Providence Resources : OPERATIONAL UPDATE - SEL 1/11, BARRYROE - AWARD OF SITE SURVEY PERMIT

08/09/2019 | 02:41am EDT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

STANDARD EXPLORATION LICENCE 1/11

BARRYROE

  • AWARD OF SITE SURVEY PERMIT

Dublin and London - August 9, 2019 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Oil and Gas Energy Company (the "Company"), today provides an operational update in relation to Standard Exploration Licence ("SEL") 1/11 which contains the Barryroe oil accumulation (the "Barryroe Project"). SEL 1/11 is operated by EXOLA DAC ("EXOLA" or the "Operator", 40%), a wholly-owned Providence subsidiary, on behalf of its partners, APEC Energy Enterprises Limited ("APEC") and Lansdowne Celtic Sea Limited ("Lansdowne", 10%), collectively referred to as the "Barryroe Partners". The area lies in c. 100 metre water depth in the North Celtic Sea Basin and is located c. 50 km off the south coast of Ireland.

Award of Site Survey Permit

The Barryroe Partners can now confirm that they have received permission from the Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to undertake a seabed debris clearance, environmental baseline and habitat assessment site survey (the "site survey") over the area of the Barryroe field within SEL 1/11. Pursuant to the terms of the Updated Farm-out Agreement with APEC (as amended), and subject to the receipt of funding from APEC or alternative financing arrangements being put in place, the site survey is expected to commence later this month.

Further announcements will be issued in due course.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Tel: +353 1 219 4074

Tony O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer

Cenkos Securities plc

Tel: +44 131 220 9771

Neil McDonald/Derrick Lee

J&E Davy

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

Mirabaud Securities Limited

Tel: +44 203 167 7221

Peter Krens

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Powerscourt

Tel: +44 207 250 1446

Peter Ogden

Murray Consultants

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Pauline McAlester

ABOUT PROVIDENCE RESOURCES PLC

Providence Resources is an Irish based Oil & Gas Energy Company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. Providence's shares are quoted on the AIM in London and the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin. Further information on Providence can be found on www.providenceresources.com

ABOUT APEC ENERGY ENTERPRISE LIMITED

APEC Energy Enterprise Ltd. was established in 2014 as a Hong Kong registered company with headquarters in Beijing. In addition to its original focus on offshore oil & gas services, APEC provides upstream energy acquisition advice and management services in partnership with Chinese Oil Companies, offshore and onshore service providers, and SOE investment groups. www.apecenergy.com.

ABOUT LANSDOWNE OIL & GAS PLC

Lansdowne Oil & Gas is a North Celtic Sea focussed oil and gas exploration company quoted on the AIM market and headquartered in Dublin. Lansdowne holds acreage in the north Celtic Sea Basin, Ireland. For more information on Lansdowne, please refer to www.lansdowneoilandgas.com

Disclaimer

Providence Resources plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:40:07 UTC
