PRX: PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated in.../02

The main restructurings are as follows:
- On 28 September 2018, Prosus distributed its interest in certain businesses of the Video Entertainment business to Ming He,
which then distributed it to its parent, MIH Holdings Proprietary Limited (MIHH). Subsequent to this distribution, the Video
Entertainment business was listed on the JSE Limited stock exchange.
- On 1 June 2019, through a capital contribution in kind in return for N and A ordinary shares, Prosus acquired the business
of Ming He via the acquisition of MIH Services FZ LLC, various receivables to its intermediate parent MIHH and the shares
and related activities in Ming He (the Ming He acquisition), as passed on to Prosus's subsidiary Myriad International
Holdings Asia B.V. As a result, Prosus then indirectly held Naspers's investment in Tencent Holdings Limited.
In respect of the distribution of the Video Entertainment business, the company has distributed this business to its direct
shareholder as a common control transaction at book value, which is in line with the group's accounting policies.
In respect of the Ming He acquisition, Prosus management considers this acquisition as a transaction under common control.
Prosus management accounted for this transaction using the predecessor (book value) accounting method, where this book value
is derived from the book value captured in the consolidated financial statements of its ultimate parent, Naspers. This
transaction contributed US$0.9m in trade and other receivables, US$16.5bn investments in associates, US$44.3m of cash and
cash equivalents and US$4.9m in liabilities as of 1 April 2018. It also applied the option of presenting comparative
information if the relevant activities, assets and liabilities and cash flows had always been part of the Prosus group.
This method allows a consistent presentation of prior-period financial information in these consolidated interim financial
statements and aligns such information as presented in the parent's financial statements.
First-time adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards
Prosus existed as a company prior to 1 April 2018. It consists of Prosus and its direct and indirect subsidiaries,
associated companies and joint ventures. Prosus did not previously prepare consolidated financial statements. As of the
financial year ending 31 March 2020, Prosus will start preparing consolidated financial statements based on IFRS-EU.
Therefore, these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 1 First-Time
Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS 1). The transition date to IFRS is 1 April 2018. The condensed
consolidated interim financial statements presented here are based on uniform IFRS-EU accounting policies. As consolidated
financial statements were not previously required to be prepared for the Prosus group, the reconciliations with those
envisaged pursuant to IFRS 1.53 are not required. Accordingly, the comparative consolidated statement of financial position
as at 1 April 2018 will be presented as part of the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2020.
As permitted under IFRS 1.18 and in conjunction with IFRS 1 Appendix D16a, Prosus has used the carrying amounts presented in
the IFRS consolidated financial statements of Naspers. Such carrying amounts also represent the application of IFRS 3 Business
Combinations retrospectively for acquisitions made by Prosus before the date of transition. Other than that, none of the
exemptions provided for in IFRS 1 were used in preparing the consolidated financial statements of the Prosus group. The group
has adopted IFRS 16 Leases with effect from 1 April 2019, consistent with the approach by Naspers and the requirements in
IFRS 1 Appendix D16a. We refer to new accounting pronouncements set out below.
Information on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 have been prepared in
accordance with IFRS-EU, as well as the interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee
(IFRIC) and of the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) and the interpretations published by the Standing Interpretations
Committee (SIC) and, as a minimum, contain the information required by IAS 34.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the disclosures required for complete annual
financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS-EU. The accounting policies used in preparing the condensed
consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with the principal accounting policies set out on pages F-14
to F-31 in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, published in a listing prospectus of Prosus, except as set out
below in respect of new accounting pronouncements.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements presented here report earnings per share, diluted earnings per share,
headline earnings per share and core headline earnings per share (collectively referred to as earnings per share) for the
first time. These are calculated as the relationship of the number of ordinary shares of Prosus issued as at 30 September 2019,
to the net profit, headline earnings and core headline earnings attributable to the shareholders of Prosus. Earnings per share
are also reported for the prior reporting period, based on the same shares issued. This is applied as the actual change in
shares issued (including redenomination) in the period only represents a capitalisation and/or share split without the receipt
of any consideration for the shares issued. Pursuant to the listing the group issued 436 363 367 N ordinary shares (net of
treasury shares) and 1 059 213 A ordinary shares to shareholders. As the Ming He acquisition is already reflected as from the
transition date onwards, the actual share issuance is considered a capitalisation without consideration received.
