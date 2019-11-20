PRX: PROSUS N.V - Statement Regarding Takeaway.Com N.V. Offer Document

Regarding Takeaway.Com N.V. Offer Document

Statement Regarding Takeaway.Com N.V. Offer Document

PROSUS N.V.

(formerly named Myriad International Holdings N.V)

Incorporated in the Netherlands

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688

ISIN: NL0013654783

Euronext Amsterdam and JSE Share code: PRX

("Prosus")

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY

OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD

CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION





STATEMENT REGARDING TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. ("TAKEAWAY.COM") OFFER

DOCUMENT

The boards of Prosus N.V. ("Prosus") and MIH Food Delivery Holdings B.V. ("MIH") note the

publication of the offer document in respect of the Takeaway.com Offer, the financial terms of which

are unchanged from those contained in Takeaway.com´s announcement on 5 August 2019.

Prosus makes the following points in response to the Takeaway.com Offer:

o Prosus believes that Takeaway.com takes a narrow view of the Food Delivery sector based

principally on its experience in the Netherlands and Germany - markets that have so far

been relatively insulated from innovative global own-delivery competitors. On the other

hand, in the UK both Uber Eats and Deliveroo have been operating at scale for several

years, and consumers have come to expect superior restaurant selection and service

quality that Prosus believes would be difficult for Just Eat to match without substantial

investment and innovation.

o Takeaway.com continues to underestimate the scale of Just Eat´s required transformation

and the investment needed in own-delivery, marketing, product and technology. In

particular, Takeaway.com´s claim that it can achieve a meaningful own-delivery rollout with

no impact on the bottom line and through only tens of millions of investment is, in Prosus´s

view, unrealistic and demonstrates their lack of experience with the own-delivery business

model.

o The Takeaway.com Offer creates significant risks for Just Eat´s shareholders:

o Takeaway.com is trading at the highest valuation multiples amongst its peers.

Prosus believes that at these valuation levels there is little room for any slowdown

or missteps in execution.

o In the absence of required investment, Prosus believes that Just Eat´s operational

underperformance is likely to continue, putting the combined valuation under

pressure, as highlighted in a similar context in the US where Grubhub suffered a

43% share price decline in a day following its Q3 2019 results.

Prosus will continue to engage with Just Eat shareholders to outline its reasons for recommending

that Just Eat shareholders reject the Takeaway.com combination. Prosus urges Just Eat

shareholders to accept the Prosus Offer as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later

than the First Closing Date, being 1.00pm (London time) on 11 December 2019.

Bob van Dijk, CEO of Prosus, said:

"We are excited about the prospect of adding Just Eat to our portfolio of leading global Food

Delivery businesses and believe we are best positioned to address both the market opportunity and

the challenges facing the company. Prosus is at the forefront of the global transformation in Food

Delivery from marketplace to own-delivery and beyond, with the Food Delivery businesses in our

portfolio that are leaders in their markets delivering superior growth.

As a group, we have a proven track record in supporting the long-term growth and success of

companies that we invest in. As well as our ability to invest, we also bring the learning and expertise

we have gained over the past two decades across more than 120 countries and numerous leading

consumer internet businesses. We therefore believe that we are best positioned to help Just Eat

and its management team in the next phase of the company´s development.

Our cash offer provides compelling and certain value to shareholders at a premium to the

Takeaway.com Offer and removes the downside risk for Just Eat´s shareholders. Our offer also

reflects the substantial investment required in product, technology, marketing and own-delivery

capabilities to make the most of Just Eat´s long-term potential. We believe that the Takeaway.com

offer underestimates the substantial investment required in Just Eat to recapture market share and

improve performance in an increasingly competitive sector undergoing global transformation."





Enquiries:

Investor Enquiries +1 347 210 4305

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

Media Enquiries +44 207 251 3801

Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations

Finsbury (PR adviser to Prosus)

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Financial adviser to Prosus and MIH) +44 20 7742 4000

Charles Harman

Barry Weir

Bill Hutchings

James Robinson

Chris Wood

Morgan Stanley & Co International plc (Financial adviser to +44 207 425 8000

Prosus and MIH)

Mark Rawlinson

Gergely Voros

Enrique Perez-Hernandez

Laurence Hopkins

Ben Grindley

Finsbury (PR adviser to Prosus) +44 207 251 3801

Rollo Head

Guy Lamming

Allen & Overy LLP is retained as legal adviser to Prosus and MIH.

