Euronext Amsterdam  >  Prosus N.V.    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

PRX: PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated in.../03

0
11/22/2019
There have been no material changes in the group's credit, liquidity, 
         market risks or key inputs used in measuring fair value since 31 March 2019.
         The fair values of the group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value at each reporting period, are 
         categorised as follows:    
                                                                               Fair-value measurements at 30 September 2019 using:
                                                                                               Quoted
                                                                                               prices
                                                                                            in active
                                                                                          markets for    Significant          
                                                                                            identical          other     Significant  
                                                                                               assets     observable    unobservable  
                                                                           Carrying    or liabilities         inputs          inputs     
                                                                             value           (level 1)      (level 2)       (level 3)    
                                                                              US$'m             US$'m          US$'m           US$'m     
         Assets                                                                                                                       
         Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income      942               879              3              60  
         Forward exchange contracts                                               4                 -              4               -    
         Cross-currency interest rate swap                                        4                 -              4               -    
         Liabilities                                                                                                                    
         Forward exchange contracts                                               2                 -              2               -    
         Earn-out obligations                                                     1                 -              -               1    
                                                                                    Fair-value measurements at 31 March 2019 using:
                                                                                               Quoted           
                                                                                               prices           
                                                                                            in active                      
                                                                                          markets for     Significant        
                                                                                            identical           other    Significant   
                                                                                               assets      observable   unobservable   
                                                                           Carrying    or liabilities          inputs         inputs   
                                                                              value          (level 1)       (level 2)      (level 3)  
                                                                              US$'m             US$'m           US$'m          US$'m   
         Assets                                                                                                                         
         Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income       47                 -               3             44    
         Derivatives embedded in leases                                           1                 -               -              1    
         Liabilities                                                                                                                    
         Forward exchange contracts                                               3                 -               3              -    
         Earn-out obligations                                                     6                 -               -              6    
         Cross-currency interest rate swap                                       33                 -              33              -    
         
         There have been no transfers between levels 1 or 2 during the reporting period, nor were there any significant changes 
         to the valuation techniques and inputs used in measuring fair value.
         
         For earn-out obligations, current forecasts of the extent to which management believes performance criteria will be met, 
         discount rates reflecting the time value of money and contractually specified earn-out payments are used.
         Changes in these assumptions could affect the reported fair value of these financial instruments.
         
         The fair value of level 2 financial instruments is determined with the use of exchange rates quoted in active markets 
         and interest rate extracts from observable yield curves.
         The group discloses the fair values of the following financial instruments, as their carrying values are not a reasonable 
         approximation of their fair values:
                                     30 September 2019             31 March 2019
         Financial liabilities      Carrying        Fair      Carrying        Fair    
                                       value       value         value       value     
                                       US$'m       US$'m         US$'m       US$'m    
         Publicly traded bonds         3 200       3 476         3 200       3 350    
         The fair values of the publicly traded bonds have been determined with reference to the listed prices of the instruments as
         at the end of the reporting period.
14.      Related party transactions and balances
         The group entered into various related party transactions in the ordinary course of business. There have been some changes 
         in related party transactions and balances resulting from the formation of the Prosus group as described in note 2.
15.      Events after the reporting period
         In May 2019 the group announced the sale of its 100% effective interest in its subsidiary BuscaPe Company Informacao e 
         Technologia Limitada (BuscaPe). The transaction received regulatory approval in October 2019. At 30 September 2019, 
         BuscaPe was classified as a disposal group available for sale. On conclusion of the transaction, the group will recognise 
         a loss of approximately US$182m, primarily related to the recycling of the foreign exchange translation loss reserve. 
 
         In June 2019 the group signed an agreement to acquire a 79% effective interest (85% fully diluted) for approximately 
         US$131m in iyzi Odeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri Anonim Sirketi (Iyzico), a leading payment service provider in 
         Turkey. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. The group will account for the acquisition of its interest 
         in Iyzico as a business combination and will classify the investment as an investment in a subsidiary.  
 
         In October 2019 the group acquired a 20.6% effective interest (19.4% fully diluted) for approximately US$30m in NTex 
         Transportation Services Private Limited (ElasticRun), a software and technology platform for providing transportation 
         and logistics services in India. The group will account for the acquisition of its interest as an investment in an 
         associate.
         On 22 October 2019 the group announced a cash offer of approximately US$6.0bn (?4.9bn) to acquire the entire issued 
         and to be issued share capital of Just Eat plc (Just Eat). Just Eat operates a leading global hybrid marketplace for 
         online food delivery, connecting over 27 million consumers with more than 107 000 restaurant partners across the 
         United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland 
         and Brazil. Pursuant to the announcement, Prosus has secured a bridge loan facility that will be used to finance the 
         cash consideration payable under the offer. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory 
         approval in Spain and shareholders of Just Eat accepting the offer from Prosus over the competing bid from 
         Takeaway.com N.V. 
 
