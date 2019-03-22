Protek : CV PROTEK Once Again Led the Rankings of the Pharmaceutical Distributors for 2018

In 2018, CV Protek once again led the rankings of pharmaceutical distributors prepared by the analytics companies IQVIA and DSM Group. According to IQVIA, the company accounted for 15.8% share of the direct sales market in 2018. Puls ranked second with 15.1% of market share and Katren ranked third with 14.7%. CV Protek also came in at No.1 on the top national distributors list in terms of gross turnover and commercial sales. According to DSM Group, Protek's share made 16%, Katren's made 15.5%, the share of Puls made 14.6%. According to IQVIA, the combined market share of the 10 largest distributors on the direct sale market reached 69.3%, that is 1.9% more than in 2017. 'In 2018, we observed decrease in CV Protek's sales by 7%. That was an expected result of the new credit policy of the company aimed at minimizing risks and removing unfair players from the market. But still, CV Protek is atop the rankings of distributors, and in our opinion, this is prove that the right business strategy has been employed,' - said Dmitry Pogrebinsky, General Director of CV Protek.