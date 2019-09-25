Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Proteon Therapeutics Inc    PRTO

PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC

(PRTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) on Behalf of Proteon Shareholders and Encourages Proteon Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) on behalf of Proteon shareholders concerning the proposed merger with ArTara Therapeutics, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on September 23, 2019, Proteon shareholders will own 10% of the combined company. The investigation focuses on whether Proteon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Proteon shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Proteon please go to https://bespc.com/prto/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-proteon-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-prto-on-behalf-of-proteon-shareholders-and-encourages-proteon-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300925330.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC
12:10pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : PRTO) on Behalf of Proteon Shareholders a..
PR
09/24PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregiste..
AQ
09/24PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
09/23Proteon Therapeutics and ArTara Therapeutics Agree to Combine
GL
08/15PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
08/07PROTEON THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07PROTEON THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/07PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
08/07Proteon Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05/15PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group