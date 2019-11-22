PRX: PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated in.../03 0 11/22/2019 | 09:52am EST Send by mail :

The fair values of the group's financial instruments that are measured at fair value at each reporting period, are categorised as follows: Fair-value measurements at 30 September 2019 using: Quoted prices in active markets for Significant identical other Significant assets observable unobservable Carrying or liabilities inputs inputs value (level 1) (level 2) (level 3) US$'m US$'m US$'m US$'m Assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 942 879 3 60 Forward exchange contracts 4 - 4 - Cross-currency interest rate swap 4 - 4 - Liabilities Forward exchange contracts 2 - 2 - Earn-out obligations 1 - - 1 Fair-value measurements at 31 March 2019 using: Quoted prices in active markets for Significant identical other Significant assets observable unobservable Carrying or liabilities inputs inputs value (level 1) (level 2) (level 3) US$'m US$'m US$'m US$'m Assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 47 - 3 44 Derivatives embedded in leases 1 - - 1 Liabilities Forward exchange contracts 3 - 3 - Earn-out obligations 6 - - 6 Cross-currency interest rate swap 33 - 33 - There have been no transfers between levels 1 or 2 during the reporting period, nor were there any significant changes to the valuation techniques and inputs used in measuring fair value. For earn-out obligations, current forecasts of the extent to which management believes performance criteria will be met, discount rates reflecting the time value of money and contractually specified earn-out payments are used. Changes in these assumptions could affect the reported fair value of these financial instruments. The fair value of level 2 financial instruments is determined with the use of exchange rates quoted in active markets and interest rate extracts from observable yield curves. The group discloses the fair values of the following financial instruments, as their carrying values are not a reasonable approximation of their fair values: 30 September 2019 31 March 2019 Financial liabilities Carrying Fair Carrying Fair value value value value US$'m US$'m US$'m US$'m Publicly traded bonds 3 200 3 476 3 200 3 350 The fair values of the publicly traded bonds have been determined with reference to the listed prices of the instruments as at the end of the reporting period. 14. Related party transactions and balances The group entered into various related party transactions in the ordinary course of business. There have been some changes in related party transactions and balances resulting from the formation of the Prosus group as described in note 2. 15. Events after the reporting period In May 2019 the group announced the sale of its 100% effective interest in its subsidiary BuscaPe Company Informacao e Technologia Limitada (BuscaPe). The transaction received regulatory approval in October 2019. At 30 September 2019, BuscaPe was classified as a disposal group available for sale. On conclusion of the transaction, the group will recognise a loss of approximately US$182m, primarily related to the recycling of the foreign exchange translation loss reserve. In June 2019 the group signed an agreement to acquire a 79% effective interest (85% fully diluted) for approximately US$131m in iyzi Odeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri Anonim Sirketi (Iyzico), a leading payment service provider in Turkey. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. The group will account for the acquisition of its interest in Iyzico as a business combination and will classify the investment as an investment in a subsidiary. In October 2019 the group acquired a 20.6% effective interest (19.4% fully diluted) for approximately US$30m in NTex Transportation Services Private Limited (ElasticRun), a software and technology platform for providing transportation and logistics services in India. The group will account for the acquisition of its interest as an investment in an associate. On 22 October 2019 the group announced a cash offer of approximately US$6.0bn (?4.9bn) to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Just Eat plc (Just Eat). Just Eat operates a leading global hybrid marketplace for online food delivery, connecting over 27 million consumers with more than 107 000 restaurant partners across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil. Pursuant to the announcement, Prosus has secured a bridge loan facility that will be used to finance the cash consideration payable under the offer. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval in Spain and shareholders of Just Eat accepting the offer from Prosus over the competing bid from Takeaway.com N.V. In October 2019 the group concluded the merger of its eMAG Hungary operations with the Hungarian operations of Extreme Digital, one of the leading etailers in Hungary. The group contributed the operations of its subsidiary eMAG Hungary as well as cash. Following the merger, eMAG will become the majority shareholder, with an effective interest of 52% in the newly merged entity. The group will account for the acquisition of its interest in the merged entity as a business combination and will classify the investment as an investment in a subsidiary. In November 2019 the group announced its intention to increase its ownership in online automotive marketplace, Frontier Car Group (FCG), and thereby become its largest shareholder, with a controlling stake. The group will invest up to US$400m comprising a primary injection of capital into FCG and the contribution of the group's joint-venture shares in the Indian and Polish businesses, as well as the acquisition of shares held by other investors, founders and management, subject to a tender offer process. