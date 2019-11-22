PRX: PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated in.../02 0 11/22/2019 | 09:57am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The main restructurings are as follows: - On 28 September 2018, Prosus distributed its interest in certain businesses of the Video Entertainment business to Ming He, which then distributed it to its parent, MIH Holdings Proprietary Limited (MIHH). Subsequent to this distribution, the Video Entertainment business was listed on the JSE Limited stock exchange. - On 1 June 2019, through a capital contribution in kind in return for N and A ordinary shares, Prosus acquired the business of Ming He via the acquisition of MIH Services FZ LLC, various receivables to its intermediate parent MIHH and the shares and related activities in Ming He (the Ming He acquisition), as passed on to Prosus's subsidiary Myriad International Holdings Asia B.V. As a result, Prosus then indirectly held Naspers's investment in Tencent Holdings Limited. In respect of the distribution of the Video Entertainment business, the company has distributed this business to its direct shareholder as a common control transaction at book value, which is in line with the group's accounting policies. In respect of the Ming He acquisition, Prosus management considers this acquisition as a transaction under common control. Prosus management accounted for this transaction using the predecessor (book value) accounting method, where this book value is derived from the book value captured in the consolidated financial statements of its ultimate parent, Naspers. This transaction contributed US$0.9m in trade and other receivables, US$16.5bn investments in associates, US$44.3m of cash and cash equivalents and US$4.9m in liabilities as of 1 April 2018. It also applied the option of presenting comparative information if the relevant activities, assets and liabilities and cash flows had always been part of the Prosus group. This method allows a consistent presentation of prior-period financial information in these consolidated interim financial statements and aligns such information as presented in the parent's financial statements. First-time adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards Prosus existed as a company prior to 1 April 2018. It consists of Prosus and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures. Prosus did not previously prepare consolidated financial statements. As of the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Prosus will start preparing consolidated financial statements based on IFRS-EU. Therefore, these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 1 First-Time Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS 1). The transition date to IFRS is 1 April 2018. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements presented here are based on uniform IFRS-EU accounting policies. As consolidated financial statements were not previously required to be prepared for the Prosus group, the reconciliations with those envisaged pursuant to IFRS 1.53 are not required. Accordingly, the comparative consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 April 2018 will be presented as part of the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2020. As permitted under IFRS 1.18 and in conjunction with IFRS 1 Appendix D16a, Prosus has used the carrying amounts presented in the IFRS consolidated financial statements of Naspers. Such carrying amounts also represent the application of IFRS 3 Business Combinations retrospectively for acquisitions made by Prosus before the date of transition. Other than that, none of the exemptions provided for in IFRS 1 were used in preparing the consolidated financial statements of the Prosus group. The group has adopted IFRS 16 Leases with effect from 1 April 2019, consistent with the approach by Naspers and the requirements in IFRS 1 Appendix D16a. We refer to new accounting pronouncements set out below. Information on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS-EU, as well as the interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and of the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) and the interpretations published by the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC) and, as a minimum, contain the information required by IAS 34. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the disclosures required for complete annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS-EU. The accounting policies used in preparing the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with the principal accounting policies set out on pages F-14 to F-31 in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, published in a listing prospectus of Prosus, except as set out below in respect of new accounting pronouncements. