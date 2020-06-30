Prosus N : Dutch corporate governance code compliance (201 kB)

The management board both appoints and dismisses the senior internal auditor. Both the appointment and the dismissal of the senior internal auditor should be submitted to the supervisory board for approval, along with the recommendation issued by the audit committee.

The board has delegated certain powers to the audit committee, including overseeing the internal audit function. The board believes that the audit committee, whose members are financially literate and have business as well as financial acumen, are well placed to do so. As such, the audit committee, and not the board, appoints the group head of internal audit.

The management board should assess the way in which the internal audit function fulﬁls its responsibility annually, taking into account the audit committee's opinion.

As discussed above, the board has delegated certain powers to the audit committee. The audit committee (pursuant to the powers delegated to it by the board), and not the board, assesses the internal audit function.

Each director is also a member of the Naspers board and the composition of each board committee is the same as the corresponding Naspers board committee. Prosus believes that it is in the best interests of the group and its shareholders that the Prosus board and the Naspers board (and their respective committees) have the same composition. Following the annual evaluation of independence, it was determined that Koos Bekker, Rachel Jafta, Debra Meyer, Nolo Letele, Steve Pacak, Fred Phaswana, Cobus Stofberg and Ben van der Ross are independent for purposes of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. In light of this assessment, the board complies with best practice provision 2.1.7