The group's operating segments reflect the components of the group that are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decisionmaker
as defined in note 35 "Segment Information" on page F-87 in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, published in the listing
prospectus of Prosus. The group proportionately consolidates its share of the results of its associates and joint ventures in its
operating segments.
New accounting pronouncements
The group has adopted all new and amended accounting pronouncements that are relevant to its operations and that are effective
for financial years commencing 1 April 2019. The impact of adopting new accounting pronouncements is outlined below and includes,
significantly, the first-time application of IFRS 16 Leases (IFRS 16) with effect from 1 April 2019. A number of other
pronouncements were also effective from 1 April 2019 but did not have a significant effect on the group's condensed consolidated
interim financial statements.
IFRS 16 Leases
IFRS 16 replaces IAS 17 Leases (IAS 17) and IFRIC 4 Determining Whether an Arrangement Contains a Lease (IFRIC 4) and outlines
the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases. In terms of IFRS 16, the group now
recognises all leases (with limited exceptions) as right-of-use assets and obligations to make lease payments (lease obligations)
in the statement of financial position whereas previously lease payments relating to arrangements classified as operating leases
in terms of IAS 17 were expensed on a straight-line basis in the income statement.
In accordance with IFRS 16, lease payments are allocated between lease obligations and finance costs. The corresponding lease
obligations, net of finance costs, are included in long-term liabilities or the current portion of long-term liabilities. The
interest element of lease payments is charged to the income statement over the relevant lease term. Right-of-use assets are
depreciated over the shorter of the relevant right-of-use asset's estimated useful life and the lease term, on a straight-line
basis.
The group has applied IFRS 16 on a prospective basis with effect from 1 April 2019 and has therefore not restated the comparative
information contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. On transition to IFRS 16, lease liabilities
were measured at the present value of remaining lease payments discounted at the incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019.
The right-of-use assets recognised on 1 April 2019 were measured at an amount equal to the lease liability adjusted by any prepaid
or accrued lease payments and onerous contracts provision. There was no adjustment to the group's opening balance to retained
earnings on 1 April 2019.
The group has applied the following practical expedients:
- The group did not reassess whether contracts contained leases and accordingly the previous classifications applied to these
contracts in terms of IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 were retained (ie the accounting for contracts not previously identified as leases
was sustained).
- Operating leases of which the underlying assets were of low value were not recognised as right-of-use assets and obligations
to make lease payments in the statement of financial position - the existing accounting for these leases was sustained (ie
lease payments continue to be expensed on a straight-line basis for these leases).
- Where appropriate, the group applied a single incremental borrowing rate to a portfolio of leases and onerous contract provisions
with reasonably similar characteristics.
- The group relied on its existing onerous lease contract assessments as an alternative to performing impairment reviews on
right-of-use assets as at 1 April 2019 and recognised all existing provisions for onerous leases as adjustments to the relevant
right-of-use assets as at 1 April 2019.
- Operating leases under which the lease terms end within 12 months (short-term leases) of 1 April 2019 are accounted for in terms
of IAS 17 until the end of their lease terms (ie lease payments continue to be expensed on a straight-line basis for these leases).
- The group excluded any initial direct costs from the measurement of right-of-use assets as at 1 April 2019.
- The carrying amounts of leased assets and lease obligations relating to leases that were classified as finance leases in terms
of IAS 17 were treated as the carrying amounts of the right-of-use assets and lease obligations for purposes of IFRS 16
immediately before the date of transition (ie as at 31 March 2019).
- The group applied hindsight in determining the lease terms for contracts that contain extension and termination options.
