Prosus N : additional information presentation (2.2 MB)

Detailed Financials

For the year ended 31 March 2020

Operations

Core Classifieds: Creating a profitable, sustainable portfolio of assets

OLX is the largest classifieds player globally

Core classifieds operations in22 markets1globally

309m3monthly users

OLX Group: Average revenue/internet user (ARPIU)2,3monetisation countries (US$) 4%FY19 FY20 Average monthly paying listers ('000)3 22% 3.44 2.83 FY19 FY20

Core classifieds:

•OLX continues to create a profitable, sustainable portfolio of businesses. 1.70 1.77

•OLX's portfolio contains leading businesses at varying stages of maturity. Earlier stage markets will enable the business to deliver future growth.

•OLX's platforms are underpinned by ML driven shared services which drive scale and efficiency globally.

•Monetisation is illustrated through continued growth in number of paying listers. OLX's monetising markets delivered healthy profit margins of 47%.

•OLX drove in-market consolidation deals that will accelerate user growth, optimise new product investment and marketing, and create longer-term value.

•In March and April, OLX saw 30%+ declines in traffic, as key markets went into lockdown. User KPIs have since stabilized and, in many countries, are back to or above pre Covid-19 levels.

1Number of markets and map illustrates controlled Core Classifieds markets (including OLX Brazil). The geographic representation has been revised as the Group split Core Classifieds and Transactions markets. Countries with lower than 1 000 daily unique listers excluded from active country list.

2OLX Group data excludes letgo. FY20 is fx neutral based on FY19 (Nominal ARPIU is US$1.74).

3Data reflects full-year averages at 100% of controlled entities and proportionate share of equity-accounted investments. Numbers have been adjusted to reflect like-for-like due to changes in the markets within our portfolio.

Core Classifieds: Our key markets delivered attractive economics

1OLX Brazil is a 50:50 joint venture with Adevinta. The financial information for OLX Brazil refers to our economic interest.

Avito:

•Avito grew strongly and delivered a 51% trading profit margin. Avito continues toinvest in new products to further deepen its ecosystem and improve user experience eg. Avito Pay & Ship.

•Avito expanded and deepened its presence in key verticals, with autos and real estate continuing their strong growth trajectories.

OLX Poland:

•OLX Poland showed sustained platform growth enabling a 58% trading profit margin in FY20.

•OLX Poland is integrating with FCG in Poland to increase the optionality for its auto consumers.

OLX Brazil:

•Top-line growth is fueling operational leverage. Autos and real estate drove the growth and, pre-pandemic, the business saw a recovery in advertising. Trading profit was impacted by one-off costs such as SBC. Excluding these charges, margin improved YoY to 18% (FY19: 15%).

