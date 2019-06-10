Provention Bio : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

OLDWICK, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a registered underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, Provention Bio intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Provention Bio intends to use its net proceeds from this offering for development activities, including clinical and regulatory development and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

SVB Leerink is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The shares of common stock may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy that is focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to in-license, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including: type 1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, celiac disease, lupus, and certain life-threatening viral diseases. Provention's diversified portfolio includes advanced-stage product development candidates that have undergone clinical testing by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering, and its expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Provention's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to failure to obtain FDA approvals or clearances and noncompliance with FDA regulations; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; substantial competition; our need for additional financing and the risks listed under "Risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Provention does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