JSE sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

20 November 2019

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands

Important notice related to financial advisers

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan

Cazenove (J.P. Morgan Cazenove) and which is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA

and the PRA in the United Kingdom, is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Prosus and MIH

and no one else in connection with the Offer and will not regard any other person as its client in

relation to the Offer and shall not be responsible to anyone other than Prosus or MIH for providing

the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove, or for providing advice in relation to

the Offer or any matter referred to in this announcement. Neither J.P. Morgan Cazenove nor any

of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or

indirect, whether in contract, in tort, in delict, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not

a client of J.P. Morgan Cazenove in connection with this announcement, any statement contained

herein, the Offer or otherwise.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (Morgan Stanley), which is authorised by the PRA and

regulated by the FCA and the PRA in the United Kingdom, is acting as financial adviser exclusively

for Prosus and MIH and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement.

In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley, its affiliates and their respective directors,

officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be

responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing

advice in connection with the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Further information

This announcement is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to and does not

constitute or form part of, an offer, invitation, inducement or the solicitation of an offer to purchase,

otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of or exercise rights in respect

of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval of an offer to buy securities in any

jurisdiction, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of

any securities pursuant to the Offer in any jurisdiction in contravention of any applicable laws.

The Offer is subject to English law and to the applicable requirements of the City Code, the Panel,

the Listing Rules, the London Stock Exchange and the FCA.

The Offer is being implemented solely pursuant to the terms of the Offer Document (or, in the event

that the Offer is to be implemented by means of a Scheme, the Scheme Document), which, together

with the Form of Acceptance (in the case of certificated Just Eat Shares), contains the full terms

and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to accept the Offer. Just Eat Shareholders are

advised to read the Offer Document (including the related Form of Acceptance) (and/or, in the event

that the Offer is to be implemented by way of a Scheme, the Scheme Document) in full as it contains

important information in relation to the Offer. Any decision in respect of the Offer or other response

in relation to the Offer, by Just Eat Shareholders should be made only on the basis of the

information contained in those documents (and/or, in the event that the Offer is to be implemented

by way of a Scheme, the Scheme Document). Just Eat Shareholders are advised to read the formal

documentation in relation to the Offer carefully.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus exempted document.

Overseas shareholders

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in, and the availability of the Offer to

persons who are residents, citizens or nationals of, jurisdictions other than England and Wales

and the Netherlands may be restricted by law and regulation and therefore any persons into

whose possession this announcement comes who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other

than the United Kingdom and the Netherlands should inform themselves about and observe any

applicable requirements. In particular, the ability of persons who are not resident in the United

Kingdom or the Netherlands, or who are subject to the laws of another jurisdiction, to participate

in the Offer or to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer, may be affected by the laws of

the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located. Just Eat Shareholders who are in any doubt

regarding such matters should consult an appropriate independent financial adviser in their

relevant jurisdiction without delay. Any failure to comply with such requirements may constitute a

violation of the laws and/or regulation of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by

applicable law, the companies and other persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility

or liability for any violation of such restrictions by any person.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the

City Code, the Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules

and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if

this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside

England and Wales and/or the Netherlands.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by Just Eat Shareholders may be a taxable transaction

under applicable national, state and local, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each Just Eat

Shareholder is urged to consult their independent professional adviser regarding the tax

consequences of the Offer applicable to him.

Unless otherwise determined by MIH or required by the City Code, and permitted by applicable law

and regulation, the Offer is not being made and will not be made available directly or indirectly in,

into or from or by any use, means, instrumentality (including, but not limited to, facsimile, e-mail or

other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any

facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of, any Restricted Jurisdiction or where to

do so would violate the laws of that jurisdiction. No person may accept or procure the acceptance

of the Offer by any use, means, instrumentality of, or from within, any Restricted Jurisdiction or

where to do so would violate the laws of that jurisdiction, and the Offer will not be capable of

acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities or, from or within a Restricted

Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction, if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that

jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and any documentation relating to the Offer

are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed, transmitted or otherwise forwarded,

distributed or sent in, into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do

so would violate the laws of that jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents (including

agents, custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send

them in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where to do so would

violate the laws in that jurisdiction. If the Offer is implemented by way of a Scheme (unless

otherwise permitted by applicable law and regulation), no person may vote in favour of the Scheme

by any use, means, instrumentality or form and the Offer will not be capable of acceptance from or

within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction, if to do so would constitute a violation of

the laws of that jurisdiction.

