Shop Talk: Catching up with our Longtime Customers

These are some of the first parts ever made at Protolabs. At the time, the company only offered injection molding services and you could count the number of molds produced on two hands.

David Franke: I'm guessing we saw an advertisement in a trade magazine. We were intrigued by the fast lead times, and decided to give Protomold a try. The first parts we created with Protomold was a family tool. It was a left- and right-side lockout device for the oil and gas industry.

I remember my first meeting with Protomold was at the original Maple Plain facility with Larry Lukis, Mark Kupicek, and Kevin Crystal in 2001. We sat at a folding table on the production floor right next to three CNC mills and two molding machines and discussed the 2D drawings I brought to our meeting. It's been amazing to watch Protolabs grow from our first meeting to the company it is today!

Mark DiMatteo: It was an internet search way back in 1999! I had two parts made to house a patient care assistant (PCA) and a battery for a prototype in 2001. I made hundreds of these and they worked very well.

Ben Lane: Our early engagements with Protolabs were focused on your CNC machining offerings.

Marv Ruffin: I saw a print ad in a magazine called New Products. I think that was the magazine-it has been awhile. Our first part was a fairly complex mold, it was a clear acrylic total internal reflection (TIR) lens. These lenses are notoriously difficult to mold because of their non-uniform thickness and the need for optical clarity.

Dan Amonett: I believe it was Google search many years ago. Our first part with Protolabs was for the development of a new appliance timer.

David Franke: In 2001, Turck was a much smaller company than it is today. We had a lot of opportunities for low-volume, molded parts. We could not justify the high-tooling investments to mold 2,000-5,000 parts per year. Protolabs (Protomold at the time) opened the doors for many opportunities for Turck. In the first two years, we created 14 molded parts with Protomold!

Ben Lane: Protolabs has enabled us to fabricate parts and build complex instruments on an extraordinarily accelerated schedule, allowing for multiple design iterations in the time originally allotted for a single design cycle.

Dan Amonett: In general, the quick-turn nature of Protolabs' services helps us make sure parts function as intended.

Mark DiMatteo: Nothing specific, but using actual molded parts for early testing definitely helps us mitigate risk during product development and allows us to get to market quicker.

Marv Ruffin: The biggest challenges have been related to molding the various TIR lenses we have made over the years. The different shapes have required special attention and we have been happy with the support.

Marv Ruffin: The most successful product that has gone into production with your parts is a navigation aid. In short, it's a light that sits atop of buoys and windmills. More specifically, this light sits atop windmills in Europe and the North Sea. We ultimately moved production to another vendor, however the first several years used Protomold parts.

Ben Lane: We primarily use Protolabs for prototypes and low-volume 'field trial' builds. We have, on occasion, used Protomold for quick turn, 'bridge' tooling to enable our clients to launch a product while the production tooling is in process.

David Franke: Initially, we were mainly using Protomold to supply low-volume, production parts for Turck. Over the last five years, we have been using Protolabs to supply both production and prototype parts, as well as machined components to build production tooling or prototype parts.

Dan Amonett: Most have been for prototype or pilot runs, we have used Protolabs for some short bridge production to get started.