On transition to IFRS 16, the group recognised right-of-use assets of US$193.6m and lease obligations of US$186.2m. The difference
related primarily to pre-existing onerous lease provisions and prepaid or accrued lease payments that were adjusted to the
carrying value of the relevant underlying right-of-use assets. Apart from leases of assets of low value and short-term leases,
lease obligations and right-of-use assets have been measured by discounting lease payments (including those arising under
extension options where relevant) using the relevant lease's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019. The weighted average
lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities was 3.3%.
The group presents right-of-use assets in "Property, plant and equipment" and capitalised lease liabilities in the statement
of financial position. Interest on lease liabilities is included in "Interest expense" in the income statement and included
in the "Cash flows from operating activities" in the statement of cash flows.
The group's leasing arrangements relate primarily to office buildings, warehouse space, equipment and motor vehicles.
Lease agreements are generally entered into for fixed periods of between two and 10 years, depending on the nature of
the underlying asset being leased. Leasing arrangements may contain extension and/or termination options that are
exercisable by the group. In determining the lease term for arrangements that contain extension and/or termination
options the group considers all facts and circumstances that may create an economic incentive to exercise an extension
and/or not exercise a termination option. The leases do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as
security for borrowing purposes.
In the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, the group disclosed the operating lease
commitments in terms of IAS 17 on an undiscounted basis. The impact on transition to IFRS 16 provides a reconciliation of
the lease commitments disclosed under IAS 17 as at 31 March 2019 to the lease liability recognised on a discounted basis
using the weighted average incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019. The impact on the financial statements on
transition to IFRS 16 is detailed below:
Lease liabilities recognised
1 April
2019
US$'m
Operating lease commitments under IAS 17
Operating lease commitment at 31 March as disclosed(1) 181
Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate as at 1 April 2019 160
Recognition exemptions (1)
Short-term leases (1)
Extension and termination options reasonably certain to be exercised 27
Finance lease liabilities recognised as at 31 March 2019 8
Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 April 2019 194
Less: Current portion of lease liabilities (41)
Non-current portion of lease liabilities 153
(1) The group disclosed these lease commitments on an undiscounted basis in the Combined
Carve-out Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.
3. Segmental review
Revenue
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 % 2019
US$'m US$'m change US$'m
Continuing operations
Internet 9 925 8 881 12 18 340
Ecommerce 1 908 1 840 4 3 596
- Classifieds 587 396 48 857
- Payments and Fintech 199 171 16 360
- Food Delivery 306 181 69 377
- Etail 525 849 (38) 1 529
- Travel 146 137 7 234
- Other 145 106 37 239
Social and internet platforms 8 017 7 041 14 14 744
- Tencent 7 800 6 905 13 14 457
- Mail.ru 217 136 60 287
Corporate segment(1) - - - -
Total economic interest from continuing operations 9 925 8 881 12 18 340
Less: Equity-accounted investments (8 508) (7 670) (11) (15 685)
Total consolidated from continuing operations 1 417 1 211 - 2 655
Total from discontinued operations - 644 (100) 644
Consolidated(2) 1 417 1 855 (24) 3 299
(1) Subsequent to the listing of the Prosus group, corporate costs will be incurred and reported
on in the corporate segment.
(2) Includes the results of the Video Entertainment segment which has been classified as a discontinued
operation (refer to note 4).
EBITDA(1)
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 % 2019
US$'m US$'m change US$'m
Continuing operations
Internet 2 327 2 043 14 3 850
Ecommerce (355) (193) (84) (519)
- Classifieds 59 50 18 10
- Payments and Fintech (35) (22) 59 (39)
- Food Delivery (273) (39) 600 (162)
- Etail (1) (74) (99) (87)
- Travel (19) (17) 12 (36)
- Other (86) (91) (5) (205)
Social and internet platforms 2 682 2 236 20 4 369
- Tencent 2 599 2 213 17 4 324
- Mail.ru 83 23 261 45
Corporate segment(2) - - - -
Total economic interest from continuing operations 2 327 2 043 14 3 850
Less: Equity-accounted investments (2 459) (2 101) (17) (4 115)
Total consolidated from continuing operations (132) (58) - (265)
Total from discontinued operations - (106) (100) (112)
Consolidated(3) (132) (164) (20) (377)
(1) EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.
