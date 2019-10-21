Log in
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

(PHD)
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Providence Gold Mines Inc Invites You to Join Us at The Silver & Gold Summit in San Francisco

10/21/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2019) - Providence Gold Mines Inc (TSXV: PHD) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #602 at The Silver & Gold Summit to be held at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco (5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, California) on Sunday October 27 – Monday October 28, 2019. This news rrelease is being sent out again with a corrected email address.

The Silver and Gold Summit facilitates discussions and debates on precious metals trends, geopolitical risk and investment opportunities within the natural resource economy. Cambridge House International Inc. and Katusa Research will co-produce the Silver & Gold Summit 2019.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/silver-gold-summit.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Providence Gold Mines Inc
Ron Coombes
604-724-2369
info@providencegold.com
www.providencegold.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Alan Coombes President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
D. Kim Evans Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thomas John Kennedy Independent Director
Rodger Young Independent Director
John M. Kowalchuk Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.-4.35%3
BHP GROUP1.64%113 633
RIO TINTO PLC6.21%86 047
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.70%30 287
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.63%19 347
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-26.44%9 124
