PRX: PROSUS N.V - Condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 3 279 M EBIT 2020 -528 M Net income 2020 3 047 M Finance 2020 1 920 M Yield 2020 0,24% P/E ratio 2020 38,3x P/E ratio 2021 28,9x EV / Sales2020 33,5x EV / Sales2021 27,7x Capitalization 112 B Chart PROSUS N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 80,50 € Last Close Price 62,10 € Spread / Highest target 44,9% Spread / Average Target 29,6% Spread / Lowest Target -1,77% EPS Revisions Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PROSUS N.V. 0.00% 111 896 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.64% 399 962 NETFLIX 16.45% 136 599 NASPERS LIMITED -21.18% 65 803 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.00% 50 253 SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 22.52% 24 926