Further details in relation to Just Eat Shareholders who are resident in, ordinarily resident in, or

citizens of, jurisdictions outside England and Wales are contained in the Offer Document.

Notice to US investors

The Offer is being made to Just Eat Shareholders resident in the United States in reliance on, and

compliance with, the applicable US tender offer rules, including Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act,

and Regulation 14E thereunder. The Offer is being made in the United States by MIH and no one

else.

The Offer relates to the shares of a UK incorporated company and is subject to disclosure and

other procedural requirements, which are different from certain United States disclosure and

procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement

procedures and timing of payments.

Furthermore, the payment and settlement procedure with respect to the Offer will comply with the

relevant United Kingdom rules, which differ from US payment and settlement procedures,

particularly with regard to the date of payment of consideration.

In accordance with normal UK practice and consistent with Rule 14e-5(b) under the US Exchange

Act, MIH, certain affiliated companies and their nominees or brokers (acting as agents) may make

certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares in Just Eat other than pursuant to the

Offer, before or during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance (or, if the Offer is

implemented by way of a Scheme, until the date on which the Scheme becomes effective, lapses

or is otherwise withdrawn). If such purchases or arrangements to purchase were to be made they

would be made outside the United States either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private

transactions at negotiated prices and would comply with applicable law, including, to the extent

applicable, the US Exchange Act. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as

required in the UK and the Unites States, will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and

will be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com. In

addition, in accordance with normal UK practice and consistent with Rule 14e-5(b) under the US

Exchange Act, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and their

affiliates may continue to act as exempt principal traders in Just Eat Shares on the London Stock

Exchange and engage in certain other purchasing activities consistent with their respective normal

and usual practice and applicable law. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as

required in the UK and the United States, will be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and

will be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com. To

the extent that such information is made public in the United Kingdom, it will also be publicly

disclosed in the United States.

The receipt of consideration by a US holder for the transfer of its Just Eat Shares pursuant to the

Offer may be a taxable transaction for United States federal income tax purposes and under

applicable United States state and local, as well as non-US and other, tax laws. Each Just Eat

Shareholder is urged to consult their independent professional adviser immediately regarding the

tax consequences of the Offer applicable to them, including under applicable United States federal,

state and local, as well as non-US and other, tax laws.

It may be difficult for US holders to enforce their rights, effect service of process within the United

States and/or enforce any claim arising out of the US federal securities laws, since Just Eat is

incorporated under the laws of England and Wales. Prosus and MIH are organised under the laws

of the Netherlands and the majority of the officers and directors of Just Eat, Prosus and MIH are

residents of countries other than the United States. It may not be possible to sue Prosus, MIH or

Just Eat, or any of their respective directors, officers or affiliates, in a non-US court for violations of

US securities laws. It may be difficult to compel Prosus, MIH, Just Eat and their respective

directors, officers and affiliates to subject themselves to the jurisdiction and judgment of a US court.

Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any US state securities commission has

approved or disapproved the Offer, or passed upon the fairness of the Offer or passed upon the

adequacy or accuracy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in

the United States.

No offer to acquire securities or to exchange securities for other securities has been made, or will

be made, directly or indirectly, in or into, or by the use of the mails of, or by any means or

instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce or any facilities of a national securities exchange

of, the United States or any other country in which such offer may not be made other than: (i) in

accordance with the tender offer requirements under the Exchange Act, or the securities laws of

such other country, as the case may be; or (ii) pursuant to an available exemption from such

requirements.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains certain statements that are or may be forward-looking statements,

including with respect to the Offer. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are

not based on current or historical facts, but rather on assumptions, expectations, valuations,

targets, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks

and uncertainties which could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from

the future results, performance or events expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement may be

forward-looking statements. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words

such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "is expected", "objective",

"outlook", "risk", "seeks", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", "anticipates",

"estimates", "will look to", "budget", "strategy", "would look to", "scheduled", "goal", "prepares",

"forecasts", "cost-saving", "is subject to", "synergy", "projects" or words or terms of similar substance

or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain

actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might", "probably" or "will" be taken,

occur or be achieved. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and

uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to

events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the

context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause actual results and

developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking

statements. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or

implied in any forward-looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of

the date of this announcement. Any forward-looking statements made in this announcement on

behalf of Prosus or MIH are made as of the date of this announcement based on the opinions and

estimates of directors of Prosus or MIH respectively and no assurance can be given that such

opinions or estimates will prove to have been correct.