(2) Subsequent to the listing of the Prosus group, corporate costs will be incurred and reported on in the
corporate segment.
(3) Includes the results of the Video Entertainment segment which has been classified as a discontinued
operation (refer to note 4).
Trading profit
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 % 2019
US$'m US$'m change US$'m
Continuing operations
Internet 1 918 1 835 5 3 377
Ecommerce (416) (220) (89) (575)
- Classifieds 37 42 (12) (6)
- Payments and Fintech (38) (24) 58 (43)
- Food Delivery (283) (41) 590 (171)
- Etail (15) (83) (82) (101)
- Travel (21) (19) 11 (37)
- Other (96) (95) 1 (217)
Social and internet platforms 2 334 2 055 14 3 952
- Tencent 2 264 2 043 11 3 929
- Mail.ru 70 12 483 23
Corporate segment(1) - - - -
Total economic interest from continuing operations 1 918 1 835 5 3 377
Less: Equity-accounted investments (2 094) (1 909) (10) (3 683)
Total consolidated from continuing operations (176) (74) - (306)
Total from discontinued operations - (154) (100) (155)
Consolidated(2) (176) (228) (23) (461)
(1) Subsequent to the listing of the Prosus group, corporate costs will be incurred and reported on in the
corporate segment.
(2) Includes the results of the Video Entertainment segment which has been classified as a discontinued
operation (refer to note 4).
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 2019
US$'m US$'m US$'m
Consolidated trading loss from continuing operations (176) (74) (306)
Finance cost on capitalised lease liabilities 4 - -
Amortisation of other intangible assets (46) (42) (87)
Other gains/(losses) - net 6 (33) (40)
Retention option expense (9) (5) (11)
Share-based incentives calculated on a cash-settled basis(1) (4) 38 45
Share-based incentives settled in Naspers Limited shares(2) (27) (11) (23)
Consolidated operating loss from continuing operations (252) (127) (422)
(1) Represents the differential between share-based incentives measured on a cash-settled basis
at the Prosus group level and the share-based incentives valued on an equity-settled basis
at a Naspers group level. The CODM reviews share-based incentives on an equity-settled basis
at both a Naspers and Prosus group level.
(2) Refers to share-based incentives settled in equity instruments of the Naspers group, where
the Prosus group has no obligation to settle the awards with participants, ie they are
settled by Naspers.
4. Loss from discontinued operations
In September 2018, the group disposed of its sub-Saharan African Video Entertainment business, which was subsequently
listed and distributed by the Naspers group to its shareholders in an unbundling transaction in February 2019. The
segment offered digital satellite and digital terrestrial television services to subscribers as well as mobile and
internet services through MultiChoice Africa in sub-Saharan Africa. Through Irdeto, the business provided digital
content management and protection systems to customers globally to protect, manage and also monetise digital media
on any platform. These businesses represented a separate line of business and were classified as the Video
Entertainment segment. The results and cash flows of the group's Video Entertainment segment have been presented as
discontinued operations in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Discontinued operations also
includes the group's subscription video-on-demand service in Poland which was closed at the end of January 2019 and
which formed part of the Video Entertainment segment.
The loss and cash flows from discontinued operations are detailed in the table below:
Income statement information of discontinued operations
30 September 31 March
2018 2019
US$'m US$'m
Revenue from contracts with customers(1) 644 644
Expenses(1) (770) (770)
Loss before tax (126) (126)
Taxation (21) (21)
Loss for the period (147) (147)
Loss on disposal of discontinued operations(2) (591) (591)
Loss from discontinued operations (738) (738)
Loss from discontinued operations attributable to:
Equity holders of the group (722) (722)
Non-controlling interests (16) (16)
(738) (738)
(1) Includes sales of goods and services of US$82.6m and purchases of goods and services
of US$247.9m from MultiChoice South Africa group.
