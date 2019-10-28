Prosus : Statement - Opportunity to Engage With Shareholders to Discuss the Merits of Its Just Eat Offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

Prosus N.V ("Prosus") (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX) welcomes the opportunity to engage with shareholders to discuss the merits of its offer. The Just Eat share price on the day before we announced our offer, even with the benefit of the premium embedded within Takeaway.com’s offer, was 589p. In our view, this price reflected the market’s disappointment in the continued weak performance of the business, as most recently evidenced in their Q3 update. This reflects the strong competitive pressures the business is facing and highlights the significant investment required to compete successfully. We intend to invest in the business in order to ensure it remains competitive. The Prosus offer of 710p is a 20% premium to the 589p Just Eat share price on the day before we announced our offer and aims to deliver value by eliminating operational execution risk and providing certainty for Just Eat’s shareholders today at an attractive premium.

Prosus also reconfirms that it does not control Delivery Hero or its investment decisions. Prosus had not disclosed its interest in making an offer for Just Eat to Delivery Hero prior to the issue of its Rule 2.7 announcement. This was separately confirmed by statements made by Delivery Hero, as reported by the media today which said “The decision to sell down Takeaway.com shares was taken by Delivery Hero's management board independently in September 2019. Delivery Hero had no knowledge of Prosus' contemplated offer to acquire Just Eat prior to the publication of the offer."

It should also be noted that the broader food delivery sector, including Delivery Hero, traded down between Delivery Hero’s announcement of the share sale and the announcement of Prosus’ offer for Just Eat.