No forward-looking or other statements have been reviewed by the auditors of Prosus, MIH or Just

Eat. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and all subsequent oral or

written forward-looking statements attributable to Prosus, MIH or Just Eat or their respective

members, directors, officers, advisers or employees or any person acting on their behalf are

expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this

section.

Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement. None of Prosus,

MIH or Just Eat, or any of their respective members, associates or directors, officers or advisers

and any person acting on behalf of one or more of them, provides any representation, warranty,

assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-

looking statements in this announcement will actually occur. Other than in accordance with their

legal or regulatory obligations (including under the City Code, the Listing Rules and the Disclosure

Guidance and Transparency Rules), no member of the Prosus Group is under, or undertakes, any

obligation, and each of the foregoing expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or

revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

No profit forecasts or estimates

No statement in, or referred to in, this announcement or incorporated by reference into this

announcement is intended as or shall be deemed to be a profit forecast or estimate for any period.

No statement in, or referred to in, this announcement or incorporated by reference into this

announcement should be interpreted to mean that income of persons (where relevant), cash flow

from operations, free cash flow, earnings or earnings per share for Just Eat, Prosus or the Enlarged

Group (as applicable) for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed

the historic published cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings, earnings per share or

dividend for Just Eat, Prosus, MIH or Neptune or the Enlarged Group (as applicable).

Disclosure requirements of the City Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the City Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of

relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror

other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be,

solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of an offer

period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first

identified.

An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person´s interests and short positions

in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of: (i) the offeree company; and (ii)

any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule

8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day

following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m.

(London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities

exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the

offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening

Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure. Under Rule 8.3(b) of the City Code,

any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the

offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the

person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror.

A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person´s interests

and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of: (i) the offeree

company; and (ii) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have

previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b)

applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the

date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or

understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of

an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for

the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and

Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons

acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4). Details of the offeree and offeror

companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing

Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel´s website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when

the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the

Panel´s Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you

are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

Electronic communications

Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain other information provided by

Just Eat Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt

of communications from Just Eat may be provided to MIH during the Offer Period as required under

Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the City Code to comply with Rule 2.11(c) of the City Code.

Publication on website and availability of hard copies

A copy of this announcement and the documents required to be published by Rule 26 of the City

Code will be made available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted

Jurisdictions), on Prosus´s website at www.Prosus.com/investors/Just Eat in accordance with Rule

26 of the City Code. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of the website is not incorporated

into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Just Eat Shareholders may request a hard copy of this announcement by contacting

Computershare Investor Services PLC at Corporate Actions Projects, Bristol, BS99 6AH during

business hours on 0370 707 1066 (lines are open from 8.30a.m. to 5.30p.m., Monday to Friday

(excluding public holidays in England and Wales)). If you have received this announcement in

electronic form, copies of this announcement and any document or information incorporated by

reference into this document will not be provided unless such a request is made. Just Eat

Shareholders may also request that all future documents, announcements and information to be

sent to them in relation to the Offer should be in hard copy form.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you

are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your

stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or independent financial adviser duly authorised

under FSMA if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately

authorised independent financial adviser.





Date: 20/11/2019 12:30:00

Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').

The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of

the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,

indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,

information disseminated through SENS.

2019-11-20

print | e-mail













JSE News Service (SENS)









PROSUS 14:21:45 11/20/2019

All JSE data delayed by 15 min.





KEY:

O=OPEN | C=CLOSE

B=BID | A=ASK

H=HIGH* | L=LOW*

YH=YEAR HIGH* | YL=YEAR LOW*

VOL=VOLUME

P/E=PRICE/EARNINGS* | YLD=YIELD*

DY=DIVIDEND YIELD*

*Calculated by IRESS

102395 -364

O 103100 C 102759

B 102311 A 102395

H 103100 L 98982

YH 125000 YL 97810

VOL 420299

P/E N/A YLD N/A

DY N/A





IRESS and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright IRESS, 2019