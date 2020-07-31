Providence Gold Mines : Grants Incentive Stock Options

July 31, 2020

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the 'Company') wishes to announce the grant, subject to regulatory approvals, of incentive stock options to purchase, in aggregate, 1,560,000 shares of its common stock. The options have been granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are granted under the Company's stock option plan and are exercisable at a price of $0.14 for a period of three years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Ronald Coombes'

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

Mobile: 1-604-724-2369

rcoombesresources@gmail.com

