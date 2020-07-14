Log in
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.

(PHD)
07/14 02:37:01 pm
0.13 CAD   +18.18%
02:31pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES : Increases Private Placement
07/10PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : . Increases Private Placement
06/29PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : . Announces Extension of Private Placement
Providence Gold Mines : Increases Private Placement

07/14/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

July 14, 2020

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the 'Company') is pleased to announce, further to the news release of July 10th wherein the Company had increased the private placement to $800,000 CDN, the Company has now had exchange approval to further increase the Private Placement up to $1,200,000 Cdn. The Company is expecting to announce the closure of the placement late next week.

Program Update:

The Company is currently seeking bids, (locally near the town of Sonora California), to grid auger drill the stockpile of historically milled material to further determine the volume of milled material which reportedly produced 225,000 ounces of gold until shut down due to a dispute in 1916.

The protocol is to assay at 2 meter intervals and once results are substantiated then to bulk sample the material to determine the best recovery methods

Qualified Person:

Brian Ray M.Sc., P.Geo. Head of Exploration and a qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Property Agreement:

The Company is also pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a second amendment to the mining lease dated May 24, 2020, between Providence Gold Mines Inc. and Richard F. Ellers, trustee of the Ellers Family Trust (the owner), whereby an original agreement dated March 28, 2017, and amended April 12, 2019, will be further amended such that any and all past due lease payments and five additional one-year lease payments shall be paid in full by the issuance of one million common shares. An additional 200,000 common shares shall be issued upon commencement of a planned 3,900-metre drill program. If the company fails to complete the existing work commitments of $500,000 (Canadian) per year, the company may pay the owner $25,000 (U.S.) to keep the lease in good standing.

Incentive Stock Options:

The Company has granted, subject to regulatory approvals, incentive stock options to purchase, in aggregate, 1,400,000 shares of its common stock. The options have been granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are granted under the Company's stock option plan and are exercisable at a price of $0.12 for a period of three years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Ronald Coombes'

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

Mobile: 1- 604- 724-2369
rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Providence Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 18:30:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,72 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net cash 2019 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,89x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,37 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Alan Coombes President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Rodger Young Chairman & Vice President
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer
Thomas John Kennedy Independent Director
Brian Ray Director, Head-Exploration & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC.-8.33%3
BHP GROUP-4.73%121 441
RIO TINTO PLC5.71%100 620
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.42%30 634
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.14%19 800
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC34.98%9 598
