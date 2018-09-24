Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Providence Resources P.l.c.    PZQA   IE00B66B5T26

PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C. (PZQA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Providence Resources P l c : Notification of Interest in Share Capital - Pageant Holdings Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:09am CEST

Providence Resources P.l.c. ("the Company")

Notification of Interest in Share Capital

Providence Resources P.l.c. have been informed by Pageant Holdings Ltd. on 21 September 2018 that with effect from 21 September 2018;

Pageant Holdings Ltd. now holds 71,852,410 ordinary shares of €0.10 each in the capital of the

Company representing 12.02% of the issued ordinary share capital.

Tony O'Reilly

Director

24 September 2018

Ends

Disclaimer

Providence Resources plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 09:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C
11:09aPROVIDENCE RESOURCES P L C : Notification of Interest in Share Capital - Pageant..
PU
09/20PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P L C : Signs Binding Barryroe Farm out Agreement
AQ
09/20PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P L C : Barryroe farm-out
PU
09/17PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C. : half-yearly earnings release
09/12PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P L C : The irish oil and gas sector
PU
07/24PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P L C : Provides Technical Update on Frontier Exploration L..
AQ
07/20PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P L C : Technical update - frontier exploration licence 3/0..
PU
07/13PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P L C : Operational update frontier exploration licence 6/1..
AQ
07/13PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P L C : Operational update - fel 2/14 - southern porcupine ..
PU
07/11PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P L C : Provides Update on FEL 6/14 - Site Survey Completed
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -12,9 M
Net income 2018 -12,8 M
Finance 2018 21,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 86,7 M
Chart PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
Providence Resources P.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony John O'Reilly Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Joseph Plunkett Non-Executive Chairman
Fergus Roe Operations Manager
Simon Brett Chief Financial Officer
John O'Sullivan Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROVIDENCE RESOURCES P.L.C.30.43%90
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.97%88 645
CNOOC LTD26.02%80 379
EOG RESOURCES10.70%69 191
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.06%60 872
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.01%39 467
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.