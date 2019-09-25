Log in
Proto Labs Inc

PROTO LABS INC

(PRLB)
  Report  
News 
News

Proto Labs : Aerie Designs Creates Drone Control Solution with Injection Molding

0
09/25/2019

Where to begin… Every step we've taken on our development journey has required 10 steps that were not planned for or expected. It has been a challenge to align our business plan and financial forecasts with an evolving design.

We developed at least 20 prototypes along this concept direction. Proportions, fit, texture, openings, draft angles, size, laser engraving… New criteria would suddenly emerge from our test group that was important to integrate into the design.

Did Protolabs' automated design analysis or applications engineers help during the process?

Yes, most of the Protolabs team has been incredibly supportive and patient. It felt as though they became a part of the Aerie Team. As we investigated textures and and other finishing processes, we worked with the team to modify draft angles.

What processes did you use to manufacture your prototypes and final parts?

We used insert molding to manufacture the control knobs, since the design included threaded fasteners. We also used mold texturing and laser engraving to further enhance the feel of the controls and overall aesthetics.

What material will the control knob be molded with for production?

We'll be molding our final design in ABS plastic for its longevity and future color options. The material is easy to mold and the most economical for our application.

How many parts have you manufactured at Protolabs thus far?

We've done about a dozen 3D-printed prototypes, and have 50 injection molding samples from our mold. We actually just placed a production order of 6,000 parts!

What does the future at Aerie Designs look like?

Right now we are working to expand our product selection with a new control grip that will fit a different style of drone controller. We'll continue to work with Protolabs for additional tooling and on-demand manufacturing.

Disclaimer

Proto Labs Inc. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 18:42:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 467 M
EBIT 2019 79,8 M
Net income 2019 64,5 M
Finance 2019 130 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,6x
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,56x
EV / Sales2020 5,03x
Capitalization 2 723 M
Chart PROTO LABS INC
Duration : Period :
Proto Labs Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTO LABS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 107,75  $
Last Close Price 101,28  $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victoria M. Holt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sven A. Wehrwein Chairman
Donald G. Krantz Director
John A. Way Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Development
Robert Bodor Vice President & General Manager-Americas Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROTO LABS INC-10.20%2 723
ATLAS COPCO46.70%37 232
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.79%37 086
FANUC CORP24.98%36 051
INGERSOLL-RAND34.55%29 654
PARKER HANNIFIN19.15%22 834
