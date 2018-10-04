Providence Resources P l c : APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Providence Resources P.l.c.

BOARD UPDATE

APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Dublin and London - October 4, 2018 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Oil & Gas Exploration Company, today announces the appointment of Dr Angus McCoss as Senior Independent Director with immediate effect. Dr McCoss joined the Providence Board as a Non-Executive Director in June 2017.

Commenting today, Pat Plunkett, Chairman of Providence Resources said:

"We are delighted that Angus is taking on the role of Senior Independent Director and are confident that he will bring the same wealth of experience to this position as he has provided to the board since joining in 2017".

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON DR ANGUS McCOSS

Dr Angus McCoss is the Exploration Director and a main Board Director of Tullow Oil plc, a leading independent Oil & Gas, exploration and production group, quoted on the London, Irish and Ghanaian Stock Exchanges and is a Non-Executive Director of Ikon Science Ltd. Dr McCoss joined Tullow in 2006 following 21 years of wide-ranging exploration experience, working primarily with Shell in Africa, Europe, China, South America and the Middle East. Dr McCoss held a number of senior positions at Shell, including Regional Vice President of Exploration for the Americas and General Manager of Exploration in Nigeria. Dr McCoss holds a PhD in Structural Geology and is a member of the Advisory Board of the industry-backed Energy and Geoscience Institute at the University of Utah.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE RESOURCES

Providence Resources is an Irish based Oil & Gas Exploration Company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. Providence's shares are quoted on the AIM in London and the ESM in Dublin. Further information on Providence can be found on www.providenceresources.com

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

