Euronext Amsterdam  >  Prosus N.V.    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
Prosus Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Rises; Confident for Future

06/29/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Prosus NV reported Monday a rise in net profit for fiscal 2020 and said it is confident to navigate through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amsterdam-listed company, which was spun out of Naspers Ltd. in 2019, posted a pretax profit for the year ended March 31 of $3.79 billion compared with $4.51 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Net profit increased to $3.82 billion from $3.58 billion, while revenue reflected growth of 17%, reaching $21.5 billion.

Core headline earnings from continuing operations were $3.4 billion, rising 9%.

"Improving profitability in Tencent and the more established ecommerce businesses were partially offset by the additional investment in the food-delivery business," it said.

Regarding the final dividend for the year, the company said that the board recommends a gross payment in the form of a capital repayment of 11 European cents (12.3 U.S. cents) a share.

"While the impact [of coronavirus] is likely to persist for some time, we are confident to weather the storm. The group's focus is on safety, plus leveraging its financial flexibility to continue building a business that grows strongly, generates high rates of return and provides employment for thousands over the long term," Prosus said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -0.37% 3103.47 End-of-day quote.35.48%
PROSUS N.V. -0.55% 79.5 Delayed Quote.20.16%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.21% 486 End-of-day quote.29.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 125 M - -
Net income 2020 3 942 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 779 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 45,1x
Nbr of Employees 15 677
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 93,70 €
Last Close Price 79,94 €
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Operating Officer
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSUS N.V.20.16%145 583
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED29.13%592 970
NETFLIX, INC.37.03%195 009
NASPERS LIMITED35.48%76 861
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.44%51 343
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.77.16%49 269
