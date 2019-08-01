Proto Labs : Smart Manufacturing Enables Mass Customization Trend

The Nike House of Innovation 000 in New York is a prime example of companies moving to meet the customization demands of its consumers. Photo: New York Times

Personalization and customization also play key roles in the consumer electronics industry, especially for small devices such as smartphones and tablets. These products often require periodic upgrades as technology changes, which also demands rapid customization. Indeed,studies have shownthat the younger the consumer, the greater their appetite for frequent product upgrades.

Wearable fitness trackers are prime examples. Fitbits, Garmin fitness trackers, Apple watches, and others require regular upgrades and the cycle of new model introductions is frequent.

This constantly changing technology and shorter product life cycle trend also is related to the growing popularity of connected products collectively known as the internet of things (IoT), which, again, calls for customization. Household products such as home climate controls and outside lighting and security systems are good examples. Additionally, medical-device companies, which used to put out a product that would be good for eight or nine years, now have various products that interface with your iPhone or tablet, so these items need to be upgraded every two or three or four years. Accordingly, companies in these industries are under the gun to accelerate how they do innovation and shorten those product life cycles.

It is clear that mass customization and product personalization has engaged the modern consumer, with 86% saying in a recent study that customization has some appeal and 62% willing to pay more to customize their products. On-demand choices and multiple product options are now expected of a company by the consumer, rather than it being viewed as an exclusive special service provided to the few.

As different industries move forward to address the technological challenges and shifting consumer expectations of the future, digital manufacturing will be at the forefront in assisting companies to meet the demands of the marketplace while satisfying the specific needs of their customers. Digital manufacturers must be able to provide speed and flexibility to companies with low-volume, high-mix production and on-demand manufacturing that supports customization.

'Mass customization for consumer products via accessories is an application Protolabs supports,' said Dan Barsness, Protolabs Vice President of Product Management and E-Commerce. 'Our digital manufacturing process provides market-leading mold costs, which permit our customers to cost-effectively create and test product variants.

'In addition to mass customization for consumer applications, Protolabs supports many B2B companies to meet the exact needs of their end customers. For example, companies with catalog products may want to offer special features or packaging for key customers. Our B2B mass customizers tell us our low cost and short lead times is one of their secret weapons to win big projects.'

As Protolabs CEO and President Vicki Holt said in a 2018 article in Industry Week, 'the biggest barriers to mass customization [are] conventional thinking and fear of change.' The flexibility and speed of digital manufacturers will help companies modernize their business model, while easing any fear of change or conventional thinking that might hold their products and profits back.

Millennials lead the way in seeking out products that can be customized and personalized. So, the modern marketplace must be able to service the needs of these young people who want to be given plenty of choices when it comes to the products they buy. Twentieth century approaches to mass production will no longer be viable in the 21st century, where mass customization and product personalization continue to grow in popularity and availability.

According to an April 2018 YouGov survey, 26% of U.S. consumers have personalized a product. And this personalization extends to an array of products and services: Clothing, food and beverages, technology products-especially items such as smartphones and tablets, vacation and travel experiences, and household goods. Modern consumers are looking for a personalized, unique experience in all facets of their lives. Companies in every industry must cater to the specific needs of their customers or risk getting left behind in favor of businesses that provide customization and personalization in an era where consumer choice is everything.