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements presented here report earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, headline earnings per share and core headline earnings per share (collectively referred to as earnings per share) for the first time. These are calculated as the relationship of the number of ordinary shares of Prosus issued as at 30 September 2019, to the net profit, headline earnings and core headline earnings attributable to the shareholders of Prosus. Earnings per share are also reported for the prior reporting period, based on the same shares issued. This is applied as the actual change in shares issued (including redenomination) in the period only represents a capitalisation and/or share split without the receipt of any consideration for the shares issued. Pursuant to the listing the group issued 436 363 367 N ordinary shares (net of treasury shares) and 1 059 213 A ordinary shares to shareholders. As the Ming He acquisition is already reflected as from the transition date onwards, the actual share issuance is considered a capitalisation without consideration received. The group's operating segments reflect the components of the group that are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decisionmaker as defined in note 35 "Segment Information" on page F-87 in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, published in the listing prospectus of Prosus. The group proportionately consolidates its share of the results of its associates and joint ventures in its operating segments. New accounting pronouncements The group has adopted all new and amended accounting pronouncements that are relevant to its operations and that are effective for financial years commencing 1 April 2019. The impact of adopting new accounting pronouncements is outlined below and includes, significantly, the first-time application of IFRS 16 Leases (IFRS 16) with effect from 1 April 2019. A number of other pronouncements were also effective from 1 April 2019 but did not have a significant effect on the group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. IFRS 16 Leases IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17 Leases (IAS 17) and IFRIC 4 Determining Whether an Arrangement Contains a Lease (IFRIC 4) and outlines the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases. In terms of IFRS 16, the group now recognises all leases (with limited exceptions) as right-of-use assets and obligations to make lease payments (lease obligations) in the statement of financial position whereas previously lease payments relating to arrangements classified as operating leases in terms of IAS 17 were expensed on a straight-line basis in the income statement. In accordance with IFRS 16, lease payments are allocated between lease obligations and finance costs. The corresponding lease obligations, net of finance costs, are included in long-term liabilities or the current portion of long-term liabilities. The interest element of lease payments is charged to the income statement over the relevant lease term. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the shorter of the relevant right-of-use asset's estimated useful life and the lease term, on a straight-line basis. The group has applied IFRS 16 on a prospective basis with effect from 1 April 2019 and has therefore not restated the comparative information contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. On transition to IFRS 16, lease liabilities were measured at the present value of remaining lease payments discounted at the incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019. The right-of-use assets recognised on 1 April 2019 were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability adjusted by any prepaid or accrued lease payments and onerous contracts provision. There was no adjustment to the group's opening balance to retained earnings on 1 April 2019. The group has applied the following practical expedients: - The group did not reassess whether contracts contained leases and accordingly the previous classifications applied to these contracts in terms of IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 were retained (ie the accounting for contracts not previously identified as leases was sustained). - Operating leases of which the underlying assets were of low value were not recognised as right-of-use assets and obligations to make lease payments in the statement of financial position - the existing accounting for these leases was sustained (ie lease payments continue to be expensed on a straight-line basis for these leases). - Where appropriate, the group applied a single incremental borrowing rate to a portfolio of leases and onerous contract provisions with reasonably similar characteristics. - The group relied on its existing onerous lease contract assessments as an alternative to performing impairment reviews on right-of-use assets as at 1 April 2019 and recognised all existing provisions for onerous leases as adjustments to the relevant right-of-use assets as at 1 April 2019. - Operating leases under which the lease terms end within 12 months (short-term leases) of 1 April 2019 are accounted for in terms of IAS 17 until the end of their lease terms (ie lease payments continue to be expensed on a straight-line basis for these leases). - The group excluded any initial direct costs from the measurement of right-of-use assets as at 1 April 2019. - The carrying amounts of leased assets and lease obligations relating to leases that were classified as finance leases in terms of IAS 17 were treated as the carrying amounts of the right-of-use assets and lease obligations for purposes of IFRS 16 immediately before the date of transition (ie as at 31 March 2019). - The group applied hindsight in determining the lease terms for contracts that