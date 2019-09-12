Log in
PROVIDENCE RESOURCES PLC

Providence Resources : AGM ANNOUNCEMENT - SEPTEMBER 12, 2019

09/12/2019

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Results of AGM

Dublin and London - September 12, 2019 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Energy Company, announces that the Company's General Meeting (the "Meeting") was held earlier today in Dublin.

The Company confirms that the ordinary and special resolutions presented to the Meeting were duly passed. The Company also confirms that ordinary resolution 2 (b), the re-election of Mr. James McCarthy, was not presented to the Meeting and Mr. McCarthy has duly retired from the Board of Directors. Special resolution 5, regarding the proposal to provisionally allot shares to APEC, was not presented to the Meeting for approval. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the meeting circulated to shareholders. The Company also announced that Mr. Simon Brett, Chief Financial Officer, has been also appointed Company Secretary replacing Criona Ryan.

The Company also presented shareholders with an update on its exploration & appraisal portfolio offshore Ireland, as well as providing details on its published H1 2019 Results and conditional Placing to raise $3.76 million, both of which were announced earlier today.

A copy of the AGM presentation will be available at providenceresources.com.

Tony O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"The first half of 2019 was a very difficult period for the Company where we had endure significant delays for key operational related consents at Barryroe, manage the increasingly negative political climate action agenda and, post period-end, continue to deal with the delays in the payment of the funds due from APEC Energy Enterprises in respect of the Barryroe farm-out, implement a major corporate re-engineering process and execute a Placing to provide essential working capital for our business. Despite the significant political and commercial headwinds that we have faced, the materiality of both our portfolio and investment in offshore Ireland remains, and the Board remain focused on realising value for all of our shareholders."

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Tel: +353 1 219 4074

Tony O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer

Cenkos Securities plc

Tel: +44 131 220 9771

Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee

J&E Davy

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

Mirabaud Securities Limited

Tel: +44 203 167 7221

Peter Krens

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Powerscourt

Tel: +44 207 250 1446

Peter Ogden

Murray Consultants

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Pauline McAlester

1

Disclaimer

Providence Resources plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 14:01:04 UTC