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the financial year and is subject to various approvals. The group will account for the transaction as a business combination and will classify the investment as an investment in a subsidiary. To: The Board of Directors of Prosus N.V. Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 September 2019 of Prosus N.V., Hoofddorp, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 September 2019, and the condensed consolidated income statement, the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended and the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our review. Scope We conducted our review in accordance with Dutch law including standard 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 September 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union. Amsterdam, 22 November 2019 PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. Original has been signed by Fernand Izeboud RA Other information to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 A. Reconciliation to Combined Carve-out Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements For purposes of the listing, Combined Carve-out Financial Statements were prepared for the combined Prosus group under IFRS as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) for the years ended 31 March 2019, 2018 and 2017, and for the quarters ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). The annual combined carve-out financial statements and the interim combined carve-out financial statements are hereinafter referred to as the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements. The Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, which were published for the purpose of the listing of Prosus in a listing prospectus, are available, along with the listing prospectus itself, on the Prosus website. For reporting for periods beginning on 1 April 2019, Prosus as the legal parent of the group will prepare consolidated financial statements based on applicable Dutch and European Union law, including relevant comparative financial information, which will be different in comparison with these Combined Carve-out Financial Statements. In the consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year (including comparatives), the income statement does not include certain corporate allocations which were included in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements using a range of allocation keys. These allocations were not necessarily indicative of the costs included in the historical corporate structure of the consolidated financial statements. Also, the consolidated financial statements include the assets and liabilities, income statement and cash flows of certain businesses of the Video Entertainment business until its disposal at 28 September 2018, which were excluded from the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements. Below is a reconciliation to the information presented in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements of Prosus for the year ended 31 March 2019. A.1 Income statement reconciliation for the year ended 31 March 2019 Combined Carve-Out Consolidated Financial Reconciling Financial Statements items Statements US$'m US$'m Notes US$'m Operating loss (418) (4) (a) (422) Profit from continuing operations 4 252 (4) 4 248 Loss from discontinued operations - (738) (b) (738) Profit for the period 4 252 (742) 3 510 Attributable to: Equity holders of the group 4 307 (726) (b) 3 581 Non-controlling interests (55) (16) (b) (71) 4 252 (742) 3 510 Notes (a) Operating loss in the consolidated results includes legal costs that were incurred in respect of the liquidation of Showmax Poland B.V., but does not include certain corporate allocations which were included in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements. (b) As noted above, following the disposal of the Video Entertainment business in September 2018, the results of the Video Entertainment business were classified as a discontinued operation. The Video Entertainment business had non-controlling shareholders that shared in the profits of the segment. Refer to note 4 for details of the loss from discontinued operations. A.2 Statement of financial position reconciliation as at 31 March 2019 Combined Carve-out Consolidated Financial Reconciling financial Statements items statements US$'m US$'m Notes US$'m Assets Non-current assets 22 881 140 (a) 23 021 Current assets 9 982 (12) (a) 9 970 Total assets 32 863 128 32 991 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves attributable to the group's equity holders 27 117 133 (b) 27 250 Net parent investment 27 345 (27 345) (b) - Share capital and premium - 599 (b) 599 