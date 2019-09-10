Providence Resources : Corporate Update - September 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CORPORATE UPDATE

Dublin and London - September 10, 2019 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Energy Company ("Providence" or the "Company"), today provides the following corporate update which includes a commercial and operational update in relation to Standard Exploration Licence ("SEL") 1/11 which contains the Barryroe oil accumulation (the "Barryroe Project"). SEL 1/11 is operated by EXOLA DAC ("EXOLA" or the "Operator", 40%), a wholly-owned Providence subsidiary, on behalf of its partners, APEC Energy Enterprises Limited ("APEC") and Lansdowne Celtic Sea Limited ("Lansdowne", 10%), collectively the "Barryroe Partners". The area lies in c. 100-metre water depth in the North Celtic Sea Basin and is located c. 50 km off the south coast of Ireland.

On June 5, 2019, the Company announced that it had agreed certain amendments to the Farm-Out Agreement (the "Updated FOA") for the Barryroe Project with APEC and Lansdowne, including a revised backstop date with APEC for receipt of the US$ 9 million loan advance (the "APEC Loan Amount") to June 14, 2019, which was subsequently extended through various extensions to September 9, 2019.

Update on receipt of APEC Loan Amount

On September 3, 2019, the Company announced that it had issued written notice to APEC that, should the APEC Loan Amount not be received by the close of business on September 9, 2019, the Company reserved the right to end exclusivity, while also considering all legal remedies available to it against APEC for contract non- performance, including the re-assignment of equity in SEL 1/11. As at close of business on September 9, 2019, no funds had been received in the Company's account.

In the announcement of September 3, 2019, the Company also noted the current working capital position and confirmed that, as a result of the delay to the receipt of the APEC Loan Amount, it was now actively exploring alternative financing arrangements to provide the Company with sufficient working capital beyond the end of September 2019. The Company continues to progress those alternatives and, accordingly, confirms that the Barryroe Partners have agreed to a further extension of the backstop date for receipt of the APEC Loan Proceeds to close of business on September 30, 2019. This extension is without prejudice to the Company's legal rights under the Updated FOA or any alternate financing arrangements that the Company may put in place.

Site Survey Update

On August 9, 2019, the Barryroe Partners confirmed that they have received permission from the Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to undertake a seabed debris clearance, environmental baseline and habitat assessment site survey (the "site survey") over the area of the Barryroe field within SEL 1/11. Whilst the full implementation of the site survey is subject the receipt of the APEC Loan Amount, the Company announced on August 20, 2019 that it had agreed the payment of the contractual mobilization fee.

On September 4, 2019, the Company announced that Gardline's M/V Kommandor survey vessel had mobilized to SEL 1/11 to undertake the site survey over the area of the Barryroe field within SEL 1/11. The projected programme provides for a minimum of two locations to be surveyed at this time with the scope to increase the number of locations upon receipt of the APEC Loan Amount or alternative financing being secured. As of the close of business yesterday, the Company can confirm that the site survey of the first location has been completed and the Company has already started site survey operations over the second location.