         In October 2019 the group concluded the merger of its eMAG Hungary operations with the Hungarian operations of Extreme
         Digital, one of the leading etailers in Hungary. The group contributed the operations of its subsidiary eMAG Hungary 
         as well as cash. Following the merger, eMAG will become the majority shareholder, with an effective interest of 52% in 
         the newly merged entity. The group will account for the acquisition of its interest in the merged entity as a business 
         combination and will classify the investment as an investment in a subsidiary.
 
         In November 2019 the group announced its intention to increase its ownership in online automotive marketplace, Frontier 
         Car Group (FCG), and thereby become its largest shareholder, with a controlling stake. The group will invest up to US$400m 
         comprising a primary injection of capital into FCG and the contribution of the group's joint-venture shares in the Indian 
         and Polish businesses, as well as the acquisition of shares held by other investors, founders and management, subject to a 
         tender offer process. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the financial year and is subject to various 
         approvals. The group will account for the transaction as a business combination and will classify the investment as an 
         investment in a subsidiary.
To: The Board of Directors of Prosus N.V.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended
30 September 2019 of Prosus N.V., Hoofddorp, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position 
as at 30 September 2019, and the condensed consolidated income statement, the condensed consolidated statement of
comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, the condensed consolidated statement 
of cash flows for the six-month period then ended and the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 
The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial 
statements in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility 
is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.
Scope
We conducted our review in accordance with Dutch law including standard 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information
Performed by the Independent Auditor of the entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making
inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review
procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and
consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be
identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed
consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 September 2019 is not prepared, in all material
respects, in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union.
Amsterdam, 22 November 2019
PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. 
Original has been signed by Fernand Izeboud RA
Other information to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September
2019
A.      Reconciliation to Combined Carve-out Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements
        For purposes of the listing, Combined Carve-out Financial Statements were prepared for the combined Prosus group under 
        IFRS as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) for the years ended 31 March 2019, 2018 and 2017, and for the quarters 
        ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). The 
        annual combined carve-out financial statements and the interim combined carve-out financial statements are hereinafter 
        referred to as the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements. The Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, which were 
        published for the purpose of the listing of Prosus in a listing prospectus, are available, along with the listing 
        prospectus itself, on the Prosus website.
        For reporting for periods beginning on 1 April 2019, Prosus as the legal parent of the group will prepare consolidated 
        financial statements based on applicable Dutch and European Union law, including relevant comparative financial 
        information, which will be different in comparison with these Combined Carve-out Financial Statements. In the 
        consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year (including comparatives), the income statement does 
        not include certain corporate allocations which were included in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements using 
        a range of allocation keys. These allocations were not necessarily indicative of the costs included in the historical
        corporate structure of the consolidated financial statements. Also, the consolidated financial statements include the 
        assets and liabilities, income statement and cash flows of certain businesses of the Video Entertainment business until 
        its disposal at 28 September 2018, which were excluded from the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements.
        Below is a reconciliation to the information presented in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements of Prosus for the 
        year ended 31 March 2019.
A.1     Income statement reconciliation for the year ended 31 March 2019
                                                  Combined                                     
                                                 Carve-Out                                   Consolidated   
                                                 Financial       Reconciling                    Financial   
                                                Statements             items                   Statements  
                                                     US$'m             US$'m      Notes             US$'m
        Operating loss                                (418)               (4)        (a)             (422)   
        Profit from continuing operations            4 252                (4)                       4 248    
        Loss from discontinued operations                -              (738)        (b)             (738)   
        Profit for the period                        4 252              (742)                       3 510    
        Attributable to:                                                                                     
        Equity holders of the group                  4 307              (726)        (b)            3 581    
        Non-controlling interests                      (55)              (16)        (b)              (71)   
                                                     4 252              (742)                       3 510    
        Notes
        (a) Operating loss in the consolidated results includes legal costs that were incurred in respect 
            of the liquidation of Showmax Poland B.V., but does not include certain corporate allocations 
            which were included in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements.
        (b) As noted above, following the disposal of the Video Entertainment business in September 2018, 
            the results of the Video Entertainment business were classified as a discontinued operation. 
            The Video Entertainment business had non-controlling shareholders that shared in the profits 
            of the segment. Refer to note 4 for details of the loss from discontinued operations.     
A.2     Statement of financial position reconciliation as at 31 March 2019
                                                                           Combined                                  
                                                                          Carve-out                              Consolidated 
                                                                          Financial     Reconciling                 financial 
                                                                         Statements           items                statements 
                                                                              US$'m           US$'m      Notes          US$'m 
         Assets                                                                                                               
         Non-current assets                                                  22 881             140         (a)        23 021    
         Current assets                                                       9 982             (12)        (a)         9 970    
         Total assets                                                        32 863             128                    32 991    
