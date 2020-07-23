Protective Insurance : Think Heat!

Every year, dozens of workers die and thousands more become ill while working in extreme heat or humid conditions. There are a range of heat illnesses and they can affect anyone, regardless of age or physical condition.

Heat stress can result in heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, or heat rashes. Heat can also increase the risk of injuries in workers as it may result in sweaty palms, fogged-up safety glasses, and dizziness. Burns may also occur as a result of accidental contact with hot surfaces or steam.

Under OSHA law, employers are responsible for providing workplaces free of known safety hazards. This includes protecting workers from extreme heat. An employer with workers exposed to high temperatures should establish a complete heat illness prevention program.

Provide workers with water, rest and shade.

Allow new or returning workers to gradually increase workloads and take more frequent breaks as they acclimatize, or build a tolerance for working in the heat.

Plan for emergencies and train workers on prevention.

Monitor workers for signs of illness.

To learn more about types of heat-related illnesses, symptoms and treatments, visit the NIOSH website

National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety, Occupational Safety and Health Administration