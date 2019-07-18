Proto Labs : Technology to Help You Make the Most of Your Summer

Whether you want to step up your fitness routine, explore the unknown, or just make your camping trip a little more comfortable, chances are there is a device for that. This month we round up a list of innovative products aimed at helping you get the most out of your summer.

The second generation SmartHalo cycling computer comes with upgraded features including navigation, alarm system, fitness tracker, front light, and speedometer. Just in time for summer, the SmartHalo 2 launched on Kickstarter in late May, reaching 525% of its backing goal in just three days. Founders tout the simplistic display, giving cyclists everything they need to know at a glance and allowing them to focus on the ride and not the device. Unfortunately, the smart biking device is still in the prototyping phase and not set to ship until this winter.

Overlanding, or driving somewhere in a kitted-out SUV, usually off-road on rough terrain, is becoming a popular summer pastime for the bold. The Garmin Overlander GPS enables brave drivers to explore further in a way that is accessible and safe. The device, dubbed 'the Chuck Norris of GSP devices' by topspeed, allows users to download and store maps; includes time, distance, speed, and elevation trackers; displays pitch and roll gauges; and even includes barometer, altimeter, and compass. The already pricey devicecan also be paired with the Garmin inReach Mini satellite communicator for an additional $350 to allow users to send and receive text messages and an SOS distress signal.