(2) Relates to the realisation of foreign currency translation reserve losses of US$591.1m
on the distribution of discontinued operations.
30 September 31 March
2018 2019
US$'m US$'m
Revenue from contracts with customers
Subscription revenue 463 463
Advertising revenue 12 12
Hardware sales and maintenance revenue 81 81
Technology revenue 81 81
Other revenue 7 7
Revenue from contracts with customers 644 644
Cash flow statement information of discontinued operations
Net cash utilised in operating activities (138) (138)
Net cash utilised in investing activities (7) (7)
Net cash generated from financing activities 148 148
Cash generated by discontinued operations 3 3
Related party balances
The net asset value of the Video Entertainment business that was disposed on 28 September 2018 amounted to US$119.3m.
Included in this net asset value were the following related party balances with the MultiChoice South Africa group.
30 September 31 March
2018 2019
US$'m US$'m
Receivables
MultiChoice South Africa Limited 19 -
DStv Media Sales Proprietary Limited 6 -
MultiChoice Botswana Proprietary Limited 5 -
MultiChoice Namibia Proprietary Limited 3 -
Electronic Media Network Proprietary Limited 2 -
35 -
Payables
MultiChoice South Africa Limited 13 -
Irdeto South Africa Proprietary Limited 1 -
Showmax South Africa Proprietary Limited 1 -
Electronic Media Network Proprietary Limited 3 -
DStv Media Sales Proprietary Limited 11 -
SuperSport International Proprietary Limited 40 -
MIH Treasury Services Proprietary Limited 83 -
152 -
Per share information related to discontinued operations
Loss per ordinary share (US cents) (44) (44)
Diluted loss per ordinary share (US cents) (44) (44)
Headline earnings for the period (US$'m) (133) (133)
Headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents) (8) (8)
Diluted headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents) (8) (8)
Core headline earnings for the period (US$'m) (113) (113)
Core headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents) (7) (7)
Diluted core headline earnings per ordinary share (US cents) (7) (7)
Net number of ordinary shares issued (?000)(1)
- weighted average for the period 1 625 871 1 625 871
- diluted weighted average 1 627 869 1 627 869
(1) Per share information for the comparative periods is based on the net number of shares
issued for the six months ended 30 September 2019 to permit comparability. This is
applied as the actual change in shares issued represents a capitalisation without
consideration (refer to note 2).
5. Headline and core headline earnings
Headline earnings
Headline earnings represent net profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the group, excluding certain
defined separately identifiable remeasurements relating to, among others, impairments of tangible assets, intangible
assets (including goodwill) and equity-accounted investments, gains and losses on acquisitions and disposals of
investments as well as assets, dilution gains and losses on equity-accounted investments, remeasurement gains and
losses on disposal groups classified as held for sale and remeasurements included in equity-accounted earnings, net
of related taxes (both current and deferred) and the related non-controlling interests. These remeasurements are
determined in accordance with Circular 4/2018, Headline Earnings, as issued by the South African Institute of Chartered
Accountants, pursuant to the JSE Listings Requirements.
Core headline earnings
Core headline earnings, a non-IFRS performance measure, represent headline earnings for the period, excluding certain
non-operating items. Specifically, headline earnings are adjusted for the following items to derive core headline
earnings: (i) equity-settled share-based payment expenses on transactions where there is no cash cost to the company.
