibmo, had the acquisition taken place on 1 April 2019, were not significant to the 
         group's income statement.
 
         The main factor contributing to the goodwill recognised in the acquisition is Wibmo's market presence and engineering 
         capabilities. The goodwill that arose is not expected to be deductible for income tax purposes.
         The following relates to the group's significant transactions related to investments in its equity-accounted investees:
         In April 2019 the group contributed 100% of the issued share capital of its subsidiary Netrepreneur Connections Enterprises 
         Inc. (Sulit) as well as cash with an aggregate value of US$56m to Carousell Private Limited (Carousell) in exchange for a 
         12% (10% fully diluted) interest in Carousell, one of Asia's largest and fastest-growing classifieds marketplaces. The group 
         recognised a gain on loss of control of US$26m in "Gains on acquisitions and disposals" in the income statement. The companies 
         will merge their operations in the Philippines. The group classified its interest in Carousell as an investment in an associate 
         on account of its representation on the board of Carousell.
         In July 2019 the group invested an additional US$25m in Brainly Inc. (Brainly). Following this investment, the group holds 
         a 43% effective interest (38% fully diluted) in Brainly. The group continues to account for its interest as an investment 
         in an associate.
         
         In August 2019 the group invested US$80m in Meesho Inc. (Meesho), a leading social commerce online marketplace in India that 
         enables independent resellers to build small businesses by connecting them with suppliers to curate a catalogue of goods and 
         services to sell. Meesho also provides logistics and payment tools on their platform. Following this investment, the group 
         holds a 12% effective interest (11% fully diluted) in Meesho. The group has accounted for its interest as an investment in 
         an associate on account of its representation on the board of Meesho.
         In August 2019 the group exchanged its 43% interest in its online travel associate MakeMyTrip Limited for a 6% effective 
         interest in Ctrip.com International Limited (Ctrip), a well-known provider of online travel and related services headquartered 
         in China. The group recognised a gain of US$599m in "Gains on acquisitions and disposals" in the income statement. The group 
         has classified its interest in Ctrip as an investment at fair value through other comprehensive income presented in 
         "Investments and loans" in the statement of financial position.
 
13.      Financial instruments
         The group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks such as market risk (including currency risk, fair-value 
         interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
         The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and 
         disclosures as required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the group's risk 
         management information disclosed in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, published in the listing prospectus 
         of Prosus for the year ended 31 March 2019.
2019-11-22
Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
