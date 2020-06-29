Prosus Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Rises; Confident for Future

By Sabela Ojea

Prosus NV reported Monday a rise in net profit for fiscal 2020 and said it is confident to navigate through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amsterdam-listed company, which was spun out of Naspers Ltd. in 2019, posted a pretax profit for the year ended March 31 of $3.79 billion compared with $4.51 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Net profit increased to $3.82 billion from $3.58 billion, while revenue reflected growth of 17%, reaching $21.5 billion.

Core headline earnings from continuing operations were $3.4 billion, rising 9%.

"Improving profitability in Tencent and the more established ecommerce businesses were partially offset by the additional investment in the food-delivery business," it said.

Regarding the final dividend for the year, the company said that the board recommends a gross payment in the form of a capital repayment of 11 European cents (12.3 U.S. cents) a share.

"While the impact [of coronavirus] is likely to persist for some time, we are confident to weather the storm. The group's focus is on safety, plus leveraging its financial flexibility to continue building a business that grows strongly, generates high rates of return and provides employment for thousands over the long term," Prosus said.