contain extension and termination options. On transition to IFRS 16, the group recognised right-of-use assets of US$193.6m and lease obligations of US$186.2m. The difference related primarily to pre-existing onerous lease provisions and prepaid or accrued lease payments that were adjusted to the carrying value of the relevant underlying right-of-use assets. Apart from leases of assets of low value and short-term leases, lease obligations and right-of-use assets have been measured by discounting lease payments (including those arising under extension options where relevant) using the relevant lease's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities was 3.3%. The group presents right-of-use assets in "Property, plant and equipment" and capitalised lease liabilities in the statement of financial position. Interest on lease liabilities is included in "Interest expense" in the income statement and included in the "Cash flows from operating activities" in the statement of cash flows. The group's leasing arrangements relate primarily to office buildings, warehouse space, equipment and motor vehicles. Lease agreements are generally entered into for fixed periods of between two and 10 years, depending on the nature of the underlying asset being leased. Leasing arrangements may contain extension and/or termination options that are exercisable by the group. In determining the lease term for arrangements that contain extension and/or termination options the group considers all facts and circumstances that may create an economic incentive to exercise an extension and/or not exercise a termination option. The leases do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes. In the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, the group disclosed the operating lease commitments in terms of IAS 17 on an undiscounted basis. The impact on transition to IFRS 16 provides a reconciliation of the lease commitments disclosed under IAS 17 as at 31 March 2019 to the lease liability recognised on a discounted basis using the weighted average incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019. The impact on the financial statements on transition to IFRS 16 is detailed below: Lease liabilities recognised 1 April 2019 US$'m Operating lease commitments under IAS 17 Operating lease commitment at 31 March as disclosed(1) 181 Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019 160 Recognition exemptions (1) Short-term leases (1) Extension and termination options reasonably certain to be exercised 27 Finance lease liabilities recognised as at 31 March 2019 8 Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 April 2019 194 Less: Current portion of lease liabilities (41) Non-current portion of lease liabilities 153 (1) The group disclosed these lease commitments on an undiscounted basis in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. 3. Segmental review Revenue Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 % 2019 US$'m US$'m change US$'m Continuing operations Internet 9 925 8 881 12 18 340 Ecommerce 1 908 1 840 4 3 596 - Classifieds 587 396 48 857 - Payments and Fintech 199 171 16 360 - Food Delivery 306 181 69 377 - Etail 525 849 (38) 1 529 - Travel 146 137 7 234 - Other 145 106 37 239 Social and internet platforms 8 017 7 041 14 14 744 - Tencent 7 800 6 905 13 14 457 - Mail.ru 217 136 60 287 Corporate segment(1) - - - - Total economic interest from continuing operations 9 925 8 881 12 18 340 Less: Equity-accounted investments (8 508) (7 670) (11) (15 685) Total consolidated from continuing operations 1 417 1 211 - 2 655 Total from discontinued operations - 644 (100) 644 Consolidated(2) 1 417 1 855 (24) 3 299 (1) Subsequent to the listing of the Prosus group, corporate costs will be incurred and reported on in the corporate segment. (2) Includes the results of the Video Entertainment segment which has been classified as a discontinued operation (refer to note 4). EBITDA(1) Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 % 2019 US$'m US$'m change US$'m Continuing operations Internet 2 327 2 043 14 3 850 Ecommerce (355) (193) (84) (519) - Classifieds 59 50 18 10 - Payments and Fintech (35) (22) 59 (39) - Food Delivery (273) (39) 600 (162) - Etail (1) (74) (99) (87) - Travel (19) (17) 12 (36) - Other (86) (91) (5) (205) Social and internet platforms 2 682 2 236 20 4 369 - Tencent 2 599 2 213 17 4 324 - Mail.ru 83 23 261 45 Corporate segment(2) - - - - Total economic interest from continuing operations 2 327 2 043 14 3 850 Less: Equity-accounted investments (2 459) (2 101) (17) (4 115) Total consolidated from continuing operations (132) (58) - (265) Total from discontinued operations - (106) (100) (112) Consolidated(3) (132) (164) (20) (377) (1) EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation. (2) Subsequent to the listing of the Prosus group, corporate costs will be incurred and reported on in the corporate segment. (3) Includes the results of the Video Entertainment segment which has been classified as a discontinued operation (refer to note 4). Trading profit Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 % 2019 US$'m US$'m change US$'m Continuing operations Internet 1 918 1 835 5 3 377 Ecommerce (416) (220) (89) (575) - Classifieds 37 42 (12) (6) - Payments and Fintech (38) (24) 58 (43) - Food Delivery (283) (41) 590 (171) - Etail (15) (83) (82) (101) - Travel (21) (19) 11 (37) - Other (96) (95) 1 (217) Social and internet platforms 2 334 2 055 14 3 952 - Tencent 2 264 2 043 11 3 929 - Mail.ru 70 12 483 23 Corporate segment(1) - - - - Total economic interest from continuing operations 1 918 1 835 5 3 377 Less: Equity-accounted investments (2 094) (1 909) (10) (3 683) Total consolidated from continuing operations (176) (74) - (306) Total from discontinued operations - (154) (100) (155) Consolidated(2) (176) (228) (23) (461) (1) Subsequent to the listing of the Prosus group, corporate costs will be incurred and reported on in the corporate segment. (2) Includes the results of the Video Entertainment segment which has been classified as a discontinued operation (refer to note 4). Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m US$'m Consolidated trading loss from continuing operations (176) (74) (306) Finance cost on capitalised lease liabilities 4 - - Amortisation of other intangible assets (46) (42) (87) Other gains/(losses) - net 6 (33) (40) Retention option expense (9) (5) (11) Share-based incentives calculated on a cash-settled basis(1) (4) 38 45 Share-based incentives settled in Naspers Limited shares(2) (27) (11) (23) Consolidated operating loss from continuing operations (252) (127) (422) (1) Represents the differential between share-based incentives measured on a cash-settled basis at the Prosus group level and the share-based incentives valued on an equity-settled basis at a Naspers group level. The CODM reviews share-based incentives on an equity-settled basis at both a Naspers and Prosus group level. (2) Refers to share-based incentives settled in equity instruments of the Naspers group, where the Prosus group has no obligation to settle the awards with participants, ie they are settled by Naspers. 4. Loss from discontinued operations In September 2018, the group disposed of its sub-Saharan African Video Entertainment business, which was subsequently listed and distributed by the Naspers group to its shareholders in an unbundling transaction in February 2019. The segment offered digital satellite and digital terrestrial television services to subscribers as well as mobile and internet services through MultiChoice Africa in sub-Saharan Africa. Through Irdeto, the business provided digital content management and protection systems to customers globally to protect, manage and also monetise digital media on any platform. These businesses represented a separate line of business and were classified as the Video Entertainment segment. The results and cash flows of the group's Video Entertainment segment have been presented as discontinued operations in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Discontinued operations also includes the group's subscription video-on-demand service in Poland which was closed at the end of January 2019 and which formed part of the Video Entertainment segment. The loss and cash flows from discontinued operations are detailed in the table below: Income statement information of discontinued operations 30 September 31 March 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m Revenue from contracts with customers(1) 644 644 Expenses(1) (770) (770) Loss before tax (126) (126) Taxation (21) (21) Loss for the period (147) (147) Loss on disposal of discontinued operations(2) (591) (591) Loss from discontinued operations (738) (738) Loss from discontinued operations attributable to: Equity holders of the group (722) (722) Non-controlling interests (16) (16) (738) (738) (1) Includes sales of goods and services of US$82.6m and purchases of goods and services of US$247.9m from MultiChoice South Africa group. (2) Relates to the realisation of foreign currency translation reserve losses of US$591.1m on the distribution of discontinued operations. 30 September 31 March 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m Revenue from contracts with customers Subscription revenue 463 463 Advertising revenue 12 12 Hardware sales and maintenance revenue 81 81 Technology revenue 81 81 Other revenue 7 7 Revenue from contracts with customers 644 644 Cash flow statement information of discontinued operations Net cash utilised in operating activities (138) (138) Net cash utilised in investing activities (7) (7) Net cash generated from financing activities 148 148 Cash generated by discontinued operations 3 3 Related party balances The net asset value of the Video Entertainment business that was disposed on 28 September 2018 amounted to US$119.3m. Included in this net asset value were the following related party balances with the MultiChoice South Africa group. 