         Equity and liabilities                                                                                                  
         Capital and reserves attributable to the group's equity holders     27 117             133         (b)        27 250    
         Net parent investment                                               27 345         (27 345)        (b)             -    
         Share capital and premium                                                -             599         (b)           599    
         Other reserves                                                        (228)             21         (b)          (207)   
         Retained earnings                                                        -          26 858         (b)        26 858    
         Non-controlling interests                                              132               -                       132    
         Total equity                                                        27 249             133         (b)        27 382    
         Non-current liabilities                                              4 034               -                     4 034    
         Current liabilities                                                  1 580              (5)        (a)         1 575    
         Total equity and liabilities                                        32 863             128                    32 991    
         Notes
         (a) These reconciling items relate primarily to balances with various related parties, notably the Video Entertainment 
             business, and were disclosed in the "Net parent investment" in equity in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, 
             as these parties were not part of the combined Prosus group, but are part of the consolidated Prosus group.
         (b) The Combined Carve-out Financial Statements excluded the assets and liabilities, income statement and cash flows of 
             the Video Entertainment business. The net parent investment included the net asset value contributions to and 
             distributions from businesses that were under common control of Naspers Limited (the group's ultimate controlling 
             parent), as they did not form part of the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements. In the consolidated financial 
             statements the Video Entertainment business does form part of the Prosus group and accordingly the equity reserves 
             have been reallocated to the appropriate line items in the statement of financial position and correctly reflect 
             the composition of the Prosus group.
B.       Non-IFRS financial measures and alternative performance measures
B.1      Growth in local currency, excluding acquisitions and disposals
         The group applies certain adjustments to segmental revenue and trading profit reported in the condensed consolidated 
         interim financial statements to present the growth in such metrics in local currency and excluding the effects of 
         changes in the composition of the group. Such underlying adjustments provide a view of the company's underlying 
         financial performance that management believes is more comparable between periods by removing the impact of changes 
         in foreign exchange rates and changes in the composition of the group on its results. Such adjustments are referred 
         to herein as "growth in local currency, excluding acquisitions and disposals". The group applies the following 
         methodology in calculating growth in local currency, excluding acquisitions and disposals:
         - Foreign exchange/constant currency adjustments have been calculated by adjusting the current period's results to the 
           prior period's average foreign exchange rates, determined as the average of the monthly exchange rates for that period. 
           The local currency financial information quoted is calculated as the constant currency results, arrived at using the 
           methodology outlined above, compared to the prior period's actual IFRS results. The relevant average exchange rates
           (relative to the US dollar) used for the group's most significant functional currencies, were:
                                             Six months ended
                                              30 September
         Currency (1FC = US$)                2019        2018    
         South African rand                0.0685      0.0741    
         Euro                              1.1119      1.1724    
         Chinese yuan renminbi             0.1439      0.1505    
         Brazilian real                    0.2520      0.2612    
         Indian rupee                      0.0143      0.0145    
         Polish zloty                      0.2580      0.2728    
         Russian rouble                    0.0154      0.0156    
         United Kingdom pound              1.2487      1.3228    
         - Adjustments made for changes in the composition of the group relate to acquisitions, mergers and disposals of subsidiaries
           and equity-accounted investments, as well as to changes in the group's shareholding in its equity-accounted investments. 
           For acquisitions, adjustments are made to remove the revenue and trading profit/(loss) of the acquired entity from the 
           current reporting period and, in subsequent reporting periods, to ensure that the current reporting period and the 
           comparative reporting period contain revenue and trading profit/(loss) information relating to the same number of months. 
           For mergers, adjustments are made to include a portion of the prior period's revenue and trading profit/(loss) of the 
           entity acquired as a result of a merger. For disposals, adjustments are made to remove the revenue and trading profit/(loss) 
           of the disposed entity from the previous reporting period to the extent that there is no comparable revenue or trading 
           profit/(loss) information in the current period and, in subsequent reporting periods, to ensure that the previous reporting 
           period does not contain revenue and trading profit/(loss) information relating to the disposed business.     
         The following significant changes in the composition of the group during the respective reporting periods have been adjusted 
         for in arriving at the pro forma financial information:
         Six months ended 30 September 2019
         Transaction                                           Basis of accounting      Reportable segment        Acquisition/Disposal    
         Dilution of the group's interest in Tencent           Associate                Social and internet       Disposal    
                                                                                        platforms 
         Disposal of the group's interest in Flipkart          Associate                Ecommerce                 Disposal                
         Disposal of the group's interest in                   Subsidiary               Ecommerce                 Disposal                
         Travel Boutique Online (TBO)                                                                                                     
         Disposal of the group's interest in Uaprom            Subsidiary               Ecommerce                 Disposal                
         Step up in the group's interest in Swiggy             Associate                Ecommerce                 Acquisition             
         Acquisition of the group's interest in Frontier 
         Car Group                                             Associate                Ecommerce                 Acquisition             
         Acquisition of the group's interest in Aasaanjobs     Subsidiary               Ecommerce                 Acquisition             
         Acquisition of the group's interest in Selency        Subsidiary               Ecommerce                 Acquisition             
         Acquisition of the group's interest in BYJU'S         Associate                Ecommerce                 Acquisition             
         Acquisition of the group's interest in Honor          Associate                Ecommerce                 Acquisition             
         Acquisition of the group's interest in Zooz           Subsidiary               Ecommerce                 Acquisition             
         Step up in the group's interest in Sympla             Subsidiary               Ecommerce                 Disposal/Acquisition    
         Acquisition of the group's interest in Wibmo          Subsidiary               Ecommerce                 Acquisition             
         
