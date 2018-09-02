Log in
PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC (PRTA)
EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Prothena Corporation plc – PRTA

09/02/2018

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) from October 15, 2015 through April 20, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Prothena investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Prothena class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1348.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period violated the federal securities laws by: (1) withholding relevant trial data showing that Prothena’s NEOD001, an antibody designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis (“AL amyloidosis”), was not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis; (2) making misleading comparisons of NEOD001’s “best response” rates against certain prior studies; and (3) touting that Prothena’s ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 provided a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1348.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