30 September 31 March 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m Receivables MultiChoice South Africa Limited 19 - DStv Media Sales Proprietary Limited 6 - MultiChoice Botswana Proprietary Limited 5 - MultiChoice Namibia Proprietary Limited 3 - Electronic Media Network Proprietary Limited 2 - 35 - Payables MultiChoice South Africa Limited 13 - Irdeto South Africa Proprietary Limited 1 - Showmax South Africa Proprietary Limited 1 - Electronic Media Network Proprietary Limited 3 - DStv Media Sales Proprietary Limited 11 - SuperSport International Proprietary Limited 40 - MIH Treasury Services Proprietary Limited 83 - 152 - Per share information related to discontinued operations Loss per ordinary share (US cents) (44) (44) Diluted loss per ordinary share (US cents) (44) (44) Headline earnings for the period (US$'m) (133) (133) Headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents) (8) (8) Diluted headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents) (8) (8) Core headline earnings for the period (US$'m) (113) (113) Core headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents) (7) (7) Diluted core headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents) (7) (7) Net number of ordinary shares issued (?000)(1) - weighted average for the period 1 625 871 1 625 871 - diluted weighted average 1 627 869 1 627 869 (1) Per share information for the comparative periods is based on the net number of shares issued for the six months ended 30 September 2019 to permit comparability. This is applied as the actual change in shares issued represents a capitalisation without consideration (refer to note 2). 5. Headline and core headline earnings Headline earnings Headline earnings represent net profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the group, excluding certain defined separately identifiable remeasurements relating to, among others, impairments of tangible assets, intangible assets (including goodwill) and equity-accounted investments, gains and losses on acquisitions and disposals of investments as well as assets, dilution gains and losses on equity-accounted investments, remeasurement gains and losses on disposal groups classified as held for sale and remeasurements included in equity-accounted earnings, net of related taxes (both current and deferred) and the related non-controlling interests. These remeasurements are determined in accordance with Circular 4/2018, Headline Earnings, as issued by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, pursuant to the JSE Listings Requirements. Core headline earnings Core headline earnings, a non-IFRS performance measure, represent headline earnings for the period, excluding certain non-operating items. Specifically, headline earnings are adjusted for the following items to derive core headline earnings: (i) equity-settled share-based payment expenses on transactions where there is no cash cost to the company. These include those relating to share-based incentive awards settled by issuing treasury shares as well as certain share-based payment expenses that are deemed to arise on shareholder transactions; (ii) deferred taxation income recognised on the first-time recognition of deferred tax assets, as this generally relates to multiple prior periods and distorts current period performance; (iii) fair-value adjustments on financial instruments (including put option liabilities) and unrealised currency translation differences, as these items obscure the group's underlying operating performance; (iv) one-off gains and losses (including acquisition-related costs) resulting from acquisitions and disposals of businesses, as these items relate to changes in the composition of the group and are not reflective of its underlying operating performance; and (v) the amortisation of intangible assets recognised in business combinations and acquisitions, as these expenses are not considered operational in nature. These adjustments are made to the earnings of combined businesses controlled by the group as well as the group's share of earnings of associates and joint ventures, to the extent that the information is available. A reconciliation of net profit attributable to shareholders to headline and core headline earnings is outlined below: Calculation of headline and core headline earnings Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m US$'m Net profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations 2 505 3 475 4 304 Adjusted for: - impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - - 5 - loss on sale of assets - 1 1 - gain on loss of control (17) - - - gains on disposals of investments (626) (1 594) (1 618) - remeasurement of previously held interest - (10) (7) - dilution losses on equity-accounted investments 65 62 182 - remeasurements included in equity-accounted earnings (420) 619 694 - impairment of equity-accounted investments 10 82 88 1 517 2 635 3 649 Total tax effects of adjustments 44 182 178 Total adjustment for non-controlling interests 53 3 (21) Headline earnings 1 614 2 820 3 806 Adjusted for: - equity-settled share-based payment expenses 281 189 514 - amortisation of other intangible assets 170 118 283 - fair-value adjustments and currency translation differences (439) (1 535) (1 544) - retention option expense 8 5 10 - transaction-related costs 79 6 21 Core headline earnings 1 713 1 603 3 090 The diluted earnings, headline earnings and core headline earnings per share figures presented on the face of the condensed consolidated income statement include a decrease of US$26.2m (2018: US$27.0m and 31 March 2019: US$47.0m) relating to the future dilutive impact of potential ordinary shares issued by equity-accounted investees. Equity-accounted results The group's equity-accounted investments contributed to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements as follows: Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m US$'m Share of equity-accounted results 2 271 2 102 3 409 - gains on acquisitions and disposals (522) (151) (126) - impairment of investments 140 773 799 Contribution to headline earnings 1 889 2 724 4 082 - amortisation of other intangible assets 141 91 235 - equity-settled share-based payment expenses 241 220 535 - fair-value adjustments and currency translation differences (425) (1 374) (1 499) Contribution to core headline earnings 1 846 1 661 3 353 Tencent 1 988 1 775 3 587 Mail.ru 60 9 15 MakeMyTrip (13) (27) (49) Delivery Hero (35) (24) (55) Swiggy (106) (14) (52) Other (48) (58) (93) The group applies an appropriate lag period in reporting the results of equity-accounted investments. 