         The net adjustment made for all acquisitions and disposals on continuing operations that took place during the period 
         ended 30 September 2019 amounted to a negative adjustment of US$213m on revenue and a positive adjustment of US$34m on 
         trading profit. These adjustments include a change in estimate related to Mail.ru's deferred revenue, which the group 
         adjusted for as part of the lag period.
         The adjustments to the amounts, reported in terms of IFRS, that have been made in arriving at the pro forma financial 
         information are presented in the table below:
                                                                    Period ended 30 September
                                     2018           2019           2019           2019         2019      2019        2019         2019  
                                        A              B              C              D            E       F(2)        G(3)         H(4) 
                                                   Group          Group                                                                 
                                             composition    composition        Foreign        Local                 Local               
                                                disposal    acquisition       currency     currency              currency               
                                   IFRS(1)    adjustment     adjustment     adjustment       growth    IFRS(1)     growth         IFRS  
                                     US$m          US$'m          US$'m          US$'m        US$'m     US$'m    % change     % change  
         CONTINUING OPERATIONS                                                                                                          
         Revenue                                                                                                                        
         Internet                   8 881           (411)           198           (438)       1 695     9 925          20           12  
         Ecommerce                  1 840           (396)           142            (79)         401     1 908          28            4  
         - Classifieds                396             (2)            55            (13)         151       587          38           48  
         - Payments and Fintech       171             (2)             8            (12)          34       199          20           16  
         - Food Delivery              181             (6)            21            (11)         121       306          69           69  
         - Etail                      849           (352)             -            (38)          66       525          13          (38) 
         - Travel                     137            (29)            34              -            4       146           4            7  
         - Other                      106             (5)            24             (5)          25       145          25           37  
         Social and internet                                                                         
         platforms                  7 041            (15)            56           (359)       1 294     8 017          18           14 
         - Tencent                  6 905            (13)             -           (357)       1 265     7 800          18           13  
         - Mail.ru                    136             (2)            56             (2)          29       217          22           60  
         Corporate segment              -              -              -              -            -         -           -            -  
         Economic interest          8 881           (411)           198           (438)       1 695     9 925          20           12  
         DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS                                                                                                        
         Video Entertainment          644           (644)             -              -            -         -           -         (100) 
         Group economic interest    9 525         (1 055)           198           (438)       1 695     9 925          20            4  
         (1) Figures presented on an economic-interest basis as per the segmental review.
         (2) A + B + C + D + E.  
         (3) [E/(A + B)] x 100.  
         (4) [(F/A) - 1] x 100.  
         
