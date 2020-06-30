Prosus N : additional information presentation (2.2 MB)

Log in
PROSUS N.V.

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
06/30 05:10:37 am
82.64 EUR   +3.95%
PROSUS N : Dutch corporate governance code compliance
PU
PROSUS N : additional information presentation
PU
South Africa's Naspers posts 4.5% fall in full-year profit
RE
Prosus N : additional information presentation

06/30/2020 | 04:49am EDT

Detailed Financials

For the year ended 31 March 2020

Important information

This report contains forward-looking statements as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning our financial condition, results of operations and businesses.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "could", should", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "assumes" or "anticipates", or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements and other statements contained in this report regarding matters that are not historical facts involve predictions. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us and our subsidiaries. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary materially from the future results indicated, expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

There are a number of factors that could affect our future operations and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including (without limitation): (a) changes to IFRS and associated interpretations, applications and practices as they apply to past, present and future periods; (b) ongoing and future acquisitions, changes to domestic and international business and market conditions such as exchange rate and interest rate movements; (c) changes in domestic and international regulatory and legislative environments; (d) changes to domestic and international operational, social, economic and political conditions; (f) labour disruptions and industrial action; and (g) the effects of both current and future litigation.

The forward-looking statements contained in the report speak only as of the date of the report. We are not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We cannot give any assurance that forward-looking statements will prove correct and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Operations

Core Classifieds: Creating a profitable, sustainable portfolio of assets

OLX is the largest classifieds player globally

Core classifieds operations in22 markets1globally

309m3monthly users

OLX Group: Average revenue/internet user (ARPIU)2,3monetisation countries (US$)

4%FY19

FY20

Average monthly paying listers ('000)3

22%

3.44

2.83

FY19

FY20

Core classifieds:

  • OLX continues to create a profitable, sustainable portfolio of businesses.

    1.70

    1.77

  • OLX's portfolio contains leading businesses at varying stages of maturity. Earlier stage markets will enable the business to deliver future growth.

  • OLX's platforms are underpinned by ML driven shared services which drive scale and efficiency globally.

  • Monetisation is illustrated through continued growth in number of paying listers. OLX's monetising markets delivered healthy profit margins of 47%.

  • OLX drove in-market consolidation deals that will accelerate user growth, optimise new product investment and marketing, and create longer-term value.

  • In March and April, OLX saw 30%+ declines in traffic, as key markets went into lockdown. User KPIs have since stabilized and, in many countries, are back to or above pre Covid-19 levels.

  • 1Number of markets and map illustrates controlled Core Classifieds markets (including OLX Brazil). The geographic representation has been revised as the Group split Core Classifieds and Transactions markets. Countries with lower than 1 000 daily unique listers excluded from active country list.

  • 2OLX Group data excludes letgo. FY20 is fx neutral based on FY19 (Nominal ARPIU is US$1.74).

  • 3Data reflects full-year averages at 100% of controlled entities and proportionate share of equity-accounted investments. Numbers have been adjusted to reflect like-for-like due to changes in the markets within our portfolio.

Core Classifieds: Our key markets delivered attractive economics

1OLX Brazil is a 50:50 joint venture with Adevinta. The financial information for OLX Brazil refers to our economic interest.

Avito:

  • Avito grew strongly and delivered a 51% trading profit margin. Avito continues toinvest in new products to further deepen its ecosystem and improve user experience eg. Avito Pay & Ship.

  • Avito expanded and deepened its presence in key verticals, with autos and real estate continuing their strong growth trajectories.

OLX Poland:

  • OLX Poland showed sustained platform growth enabling a 58% trading profit margin in FY20.

  • OLX Poland is integrating with FCG in Poland to increase the optionality for its auto consumers.

OLX Brazil:

  • Top-line growth is fueling operational leverage. Autos and real estate drove the growth and, pre-pandemic, the business saw a recovery in advertising. Trading profit was impacted by one-off costs such as SBC. Excluding these charges, margin improved YoY to 18% (FY19: 15%).

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:48:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 125 M - -
Net income 2020 3 942 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 779 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 45,0x
Nbr of Employees 15 677
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 93,70 €
Last Close Price 79,50 €
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Operating Officer
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSUS N.V.19.50%145 270
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED29.39%594 180
NETFLIX, INC.38.22%196 698
NASPERS LIMITED35.91%77 216
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.37%51 378
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.77.29%49 304