6. Revenue from contracts with customers Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March Reportable segment(s) 2019 2018 2019 where revenue is included US$'m US$'m US$'m Online sale of goods revenue Classifieds and Etail 564 498 1 193 Classifieds listings revenue Classifieds 382 298 606 Payment transaction commissions and fees Payments and Fintech 174 145 309 Mobile and other content revenue Other Ecommerce 88 73 159 Food-delivery revenue Food Delivery 129 74 159 Travel package revenue and commissions Travel - 27 27 Advertising revenue Various 44 50 100 Comparison shopping commissions and fees Other Ecommerce 18 20 45 Other revenue Various 18 26 57 1 417 1 211 2 655 Revenue is presented on an economic-interest basis (ie including the proportionate consolidation of the revenue of associates and joint ventures) in the group's segmental review and is accordingly not directly comparable to the above consolidated revenue figures. 7. Finance income/(costs) Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m US$'m Interest income 118 128 265 - loans and bank accounts 118 128 265 Interest expense (102) (98) (200) - loans and overdrafts (96) (96) (196) - other (6) (2) (4) Other finance income/(cost) - net 6 226 114 - net foreign exchange differences and fair-value adjustments on derivatives (2) (13) 61 - remeasurement of written put option liabilities 8 239 53 8. Profit before taxation In addition to the items already detailed, profit before taxation has been determined after taking into account, inter alia, the following: Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m US$'m Depreciation of property, plant and equipment(1) 37 12 25 Amortisation 49 46 95 - other intangible assets 46 42 87 - software 3 4 8 Impairment losses on financial assets measured at amortised cost 5 4 15 Net realisable value adjustments on inventory, net of reversals(2) 2 1 - Other gains/(losses) - net 6 (33) (40) - loss on sale of assets - (1) (1) - impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - - (7) - fair-value adjustments on financial instruments - (27) (27) - gain recognised on loss of significant influence 7 - - - other (1) (5) (5) Gains on acquisitions and disposals 561 1 605 1 610 - gains on disposal of investments 626 1 594 1 618 - gains recognised on loss of control transactions 17 - - - remeasurement of contingent consideration - 3 3 - transaction-related costs (82) (2) (18) - remeasurement of previously held interest - 10 7 (1) The increase in depreciation is as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases. Refer to note 2 for details of the group's adoption of new accounting pronouncements during the period. (2) Net realisable value writedowns relate primarily to general inventory writedowns in the Etail segment. 9. Goodwill Movements in the group's goodwill for the period are detailed below: Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m US$'m Goodwill - cost 2 269 2 532 2 532 - accumulated impairment (234) (334) (334) Opening balance 2 035 2 198 2 198 - foreign currency translation effects 2 (222) (224) - acquisitions of subsidiaries and businesses 84 88 105 - disposals of subsidiaries and businesses - (28) (25) - transferred to assets classified as held for sale - (13) (13) - impairment(1) - - (6) Closing balance 2 121 2 023 2 035 - cost 2 209 2 248 2 269 - accumulated impairment (88) (225) (234) (1) Goodwill is tested for impairment annually on 31 December. No impairment triggers have been identified for the period ended on 30 September 2019. 10. Commitments and contingent liabilities Commitments relate to amounts for which the group has contracted, but that have not yet been recognised as obligations in the statement of financial position. Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m US$'m Commitments 162 125 210 - capital expenditure 6 3 6 - other service commitments 153 17 23 - short-term lease commitments(1) 3 105 181 (1) The decrease in short-term lease commitments is as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases. Refer to note 2 for details of the group's adoption of new accounting pronouncements during the period. The group operates a number of businesses in jurisdictions where taxes are payable on certain transactions or payments. The group continues to seek relevant advice and works with its advisers to identify and quantify such tax exposures. The group has an uncertain tax position of US$177.0m (2018: US$nil and 31 March 2019: US$177.0m) related to amounts receivable from tax authorities. 11. Assets classified as held for sale In May 2019 the group announced the sale of its 100% effective interest in its subsidiary BuscaPe Company Informacao e Technologia Limitada (BuscaPe). Regulatory approval for this transaction was granted in October 2019 and accordingly, the assets and liabilities of BuscaPe have been classified as held sale as at 30 September 2019. The sale was concluded in October 2019. In April 2019 the group concluded the contribution of its subsidiary Netrepreneur Connections Enterprises, Inc. (Sulit) to Carousell Private Limited (Carousell) for an equity interest in Carousell. Sulit was classified as held for sale as at 30 September 2018. Refer to note 12 for further information. Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale are detailed in the table below: Year Six months ended ended 30 September 31 March 2019 2018 2019 US$'m US$'m US$'m Assets 21 16 16 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2 13 13 Trade and other receivables 14 2 2 Cash and cash equivalents 5 1 1 Liabilities 12 2 2 Deferred taxation liabilities 1 - - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11 2 2 12. Business combinations, other acquisitions and disposals The following relates to the group's significant transactions related to business combinations and subsidiaries: In July 2019 the group acquired the majority stake in Red Dot Payment Private Limited (Red Dot) in Southeast Asia for US$45m. The company is an online payment company providing premium payment solutions and expertise to merchants across Asia Pacific. Following this investment the group has a 73% effective interest (66% fully diluted) in Red Dot. The transaction was accounted for as a business combination with an effective date of July 2019. The provisional purchase price allocation: intangible assets US$8m; cash and deposits US$14m; trade and other receivables US$2m; trade and other liabilities US$7m; and the balance of US$28m to goodwill. The main intangible assets recognised in the business combination were customer relationships and technology. The revenue and net results of Red Dot, had the acquisition taken place on 1 April 2019, were not significant to the group's income statement. The main factor contributing to the goodwill recognised in the acquisition is Red Dot's market presence and engineering capabilities. The goodwill that arose is not expected to be deductible for income tax purposes. In July 2019 the group invested US$66m for a 100% effective and fully diluted interest in Wibmo, Inc. (Wibmo), a digital payment company providing payment security, mobile payment solutions and processing services in India. The transaction was accounted for as a business combination with an effective date of July 2019. The purchase price allocation: intangible assets US$28m; property, plant and equipment US$3m; cash and deposits US$4m; trade and other receivables US$9m; liabilities US$14m; and the balance of US$36m to goodwill. The main intangible assets recognised in the business combination were technology and customer relationships. The revenue and net results of Wibmo, had the acquisition taken place on 1 April 2019, were not significant to the group's income statement. The main factor contributing to the goodwill recognised in the acquisition is Wibmo's market presence and engineering capabilities. The goodwill that arose is not expected to be deductible for income tax purposes. The following relates to the group's significant transactions related to investments in its equity-accounted investees: In April 2019 the group contributed 100% of the issued share capital of its subsidiary Netrepreneur Connections Enterprises Inc. (Sulit) as well as cash with an aggregate value of US$56m to Carousell Private Limited (Carousell) in exchange for a 12% (10% fully diluted) interest in Carousell, one of Asia's largest and fastest-growing classifieds marketplaces. The group recognised a gain on loss of control of US$26m in "Gains on acquisitions and disposals" in the income statement. The companies will merge their operations in the Philippines. The group classified its interest in Carousell as an investment in an associate on account of its representation on the board of Carousell. In July 2019 the group invested an additional US$25m in Brainly Inc. (Brainly). Following this investment, the group holds a 43% effective interest (38% fully diluted) in Brainly. The group continues to account for its interest as an investment in an associate. In August 2019 the group invested US$80m in Meesho Inc. (Meesho), a leading social commerce online marketplace in India that enables independent resellers to build small businesses by connecting them with suppliers to curate a catalogue of goods and services to sell. Meesho also provides logistics and payment tools on their platform. Following this investment, the group holds a 12% effective interest (11% fully diluted) in Meesho. The group has accounted for its interest as an investment in an associate on account of its representation on the board of Meesho. In August 2019 the group exchanged its 43% interest in its online travel associate MakeMyTrip Limited for a 6% effective interest in Ctrip.com International Limited (Ctrip), a well-known provider of online travel and related services headquartered in China. The group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks such as market risk (including currency risk, fair-value interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures as required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the group's risk management information disclosed in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, published in the listing prospectus of Prosus for the year ended 31 March 2019. 2019-11-22

