EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Prothena Corporation plc – PRTA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) from October 15, 2015 through
April 20, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit
seeks to recover damages for Prothena investors under the federal
securities laws.
To join the Prothena class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1348.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period violated
the federal securities laws by: (1) withholding relevant trial data
showing that Prothena’s NEOD001, an antibody designed to treat amyloid
light chain amyloidosis (“AL amyloidosis”), was not an effective
treatment for AL amyloidosis; (2) making misleading comparisons of
NEOD001’s “best response” rates against certain prior studies; and (3)
touting that Prothena’s ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NEOD001 provided a
strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies of NEOD001,
even though the full Phase 1/2 study data demonstrated that NEOD001 was
not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17,
2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of
other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1348.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
