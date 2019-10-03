Log in
PROTEON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PRTO)
PROTEON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. - PRTO

10/03/2019 | 05:58pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PRTO) with ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. in a stock-for-stock transaction after which Proteon shareholders will own approximately 10% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-prto/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Business Wire 2019
