Providence Resources P l c : Notification of Interest in Share Capital - Pageant Holdings Ltd.

Providence Resources P.l.c. ("the Company")

Notification of Interest in Share Capital

Providence Resources P.l.c. have been informed by Pageant Holdings Ltd. on 21 September 2018 that with effect from 21 September 2018;

Pageant Holdings Ltd. now holds 71,852,410 ordinary shares of €0.10 each in the capital of the

Company representing 12.02% of the issued ordinary share capital.

Tony O'Reilly

Director

24 September 2018

Ends