These include those relating to share-based incentive awards settled by issuing treasury shares as well as certain
share-based payment expenses that are deemed to arise on shareholder transactions; (ii) deferred taxation income
recognised on the first-time recognition of deferred tax assets, as this generally relates to multiple prior periods
and distorts current period performance; (iii) fair-value adjustments on financial instruments (including put option
liabilities) and unrealised currency translation differences, as these items obscure the group's underlying operating
performance; (iv) one-off gains and losses (including acquisition-related costs) resulting from acquisitions and
disposals of businesses, as these items relate to changes in the composition of the group and are not reflective of
its underlying operating performance; and (v) the amortisation of intangible assets recognised in business combinations
and acquisitions, as these expenses are not considered operational in nature. These adjustments are made to the earnings
of combined businesses controlled by the group as well as the group's share of earnings of associates and joint ventures,
to the extent that the information is available.
A reconciliation of net profit attributable to shareholders to headline and core headline earnings is outlined below:
Calculation of headline and core headline earnings
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 2019
US$'m US$'m US$'m
Net profit attributable to shareholders from continuing operations 2 505 3 475 4 304
Adjusted for:
- impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - - 5
- loss on sale of assets - 1 1
- gain on loss of control (17) - -
- gains on disposals of investments (626) (1 594) (1 618)
- remeasurement of previously held interest - (10) (7)
- dilution losses on equity-accounted investments 65 62 182
- remeasurements included in equity-accounted earnings (420) 619 694
- impairment of equity-accounted investments 10 82 88
1 517 2 635 3 649
Total tax effects of adjustments 44 182 178
Total adjustment for non-controlling interests 53 3 (21)
Headline earnings 1 614 2 820 3 806
Adjusted for:
- equity-settled share-based payment expenses 281 189 514
- amortisation of other intangible assets 170 118 283
- fair-value adjustments and currency translation differences (439) (1 535) (1 544)
- retention option expense 8 5 10
- transaction-related costs 79 6 21
Core headline earnings 1 713 1 603 3 090
The diluted earnings, headline earnings and core headline earnings per share figures presented on the face of the condensed
consolidated income statement include a decrease of US$26.2m (2018: US$27.0m and 31 March 2019: US$47.0m) relating to the
future dilutive impact of potential ordinary shares issued by equity-accounted investees.
Equity-accounted results
The group's equity-accounted investments contributed to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements as follows:
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 2019
US$'m US$'m US$'m
Share of equity-accounted results 2 271 2 102 3 409
- gains on acquisitions and disposals (522) (151) (126)
- impairment of investments 140 773 799
Contribution to headline earnings 1 889 2 724 4 082
- amortisation of other intangible assets 141 91 235
- equity-settled share-based payment expenses 241 220 535
- fair-value adjustments and currency translation differences (425) (1 374) (1 499)
Contribution to core headline earnings 1 846 1 661 3 353
Tencent 1 988 1 775 3 587
Mail.ru 60 9 15
MakeMyTrip (13) (27) (49)
Delivery Hero (35) (24) (55)
Swiggy (106) (14) (52)
Other (48) (58) (93)
The group applies an appropriate lag period in reporting the results of equity-accounted investments.
6. Revenue from contracts with customers
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
Reportable segment(s) 2019 2018 2019
where revenue is included US$'m US$'m US$'m
Online sale of goods revenue Classifieds and Etail 564 498 1 193
Classifieds listings revenue Classifieds 382 298 606
Payment transaction commissions and fees Payments and Fintech 174 145 309
Mobile and other content revenue Other Ecommerce 88 73 159
Food-delivery revenue Food Delivery 129 74 159
Travel package revenue and commissions Travel - 27 27
Advertising revenue Various 44 50 100
Comparison shopping commissions and fees Other Ecommerce 18 20 45
Other revenue Various 18 26 57
1 417 1 211 2 655
Revenue is presented on an economic-interest basis (ie including the proportionate consolidation of the revenue of
associates and joint ventures) in the group's segmental review and is accordingly not directly comparable to the above
consolidated revenue figures.
