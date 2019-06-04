Log in
Proto Labs : Protolabs Launches Production Capabilities for Metal 3D Printing

06/04/2019 | 12:59am EDT

Protolabs Launches Production Capabilities for Metal 3D Printing

New additive manufacturing capabilities ensure production-level part quality through enhanced

secondary processes and inspection reporting

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN.-June 4, 2019-Digital manufacturing company, Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) has launched production capabilities for its metal 3D printing service. The new capabilities use secondary processes to improve the strength, dimensional accuracy, and cosmetic appearance of metal parts. As part of the launch, enhanced inspection reporting is also available.

"We see it every day. The designers and engineers we work with in industries like aerospace and medtech are choosing additive manufacturing for complex components in high-requirement applications," said Greg Thompson, global product manager for 3D printing at Protolabs. "These new production capabilities help them optimize their designs to enhance performance, reduce costs, and consolidate supply chains-and do so much faster than ever before."

Protolabs uses direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) technology-which is ISO 9001 and AS9100D- certified-to 3D print metal production parts. Once parts are built, several secondary options like postprocess machining, tapping, reaming, and heat treatments are possible, and quality control measures like powder analysis, material traceability, and process validation are taken.

The production launch spotlights Protolabs' effort toward advancing industrial 3D printing beyond prototyping. "We're committed to servicing our customers' needs throughout the product life cycle across both conventional and additive manufacturing processes," explained Thompson.

A number of recent steps that Protolabs has taken reinforce this including joining GE's Additive Manufacturing Network and MIT's Additive Manufacturing Consortium along with teaming with Wohlers Associates for an immersive 3D printing design course. The company has also added capacity to support its growth with more than 25 GE Additive Concept Laser Mlab and M2 machines for DMLS production.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world's fastest digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom parts and assemblies in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces development and production costs, and minimizes risk throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.

Contacts Alex Cardenas Highwire for Protolabs 650-218-8576

Sarah Ekenberg

Marketing Manager, PR & Media, Protolabs 763-479-7560

Disclaimer

Proto Labs Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 04:58:06 UTC
