Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Prosus N.V.    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PRX: PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:12am EST

IRESS

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROSUS N.V.
11:12aPRX : PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the s..
PU
10:51aProsus bullish on Just Eat, even as rival bid strengthens
RE
09:57aPRX : PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated in.../02
PU
09:52aPRX : PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated in.../03
PU
09:27aPROSUS N : delivers solid results for the six months ended 30 September 2019
PU
08:39aProsus 1st Half 2020 Net Profit Fell 9.1%; Has Strong Balance Sheet
DJ
08:32aNaspers 1st Half 2020 Net Profit Fell 34% on Tough Year-Earlier Comparative
DJ
08:24aPROSUS N.V. : Today Announced Its First Set of Results for the Six Months Ended ..
BU
08:07aPROSUS N : Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six month..
PU
11/20PRX : PROSUS N.V - Statement Regarding Takeaway.Com N.V. Offer Document
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 279 M
EBIT 2020 -528 M
Net income 2020 3 047 M
Finance 2020 1 920 M
Yield 2020 0,24%
P/E ratio 2020 38,3x
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
EV / Sales2020 33,5x
EV / Sales2021 27,7x
Capitalization 112 B
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 80,50  €
Last Close Price 62,10  €
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSUS N.V.0.00%111 896
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.64%399 962
NETFLIX16.45%136 599
NASPERS LIMITED-21.18%65 803
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%50 253
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.22.52%24 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group