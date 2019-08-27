Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Provenance Gold Corp    PAU   CA74374D1042

PROVENANCE GOLD CORP

(PAU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Provenance Gold Increases Size of Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2019) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Placement"). In connection with the completion of the first tranche, the Company has issued 1,169,997 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $175,500. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty four (24) months from their date of issue.

Due to strong investor demand, the Company also announces that its board of directors has approved an increase in the size of the Placement from 2,500,000 Units to a maximum of 6,500,000 Units, for gross proceeds of up to $975,000. Proceeds of the Placement will be used to advance the Company's projects as previously announced and for general working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the Placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. In connection with closing of the initial tranche, the Company has paid finders' fees of $2,100 to a third-party in consideration for introducing a subscriber to the Company.

About Provenance Gold Corp.

Provenance Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a focus on gold and silver resources within North America. The Company currently holds interests in Nevada, USA and Yukon, Canada and is actively involved and working within both jurisdictions. For further information, sponsorship or funding enquiries please visit the Company's website at https://provenancegold.com or contact Rob Clark @ rclark@provenancegold.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Provenance Gold Corp.
Rauno Perttu, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE, nor its regulation services provider, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47337


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROVENANCE GOLD CORP
05:30pProvenance Gold Increases Size of Private Placement and Closes First Tranche
NE
07/25Provenance Gold to Conduct Private Placement
NE
07/24Provenance Gold Plans Drilling Program at Silver Bow, Nevada on Strong Explor..
NE
07/24PROVENANCE GOLD : Plans Drilling Program at Silver Bow, Nevada on Strong Explora..
EQ
04/25PROVENANCE GOLD : Acquires Additional Property in Nevada as a Result of Ongoing ..
AQ
04/24PROVENANCE GOLD : Acquires Additional Property in Nevada as a Result of Ongoing ..
EQ
04/24Provenance Gold Acquires Additional Property in Nevada as a Result of Ongoing..
NE
01/29PROVENANCE GOLD : to Follow up on Promising Nevada Results and Commences Further..
EQ
01/29Provenance Gold to Follow up on Promising Nevada Results and Commences Furthe..
NE
2018Provenance Gold Samples up to 74 oz/t Silver and 22 g/t Gold on Newly Acquire..
NE
More news
Chart PROVENANCE GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Provenance Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Rauno Perttu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Clark President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thomas Martin Independent Director
Thomas L. Crom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVENANCE GOLD CORP-22.22%3
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD58.53%14 555
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%7 766
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 225
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.32.73%5 914
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED122.06%4 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group