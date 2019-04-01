Log in
Protagonist Therapeutics : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, April 9

04/01/2019 | 07:14am EDT

NEWARK, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Conference in London.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.)

Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Time: 9:50 a.m. BST
Location: Grosvenor House, London

A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors page of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to transform existing treatment paradigms for patients with significant unmet medical needs. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic for the potential treatment of anemia and iron overload related to rare blood diseases with an initial focus on beta thalassemia. PTG-200 is an oral peptide interleukin-23 receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of Crohn's disease, and it has completed Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers. The company has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech for the clinical development of PTG-200. PN-943 is an oral, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin antagonist peptide in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California, with pre-clinical and clinical staff in California and discovery operations in both California and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protagonist-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright--co-global-life-sciences-conference-on-tuesday-april-9-300820426.html

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
