PROVENANCE GOLD CORP

(PAU)
09/05 01:12:22 pm
0.1525 CAD   +1.67%
Provenance Gold Extends Term of Share Purchase Warrants

09/06/2019 | 04:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2019) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (the "Company") announces that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 1,093,867 previously issued common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), exercisable at a price of $0.30, for an additional six months (the "Amendment"). Under the terms of the Amendment, the expiry date of the Warrants will be extended to March 7, 2020.

For further information, sponsorship or funding enquiries please visit the Company's website at http://www.provenancegold.com or contact Rob Clark at rclark@provenancegold.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Provenance Gold Corp.
Rauno Perttu, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its regulation services provider, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47620


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Rauno Perttu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Clark President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thomas Martin Independent Director
Thomas L. Crom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVENANCE GOLD CORP12.96%4
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD66.98%15 733
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 286
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 572
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.34.78%6 007
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED137.18%4 510
