Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Providence Gold Mines Inc.    PHD   CA7437541039

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

(PHD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/31 01:25:47 pm
0.155 CAD   -3.13%
01:57pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
01:36pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : .
AQ
07/27PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : . Closes $1,250,560 Private Placement Over Subscribed
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Providence Gold Mines : Grants Incentive Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 01:57pm EDT

July 31, 2020

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the 'Company') wishes to announce the grant, subject to regulatory approvals, of incentive stock options to purchase, in aggregate, 1,560,000 shares of its common stock. The options have been granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are granted under the Company's stock option plan and are exercisable at a price of $0.14 for a period of three years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Ronald Coombes'

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO
Mobile: 1-604-724-2369
rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Providence Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 17:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.
01:57pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
01:36pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : .
AQ
07/27PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : . Closes $1,250,560 Private Placement Over Subscribe..
AQ
07/24PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Closes $1,250,560 Private Placement Over Subscribed
PU
07/24PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : . Closes $1,250,56 Private Placement Over Subscribed
AQ
07/14PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Increases Private Placement
PU
07/10PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : . Increases Private Placement
AQ
06/29PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : . Announces Extension of Private Placement
AQ
06/17PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Appoints Richard Ellers Strategic Committee Advisor
AQ
06/08PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Appoints Dr. Allen Alper Strategic Committee Advisor
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,72 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net cash 2019 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,89x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,82 M 6,58 M 6,56 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Alan Coombes President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Rodger Young Chairman & Vice President
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer
Thomas John Kennedy Independent Director
Brian Ray Director, Head-Exploration & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.33.33%7
BHP GROUP-5.58%125 437
RIO TINTO PLC3.83%103 453
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.32%30 271
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%19 870
FRESNILLO PLC88.77%11 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group