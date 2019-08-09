Providence Resources : OPERATIONAL UPDATE - SEL 1/11, BARRYROE - AWARD OF SITE SURVEY PERMIT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

STANDARD EXPLORATION LICENCE 1/11

BARRYROE

AWARD OF SITE SURVEY PERMIT

Dublin and London - August 9, 2019 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Oil and Gas Energy Company (the "Company"), today provides an operational update in relation to Standard Exploration Licence ("SEL") 1/11 which contains the Barryroe oil accumulation (the "Barryroe Project"). SEL 1/11 is operated by EXOLA DAC ("EXOLA" or the "Operator", 40%), a wholly-owned Providence subsidiary, on behalf of its partners, APEC Energy Enterprises Limited ("APEC") and Lansdowne Celtic Sea Limited ("Lansdowne", 10%), collectively referred to as the "Barryroe Partners". The area lies in c. 100 metre water depth in the North Celtic Sea Basin and is located c. 50 km off the south coast of Ireland.

Award of Site Survey Permit

The Barryroe Partners can now confirm that they have received permission from the Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to undertake a seabed debris clearance, environmental baseline and habitat assessment site survey (the "site survey") over the area of the Barryroe field within SEL 1/11. Pursuant to the terms of the Updated Farm-out Agreement with APEC (as amended), and subject to the receipt of funding from APEC or alternative financing arrangements being put in place, the site survey is expected to commence later this month.