Other reserves (228) 21 (b) (207) Retained earnings - 26 858 (b) 26 858 Non-controlling interests 132 - 132 Total equity 27 249 133 (b) 27 382 Non-current liabilities 4 034 - 4 034 Current liabilities 1 580 (5) (a) 1 575 Total equity and liabilities 32 863 128 32 991 Notes (a) These reconciling items relate primarily to balances with various related parties, notably the Video Entertainment business, and were disclosed in the "Net parent investment" in equity in the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements, as these parties were not part of the combined Prosus group, but are part of the consolidated Prosus group. (b) The Combined Carve-out Financial Statements excluded the assets and liabilities, income statement and cash flows of the Video Entertainment business. The net parent investment included the net asset value contributions to and distributions from businesses that were under common control of Naspers Limited (the group's ultimate controlling parent), as they did not form part of the Combined Carve-out Financial Statements. In the consolidated financial statements the Video Entertainment business does form part of the Prosus group and accordingly the equity reserves have been reallocated to the appropriate line items in the statement of financial position and correctly reflect the composition of the Prosus group. B. Non-IFRS financial measures and alternative performance measures B.1 Growth in local currency, excluding acquisitions and disposals The group applies certain adjustments to segmental revenue and trading profit reported in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements to present the growth in such metrics in local currency and excluding the effects of changes in the composition of the group. Such underlying adjustments provide a view of the company's underlying financial performance that management believes is more comparable between periods by removing the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates and changes in the composition of the group on its results. Such adjustments are referred to herein as "growth in local currency, excluding acquisitions and disposals". The group applies the following methodology in calculating growth in local currency, excluding acquisitions and disposals: - Foreign exchange/constant currency adjustments have been calculated by adjusting the current period's results to the prior period's average foreign exchange rates, determined as the average of the monthly exchange rates for that period. The local currency financial information quoted is calculated as the constant currency results, arrived at using the methodology outlined above, compared to the prior period's actual IFRS results. The relevant average exchange rates (relative to the US dollar) used for the group's most significant functional currencies, were: Six months ended 30 September Currency (1FC = US$) 2019 2018 South African rand 0.0685 0.0741 Euro 1.1119 1.1724 Chinese yuan renminbi 0.1439 0.1505 Brazilian real 0.2520 0.2612 Indian rupee 0.0143 0.0145 Polish zloty 0.2580 0.2728 Russian rouble 0.0154 0.0156 United Kingdom pound 1.2487 1.3228 - Adjustments made for changes in the composition of the group relate to acquisitions, mergers and disposals of subsidiaries and equity-accounted investments, as well as to changes in the group's shareholding in its equity-accounted investments. For acquisitions, adjustments are made to remove the revenue and trading profit/(loss) of the acquired entity from the current reporting period and, in subsequent reporting periods, to ensure that the current reporting period and the comparative reporting period contain revenue and trading profit/(loss) information relating to the same number of months. For mergers, adjustments are made to include a portion of the prior period's revenue and trading profit/(loss) of the entity acquired as a result of a merger. For disposals, adjustments are made to remove the revenue and trading profit/(loss) of the disposed entity from the previous reporting period to the extent that there is no comparable revenue or trading profit/(loss) information in the current period and, in subsequent reporting periods, to ensure that the previous reporting period does not contain revenue and trading profit/(loss) information relating to the disposed business. The following significant changes in the composition of the group during the respective reporting periods have been adjusted for in arriving at the pro forma financial information: Six months ended 30 September 2019 Transaction Basis of accounting Reportable segment Acquisition/Disposal Dilution of the group's interest in Tencent Associate Social and internet Disposal platforms Disposal of the group's interest in Flipkart Associate Ecommerce Disposal Disposal of the group's interest in Subsidiary Ecommerce Disposal Travel Boutique Online (TBO) Disposal of the group's interest in Uaprom Subsidiary Ecommerce Disposal Step up in the group's interest in Swiggy Associate Ecommerce Acquisition Acquisition of the group's interest in Frontier Car Group Associate Ecommerce Acquisition Acquisition of the group's interest in Aasaanjobs Subsidiary Ecommerce Acquisition Acquisition of the group's interest in Selency Subsidiary Ecommerce Acquisition Acquisition of the group's interest