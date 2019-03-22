Protek : Rigla Led the Rankings of the most Influential Pharmacy Chains in 2018

Rigla is at the top of TOP-20 list of pharmacy chains prepared by the analytics company AlphaRM. In 2018, the market share of the company is 5.46%, volume of sales is more than 66 billion rubles. Erkafarm is ranked No.2 with 5.35 of market share, Implozia ranked No.3 with 3.83%. Rigla also came in at No.1 on the ranking of traditional pharmacy chains prepared by the analytics company RNC Pharmа. The share of the company on the pharmaceuticals market is 5.8% , on the non-medicinal market - 5.9%, in total - 5.82% excluding subsidized pharmaceutical provision. 2018 was a successful year for Rigla Pharmacy Chain: due to new regions involved, geographical spread of the company increased, the loyalty programs and online projects gain momentum, in particular, the clients of the pharmacies 'Bud Zdorov!' have now the opportunity to make online reservation of the goods. The number of personnel has also increased - in 2018, the pharmacy chain employed more than 10,000 employees. Following the basic trends of the market development, the company holds leadership in the retail segment of the market,' - said Alexander Filippov, General Director of Rigla Pharmacy Chain.