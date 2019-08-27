Provenance Gold Increases Size of Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2019) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Placement"). In connection with the completion of the first tranche, the Company has issued 1,169,997 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $175,500. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty four (24) months from their date of issue.

Due to strong investor demand, the Company also announces that its board of directors has approved an increase in the size of the Placement from 2,500,000 Units to a maximum of 6,500,000 Units, for gross proceeds of up to $975,000. Proceeds of the Placement will be used to advance the Company's projects as previously announced and for general working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the Placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. In connection with closing of the initial tranche, the Company has paid finders' fees of $2,100 to a third-party in consideration for introducing a subscriber to the Company.

About Provenance Gold Corp.

Provenance Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a focus on gold and silver resources within North America. The Company currently holds interests in Nevada, USA and Yukon, Canada and is actively involved and working within both jurisdictions. For further information, sponsorship or funding enquiries please visit the Company's website at https://provenancegold.com or contact Rob Clark @ rclark@provenancegold.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Provenance Gold Corp.

Rauno Perttu, Chief Executive Officer