in BYJU'S Associate Ecommerce Acquisition Acquisition of the group's interest in Honor Associate Ecommerce Acquisition Acquisition of the group's interest in Zooz Subsidiary Ecommerce Acquisition Step up in the group's interest in Sympla Subsidiary Ecommerce Disposal/Acquisition Acquisition of the group's interest in Wibmo Subsidiary Ecommerce Acquisition The net adjustment made for all acquisitions and disposals on continuing operations that took place during the period ended 30 September 2019 amounted to a negative adjustment of US$213m on revenue and a positive adjustment of US$34m on trading profit. These adjustments include a change in estimate related to Mail.ru's deferred revenue, which the group adjusted for as part of the lag period. The adjustments to the amounts, reported in terms of IFRS, that have been made in arriving at the pro forma financial information are presented in the table below: Period ended 30 September 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 A B C D E F(2) G(3) H(4) Group Group composition composition Foreign Local Local disposal acquisition currency currency currency IFRS(1) adjustment adjustment adjustment growth IFRS(1) growth IFRS US$m US$'m US$'m US$'m US$'m US$'m % change % change CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue Internet 8 881 (411) 198 (438) 1 695 9 925 20 12 Ecommerce 1 840 (396) 142 (79) 401 1 908 28 4 - Classifieds 396 (2) 55 (13) 151 587 38 48 - Payments and Fintech 171 (2) 8 (12) 34 199 20 16 - Food Delivery 181 (6) 21 (11) 121 306 69 69 - Etail 849 (352) - (38) 66 525 13 (38) - Travel 137 (29) 34 - 4 146 4 7 - Other 106 (5) 24 (5) 25 145 25 37 Social and internet platforms 7 041 (15) 56 (359) 1 294 8 017 18 14 - Tencent 6 905 (13) - (357) 1 265 7 800 18 13 - Mail.ru 136 (2) 56 (2) 29 217 22 60 Corporate segment - - - - - - - - Economic interest 8 881 (411) 198 (438) 1 695 9 925 20 12 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Video Entertainment 644 (644) - - - - - (100) Group economic interest 9 525 (1 055) 198 (438) 1 695 9 925 20 4 (1) Figures presented on an economic-interest basis as per the segmental review. (2) A + B + C + D + E. (3) [E/(A + B)] x 100. (4) [(F/A) - 1] x 100. Refer to the segmental review and note 2 for details of the group's adoption of new accounting pronouncements during the period. The adjustments to the amounts, reported in terms of IFRS, that have been made in arriving at the pro forma financial information are presented in the table below: Period ended 30 September 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 A B C D E F(2) G(3) H(4) Group Group composition composition Foreign Local Local disposal acquisition currency currency currency IFRS(1) adjustment adjustment adjustment growth IFRS(1) growth IFRS US$m US$'m US$'m US$'m US$'m US$'m % change % change CONTINUING OPERATIONS Trading profit Internet 1 835 52 (18) (89) 138 1 918 7 5 Ecommerce (220) 56 (74) 17 (195) (416) >(100) (89) - Classifieds 42 1 (12) 5 1 37 2 (12) - Payments and Fintech (24) 1 (9) (1) (5) (38) (22) (58) - Food Delivery (41) (4) (46) 10 (202) (283) >(100) >(100) - Etail (83) 57 - 1 10 (15) 38 82 - Travel (19) (4) (2) - 4 (21) 17 (11) - Other (95) 5 (5) 2 (3) (96) (3) (1) Social and internet platforms 2 055 (4) 56 (106) 333 2 334 16 14 - Tencent 2 043 (4) - (106) 331 2 264 16 11 - Mail.ru 12 - 56 - 2 70 17 >100 Corporate segment - - - - - - - - Economic interest 1 835 52 (18) (89) 138 1 918 7 5 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Video Entertainment (154) 154 - - - - - (100) Group economic interest 1 681 206 (18) (89) 138 1 918 7 14 (1) Figures presented on an economic-interest basis as per the segmental review. South Africa Branch 145 West Street Sandown Johannesburg 2196 South Africa JSE Sponsor Investec Bank Limited ADR programme The Bank of New York Mellon maintains a GlobalBuyDIRECTSM plan for Naspers Limited. For additional information, please visit The Bank of New York Mellon's website at www.globalbuydirect.com or call Shareholder Relations at 1-888-BNY-ADRS or 1-800-345-1612 or write to: The Bank of New York Mellon, Shareholder Relations Department - GlobalBuyDIRECTSM, Church Street Station, PO Box 11258, New York, NY 10286-1258, USA. Important information This report contains forward-looking statements as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgements and future expectations, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. The key factors that could cause our actual results performance, or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, changes to IFRS and the interpretations, applications and practices subject thereto as they apply to past, present and future periods; ongoing and future acquisitions; changes to domestic and international business and market conditions such as exchange rate and interest rate movements; changes in the domestic and international regulatory and legislative environments; changes to domestic and international operational, social, economic and political conditions; the occurrence of labour disruptions; and industrial action and the effects of both current and future litigation. We are not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) revise or update any forward-looking statements contained in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 