Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Proto Labs Inc    PRLB

PROTO LABS INC

(PRLB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Proto Labs : Technology to Help You Make the Most of Your Summer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Whether you want to step up your fitness routine, explore the unknown, or just make your camping trip a little more comfortable, chances are there is a device for that. This month we round up a list of innovative products aimed at helping you get the most out of your summer.

Bike Smarter, and Harder

The second generation SmartHalo cycling computer comes with upgraded features including navigation, alarm system, fitness tracker, front light, and speedometer. Just in time for summer, the SmartHalo 2 launched on Kickstarter in late May, reaching 525% of its backing goal in just three days. Founders tout the simplistic display, giving cyclists everything they need to know at a glance and allowing them to focus on the ride and not the device. Unfortunately, the smart biking device is still in the prototyping phase and not set to ship until this winter.

Roam the Unknown without Getting Lost

Overlanding, or driving somewhere in a kitted-out SUV, usually off-road on rough terrain, is becoming a popular summer pastime for the bold. The Garmin Overlander GPS enables brave drivers to explore further in a way that is accessible and safe. The device, dubbed 'the Chuck Norris of GSP devices' by topspeed, allows users to download and store maps; includes time, distance, speed, and elevation trackers; displays pitch and roll gauges; and even includes barometer, altimeter, and compass. The already pricey devicecan also be paired with the Garmin inReach Mini satellite communicator for an additional $350 to allow users to send and receive text messages and an SOS distress signal.

Disclaimer

Proto Labs Inc. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 16:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROTO LABS INC
12:05pPROTO LABS : Technology to Help You Make the Most of Your Summer
PU
07/17PROTO LABS : Strategic Prototyping for Human-Factors Engineering
PU
07/09PROTO LABS : Gravity Laboratories Designs Lens Control System with 3D Printing a..
PU
07/03PROTOLABS : Sets Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Result..
BU
07/01PROTO LABS : Keeping You Safe in the ‘Pool' of Manufacturing
PU
06/25PROTO LABS : Protolabs Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 Top S..
PU
06/18PROTO LABS : Sniffer Robotics Looks to Reduce Landfill Emissions with Help from ..
PU
06/11PROTO LABS : Protolabs Introduces Precision Color Matching on Molded Parts
PU
06/04PROTO LABS : Involv3D Accelerates Speed to Market with Quick-Turn Machining
PU
06/04PROTO LABS : Protolabs Launches Production Capabilities for Metal 3D Printing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 479 M
EBIT 2019 88,4 M
Net income 2019 69,5 M
Finance 2019 147 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,4x
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,67x
EV / Sales2020 4,92x
Capitalization 2 860 M
Chart PROTO LABS INC
Duration : Period :
Proto Labs Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTO LABS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 119,25  $
Last Close Price 106,51  $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victoria M. Holt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sven A. Wehrwein Chairman
John A. Way Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Development
Arthur Richard Baker Chief Technology Officer
John B. Goodman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROTO LABS INC-5.57%2 860
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES44.17%39 185
ATLAS COPCO36.10%35 892
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%35 892
FANUC CORP17.08%33 547
INGERSOLL-RAND37.20%30 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About