         Refer to the segmental review and note 2 for details of the group's adoption of new accounting pronouncements during the period.
         The adjustments to the amounts, reported in terms of IFRS, that have been made in arriving at the pro forma financial 
         information are presented in the table below:
                                                                         Period ended 30 September                    
                                          2018           2019           2019           2019         2019      2019        2019         2019   
                                             A              B              C              D            E       F(2)        G(3)         H(4)  
                                                        Group          Group                                                                  
                                                  composition    composition        Foreign        Local                 Local                
                                                     disposal    acquisition       currency     currency              currency                
                                        IFRS(1)    adjustment     adjustment     adjustment       growth    IFRS(1)     growth         IFRS   
                                          US$m          US$'m          US$'m          US$'m        US$'m     US$'m    % change     % change   
         CONTINUING OPERATIONS                                                                                                                
         Trading profit                                                                                                                       
         Internet                        1 835             52            (18)           (89)         138     1 918           7            5   
         Ecommerce                        (220)            56            (74)            17         (195)     (416)      >(100)         (89)  
         - Classifieds                      42              1            (12)             5            1        37           2          (12)  
         - Payments and Fintech            (24)             1             (9)            (1)          (5)      (38)        (22)         (58)  
         - Food Delivery                   (41)            (4)           (46)            10         (202)     (283)      >(100)       >(100)   
         - Etail                           (83)            57              -              1           10       (15)         38           82   
         - Travel                          (19)            (4)            (2)             -            4       (21)         17          (11)  
         - Other                           (95)             5             (5)             2           (3)      (96)         (3)          (1)  
         Social and internet platforms   2 055             (4)            56           (106)         333     2 334          16           14   
         - Tencent                       2 043             (4)             -           (106)         331     2 264          16           11   
         - Mail.ru                          12              -             56              -            2        70          17         >100   
         Corporate segment                   -              -              -              -            -         -           -            -   
         Economic interest               1 835             52            (18)           (89)         138     1 918           7            5   
         DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS                                                                                                              
         Video Entertainment              (154)           154              -              -            -         -           -         (100)  
         Group economic interest         1 681            206            (18)           (89)         138     1 918           7           14   
         (1) Figures presented on an economic-interest basis as per the segmental review.
         (2) A + B + C + D + E. 
         (3) [E/(A + B)] x 100. 
         (4) [(F/A) - 1] x 100. 
         Refer to the segmental review and note 2 for details of the group's adoption of new accounting pronouncements during the period.  
ADMINISTRATION AND CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors
J P Bekker (chair), B van Dijk (chief executive), E M Choi, H J du Toit, C L Enenstein, D G Eriksson, M Girotra, 
R C C Jafta, F L N Letele, D Meyer, R Oliveira de Lima, S J Z Pacak, T M F Phaswana, V Sgourdos, M R Sorour, 
J D T Stofberg, B J van der Ross
Company secretary
G Kisbey-Green
Registered office
Taurusavenue 105
2132 LS Hoofddorp
The Netherlands
Euronext listing and paying agent
ING Bank N.V.
Bijlmerplein 888
1102 MG Amsterdam
The Netherlands
JSE transfer secretary
Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited
Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue
Rosebank
Johannesburg 2196
South Africa
Cross-border settlement agent
Citibank, N.A. South Africa Branch
145 West Street
Sandown
Johannesburg 2196
South Africa
JSE Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
ADR programme
The Bank of New York Mellon maintains a GlobalBuyDIRECTSM plan for Naspers Limited. For additional information, please
visit The Bank of New York Mellon's website at www.globalbuydirect.com or call Shareholder Relations at 1-888-BNY-ADRS
or 1-800-345-1612 or write to: The Bank of New York Mellon, Shareholder Relations Department - GlobalBuyDIRECTSM, Church
Street Station, PO Box 11258, New York, NY 10286-1258, USA.
Important information
This report contains forward-looking statements as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour" and
similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of
identifying such statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they 
relate to future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors. While these 
forward-looking statements represent our judgements and future expectations, a number of risks, uncertainties and other 
important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The key factors 
that could cause our actual results performance, or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking 
statements include, among others, changes to IFRS and the interpretations, applications and practices subject thereto as 
they apply to past, present and future periods; ongoing and future acquisitions; changes to domestic and international 
business and market conditions such as exchange rate and interest rate movements; changes in the domestic and international 
regulatory and legislative environments; changes to domestic and international operational, social, economic and political
conditions; the occurrence of labour disruptions; and industrial action and the effects of both current and future litigation.
We are not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) revise or update any forward-looking
statements contained in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We cannot give
any assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be correct and investors are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Any investment decision should be based on these full condensed consolidated interim financial statements that can be viewed
on the JSE link, https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2019/JSE/ISSE/PRXE/Interims.pdf and on the company's website, www.prosus.com.
Date: 22/11/2019
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-11-22
print| e-mail

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 14:51:07 UTC
