PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF PV-10 POSTER PRESENTATIONS AT SMR 2018 CONGRESS
0
09/11/2018 | 03:01pm CEST
KNOXVILLE, TN, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that data from two ongoing clinical trials, single agent PV-10 and PV-10 in combination with checkpoint inhibition for the treatment of uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver (an expansion cohort of NCT00986661) and PV-10 in combination with checkpoint inhibition for the treatment of metastatic melanoma (NCT02557321), will be presented in poster presentations at the SMR 2018 Congress (the Society for Melanoma Research annual meeting), held in Manchester, England from October 24-27, 2018.
The accepted abstracts are entitled:
“Percutaneous Oncolytic Rose Bengal Disodium for Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Patients with Hepatic Metastases,” and
“Interim Results of a Phase 1b/2 Study of PV-10 and Anti-PD-1 in Advanced Melanoma.”
Presentation details will be announced closer to the SMR 2018 Congress.
About Metastatic Uveal Melanoma
Uveal melanoma is a rare disease that is biologically and clinically distinct from cutaneous melanoma.1,2 Nearly 50% of uveal melanoma patients develop metastatic disease, with 80-90% of them presenting with the liver as the first site of disease involvement.1,2,3 Outcomes of metastatic uveal melanoma are poor, with a median overall survival of 12 months.4
About our Phase 1 Study of PV-10 for Cancers Metastatic to the Liver
Provectus’ ongoing, open-label, Phase 1 study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of PV-10 in patients with solid tumors metastatic to the liver. A single percutaneous injection of PV-10 is administered to a designated hepatic tumor. Response assessments are performed at Day 28, and then every three months. Patients with multiple injectable tumors may receive additional PV-10 after Day 28.
This study also includes a single-center cohort of 10 uveal melanoma patients with hepatic metastases. This site is MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, and the principal investigator for the basket study's new cohort is Sapna Patel, MD. Eligible patients may also receive standard of care checkpoint blockade immunotherapy during treatment with PV-10.
About our Phase 1b/2 Study of PV-10 + KEYTRUDA for Metastatic Melanoma
Patients with metastatic melanoma having at least one injectable cutaneous or soft tissue lesion were eligible for participation in the Phase 1b portion of the study and received the combination of IL PV-10 and KEYTRUDA every three weeks for up to five cycles (i.e., for up to 12 weeks, with no further PV-10 administered after week 12), followed by only KEYTRUDA every three weeks for up to 24 months. The primary endpoint for the Phase 1b trial is safety and tolerability. Objective response rate and progression-free survival are key secondary endpoints; both are assessed via RECIST 1.1 after five treatment cycles, and then every 12 weeks thereafter.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the development of a new class of drugs based on halogenated xanthenes, which are chemical small molecules. Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the NIH registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, beliefs, estimates, and expectations and express management's current views of future performance, results, and trends and may be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” and other similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements after this date.