7. Finance income/(costs)
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 2019
US$'m US$'m US$'m
Interest income 118 128 265
- loans and bank accounts 118 128 265
Interest expense (102) (98) (200)
- loans and overdrafts (96) (96) (196)
- other (6) (2) (4)
Other finance income/(cost) - net 6 226 114
- net foreign exchange differences and fair-value adjustments
on derivatives (2) (13) 61
- remeasurement of written put option liabilities 8 239 53
8. Profit before taxation
In addition to the items already detailed, profit before taxation has been determined after taking into account, inter
alia, the following:
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 2019
US$'m US$'m US$'m
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment(1) 37 12 25
Amortisation 49 46 95
- other intangible assets 46 42 87
- software 3 4 8
Impairment losses on financial assets measured at amortised cost 5 4 15
Net realisable value adjustments on inventory, net of reversals(2) 2 1 -
Other gains/(losses) - net 6 (33) (40)
- loss on sale of assets - (1) (1)
- impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - - (7)
- fair-value adjustments on financial instruments - (27) (27)
- gain recognised on loss of significant influence 7 - -
- other (1) (5) (5)
Gains on acquisitions and disposals 561 1 605 1 610
- gains on disposal of investments 626 1 594 1 618
- gains recognised on loss of control transactions 17 - -
- remeasurement of contingent consideration - 3 3
- transaction-related costs (82) (2) (18)
- remeasurement of previously held interest - 10 7
(1) The increase in depreciation is as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases. Refer to note 2 for details
of the group's adoption of new accounting pronouncements during the period.
(2) Net realisable value writedowns relate primarily to general inventory writedowns in the Etail segment.
9. Goodwill
Movements in the group's goodwill for the period are detailed below:
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 2019
US$'m US$'m US$'m
Goodwill
- cost 2 269 2 532 2 532
- accumulated impairment (234) (334) (334)
Opening balance 2 035 2 198 2 198
- foreign currency translation effects 2 (222) (224)
- acquisitions of subsidiaries and businesses 84 88 105
- disposals of subsidiaries and businesses - (28) (25)
- transferred to assets classified as held for sale - (13) (13)
- impairment(1) - - (6)
Closing balance 2 121 2 023 2 035
- cost 2 209 2 248 2 269
- accumulated impairment (88) (225) (234)
(1) Goodwill is tested for impairment annually on 31 December. No impairment triggers have been identified
for the period ended on 30 September 2019.
10. Commitments and contingent liabilities
Commitments relate to amounts for which the group has contracted, but that have not yet been recognised as
obligations in the statement of financial position.
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 2019
US$'m US$'m US$'m
Commitments 162 125 210
- capital expenditure 6 3 6
- other service commitments 153 17 23
- short-term lease commitments(1) 3 105 181
(1) The decrease in short-term lease commitments is as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases. Refer
to note 2 for details of the group's adoption of new accounting pronouncements during the period.
The group operates a number of businesses in jurisdictions where taxes are payable on certain transactions or payments.
The group continues to seek relevant advice and works with its advisers to identify and quantify such tax exposures.
The group has an uncertain tax position of US$177.0m (2018: US$nil and 31 March 2019: US$177.0m) related to amounts
receivable from tax authorities.
11. Assets classified as held for sale
In May 2019 the group announced the sale of its 100% effective interest in its subsidiary BuscaPe Company Informacao
e Technologia Limitada (BuscaPe). Regulatory approval for this transaction was granted in October 2019 and accordingly,
the assets and liabilities of BuscaPe have been classified as held sale as at 30 September 2019. The sale was concluded
in October 2019.
In April 2019 the group concluded the contribution of its subsidiary Netrepreneur Connections Enterprises, Inc. (Sulit)
to Carousell Private Limited (Carousell) for an equity interest in Carousell. Sulit was classified as held for sale as
at 30 September 2018. Refer to note 12 for further information.
Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale are detailed in the table below:
Year
Six months ended ended
30 September 31 March
2019 2018 2019
US$'m US$'m US$'m
Assets 21 16 16
Goodwill and other intangible assets 2 13 13
Trade and other receivables 14 2 2
Cash and cash equivalents 5 1 1
Liabilities 12 2 2
Deferred taxation liabilities 1 - -
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11 2 2
12. Business combinations, other acquisitions and disposals
The following relates to the group's significant transactions related to business combinations and subsidiaries:
In July 2019 the group acquired the majority stake in Red Dot Payment Private Limited (Red Dot) in Southeast Asia for
US$45m. The company is an online payment company providing premium payment solutions and expertise to merchants across
Asia Pacific. Following this investment the group has a 73% effective interest (66% fully diluted) in Red Dot. The
transaction was accounted for as a business combination with an effective date of July 2019. The provisional purchase
price allocation: intangible assets US$8m; cash and deposits US$14m; trade and other receivables US$2m; trade and other
liabilities US$7m; and the balance of US$28m to goodwill. The main intangible assets recognised in the business
combination were customer relationships and technology.
The revenue and net results of Red Dot, had the acquisition taken place on 1 April 2019, were not significant to the
group's income statement.
The main factor contributing to the goodwill recognised in the acquisition is Red Dot's market presence and engineering
capabilities. The goodwill that arose is not expected to be deductible for income tax purposes.
In July 2019 the group invested US$66m for a 100% effective and fully diluted interest in Wibmo, Inc. (Wibmo), a digital
payment company providing payment security, mobile payment solutions and processing services in India. The transaction
was accounted for as a business combination with an effective date of July 2019. The purchase price allocation: intangible
assets US$28m; property, plant and equipment US$3m; cash and deposits US$4m; trade and other receivables US$9m; liabilities
US$14m; and the balance of US$36m to goodwill. The main intangible assets recognised in the business combination were
technology and customer relationships.
The revenue and net results of Wibmo, had the acquisition taken place on 1 April 2019, were not significant to the
group's income statement.
The main factor contributing to the goodwill recognised in the acquisition is Wibmo's market presence and engineering
capabilities. The goodwill that arose is not expected to be deductible for income tax purposes.
The following relates to the group's significant transactions related to investments in its equity-accounted investees:
In April 2019 the group contributed 100% of the issued share capital of its subsidiary Netrepreneur Connections Enterprises
Inc. (Sulit) as well as cash with an aggregate value of US$56m to Carousell Private Limited (Carousell) in exchange for a
12% (10% fully diluted) interest in Carousell, one of Asia's largest and fastest-growing classifieds marketplaces. The group
recognised a gain on loss of control of US$26m in "Gains on acquisitions and disposals" in the income statement. The companies
will merge their operations in the Philippines. The group classified its interest in Carousell as an investment in an associate
on account of its representation on the board of Carousell.
In July 2019 the group invested an additional US$25m in Brainly Inc. (Brainly). Following this investment, the group holds
a 43% effective interest (38% fully diluted) in Brainly. The group continues to account for its interest as an investment
in an associate.
In August 2019 the group invested US$80m in Meesho Inc. (Meesho), a leading social commerce online marketplace in India that
enables independent resellers to build small businesses by connecting them with suppliers to curate a catalogue of goods and
services to sell. Meesho also provides logistics and payment tools on their platform. Following this investment, the group
holds a 12% effective interest (11% fully diluted) in Meesho. The group has accounted for its interest as an investment in
an associate on account of its representation on the board of Meesho.
In August 2019 the group exchanged its 43% interest in its online travel associate MakeMyTrip Limited for a 6% effective
interest in Ctrip.com International Limited (Ctrip), a well-known provider of online travel and related services headquartered
in China. The group recognised a gain of US$599m in "Gains on acquisitions and disposals" in the income statement. The group
has classified its interest in Ctrip as an investment at fair value through other comprehensive income presented in
"Investments and loans" in the statement of financial position.
13. Financial instruments
The group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks such as market risk (including currency risk, fair-value
interest rate risk, cash flow interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and
disclosures as required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the group's risk
management information disclosed in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, published in the listing prospectus
of Prosus for the year ended 31 March 2019.