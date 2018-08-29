Prothena : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Extended Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the September
17, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Prothena Corporation
plc (“Prothena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRTA)
securities between October 15, 2015 and April 20, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Prothena investors have until September
17, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their Prothena investments are encouraged
to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal
rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On October 15, 2015, Prothena announced its late-stage Phase 2b “PRONTO”
study and expansion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the antibody
NEOD001. On April 23, 2018, Prothena announced it was ending development
of NEOD001 after its Phase 2b PRONTO trial failed to reach either its
primary or secondary endpoints. On this news, shares of Prothena fell
$25.34, or nearly 69%, to close at $11.50 on April 23, 2018, thereby
injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants during
the Class Period violated the federal securities laws by: (1)
withholding relevant trial data showing that Prothena’s NEOD001, an
antibody designed to treat amyloid light chain amyloidosis (“AL
amyloidosis”), was not an effective treatment for AL amyloidosis; (2)
making misleading comparisons of NEOD001’s “best response” rates against
certain prior studies; and (3) touting that Prothena’s ongoing Phase 1/2
study of NEOD001 provided a strong basis for late-stage Phase 2b and
Phase 3 studies of NEOD001, even though the full Phase 1/2 study data
demonstrated that NEOD001 was not an effective treatment for AL
amyloidosis.
If you purchased shares of Prothena during the Class Period you may move
the Court no later than September 17, 2018 to ask the Court
to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need
not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice
or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of
Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005890/en/